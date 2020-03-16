By: Devvy

For months the Internet has been absolutely drowning in theories about where this COVID-19 actually originated. “Mainstream” print and boob tube media have paraded their share of ‘experts’ for months making sure the segments wind back around to President Trump as the culprit.

Many have emailed me over the months asking me my opinion on where it originated. The outbreak erupted in Wuhan over in Commie China. As far as I can tell from my research it was known to their dictator and government as far back as October.

From the beginning I’ve contemplated several scenarios. That particular coronavirus was possibly leaked to their population for testing purposes and it got out of hand. Would the Reds do such a thing to their own people?

Was the virus accidently let loose by one or more employees at The Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory? Could one or more have become infected and since some infected are asymptomatic, may not have even known they were infected? Accidental.

Why would Communist China deliberately unleash a virus they know is highly contagious and that if their plan backfired it would be catastrophic to their economy? Forget their people. Communists are God-less and could care less about human life. This terrible, terrible outbreak is costing the Communist Chinese government trillions of dollars. If their intention was to experiment on their own people it has blown up in their faces big time.

An accidental transmission. I dug around and found a couple of older news stories that merit reading: China built a lab to study SARS and Ebola in Wuhan – and US biosafety experts warned in 2017 that a virus could ‘escape’ the facility that’s become key in fighting the outbreak

“According to Nature’s interview with the lab’s director, Yuan Zhimin, the Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory planned to study the SARS virus.

“In January 2018, the lab was operational ‘for global experiments on BSL-4 pathogens,’ wrote Guizhen Wu in the journal Biosafety and Health. After a SARS virus escaped in a ‘leak’ from another lab in 2004, Chinese officials worked to improve safety, but also to expand the country’s capacity to continue to study the very viruses its lab had let out.”

So, we know one prior incident of a leak did occur unleashing the deadly SARS virus. If it happened once it could happen twice. When did the first infected individuals actually become known? The Reds have been insisting CORVID-19 originated in the U.S. Legions have scoffed that’s nothing but more propaganda. Is it?

My dear cousin sent me an article which sent me to several others I believe should be investigated for elimination purposes. Fort Detrick’s labs are a scary place – the one place where safety must be the HIGHEST priority. Apparently not. Please make note of the dates in the pieces. I want readers to know I read every article and column I link. Have to and while I know it’s a lot of reading, I sure hope you can take time to read them as well.

Going back to August 2, 2019: Fort Detrick lab shut down after failed safety inspection; all research halted indefinitely

“All research at a Fort Detrick laboratory that handles high-level disease-causing material, such as Ebola, is on hold indefinitely after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found the organization failed to meet biosafety standards.

“No infectious pathogens, or disease-causing material, have been found outside authorized areas at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases.

“The CDC inspected the military research institute in June and inspectors found several areas of concern in standard operating procedures, which are in place to protect workers in biosafety level 3 and 4 laboratories, spokeswoman Caree Vander Linden confirmed in an email Friday. The CDC sent a cease and desist order in July.”

The Army just quietly re-opened its infamous germ warfare lab that experiments with Ebola, plague and other deadly toxins, Dec. 4, 2019 – “The previous commander, Maj. Gen. Barbara Holcomb, who oversaw the lab when problems were found has retired.” Holcomb took over command on July 28, 2019. That is an incredibly short command – especially for a Maj. Gen. My late husband was a retired bird Colonel. The military simply does not send a flag officer to take over command of someplace like Ft. Detrick if that Maj. Gen. had already put in for retirement. (July 28 – ? It doesn’t say above just that she was retired by Dec. 4, 2019.)

Now comes these two which I feel are very important.

China’s Coronavirus: A Shocking Update. Did The Virus Originate in the US? (Bold emphasis mine.)

“The Taiwanese doctor then stated the virus outbreak began earlier than assumed, saying, “We must look to September of 2019”.

“He stated the case in September of 2019 where some Japanese traveled to Hawaii and returned home infected, people who had never been to China. This was two months prior to the infections in China and just after the CDC suddenly and totally shut down the Fort Detrick bio-weapons lab claiming the facilities were insufficient to prevent loss of pathogens. (10) (11)

“He said he personally investigated those cases very carefully (as did the Japanese virologists who came to the same conclusion). This might indicate the coronavirus had already spread in the US but where the symptoms were being officially attributed to other diseases, and thus possibly masked.

“The prominent Chinese news website Huanqiu related one case in the US where a woman’s relative was told by physicians he died of the flu, but where the death certificate listed the coronavirus as the cause of death. On February 26, ABC News affiliate KJCT8 News Network reported that a woman recently told the media that her sister died on from coronavirus infection. Montrose, Colorado resident Almeta Stone said, “They (the medical staff) kept us informed that it was the flu, and when I got the death certificate, there was a coronavirus in the cause of death.” (12)

This is the column my cousin sent which caused me to look further.

COVID-19: Further Evidence that the Virus Originated in the US

“The Taiwanese physician noted that in August of 2019 the US had a flurry of lung pneumonias or similar, which the Americans blamed on ‘vaping’ from e-cigarettes, but which, according to the scientist, the symptoms and conditions could not be explained by e-cigarettes. He said he wrote to the US officials telling them he suspected those deaths were likely due to the coronavirus. He claims his warnings were ignored.

“Immediately prior to that, the CDC totally shut down the US Military’s main bio-lab at Fort Detrick, Maryland, due to an absence of safeguards against pathogen leakages, issuing a complete “cease and desist” order to the military. It was immediately after this event that the ‘e-cigarette’ epidemic arose.”

An entire industry, what they call vaping, has been nearly destroyed. I don’t do the vaping thing but it is legal. This column goes on:

“If some members of the US team at the World Military Games (18-27 October) had become infected by the virus from an accidental outbreak at Fort Detrick it is possible that, with a long initial incubation period, their symptoms might have been minor, and those individuals could easily have ‘toured’ the city of Wuhan during their stay, infecting potentially thousands of local residents in various locations, many of whom would later travel to the seafood market from which the virus would spread like wildfire (as it did).

“That would account also for the practical impossibility of locating the legendary “patient zero” – which in this case has never been found since there would have been many of them.

“Next, Daniel Lucey, an infectious disease expert at Georgetown University in Washington, said in an article in Science magazine that the first human infection has been confirmed as occurring in November 2019, (not in Wuhan), suggesting the virus originated elsewhere and then spread to the seafood markets. “One group put the origin of the outbreak as early as 18 September 2019.” (2) (3)

Whew. The Wuhan origin point suddenly takes on an entirely new road of investigation and one with catastrophic consequences for the United States if in fact it’s true.

The airline industry is billions in the hole and worsens by the day. AMTRAK trains. (I’ve been to Union Station in NY several times. Right now it’s a ghost town.) Hotels, motels, restaurants, retailers and many, many other businesses and their employees are hemorrhaging money. The panic across this country is like a stampeding herd right off the cliff. Chain supply of goods – especially pharmaceuticals – has driven the schizophrenic stock market into daily psychotic episodes. (NYC bank temporarily runs out of $100 bills as customers withdraw cash amid Wall Street crash)

Then came the Russia, Saudi whizzing contest over oil/OPEC. After that stock market day of disaster, Trump did another presser which was very informative. The team he assembled were very up front and forthcoming.One lady who spoke (She worked on the AIDS epidemic) said a lot. Much the public and the press didn’t know and all they’ve been doing behind the scenes. She also said people really don’t know how hard Trump has been working on this and coordinating all these agencies and companies.

Quest and Lab Corps spoke about the testing. During the presser one of the experts who has dealt with all the ones in the past, like swine flu, said this will end. In the meantime, they are doing everything possible along with the CEO’s from Target, Walmart, CVS and others partnering with the government.

Up went the market but don’t be fooled. Warnings have been coming for the past year about the stock market many refer to as a Las Vegas casino – is a massive bubble just waiting to burst. On that front the worst is yet to come.

IF the origins actually did come from accidental transmission from Ft. Detrick and we don’t know that at this time, the world deserves to know. In the previous column above: “If some members of the US team at the World Military Games…”

Those World Military Games were held in the capital, Hubei Province in Wuhan, China.Now, who was on that US team?

Talented U.S. military team to compete in 7th CISM Military World Games in Wuhan, China, October 21-24

Lots of names are listed from different branches of the military including Marines. What it doesn’t say is if any of them, spouses, brothers, sisters, cousin, uncle – any extended family or friends were working at that Ft. Detrick set of labs when it was shut down.

If the answer is no after a ‘family and friends tree’ is developed for every player, coach and other personnel then chances of it originating there appear to be small. If it’s found that one or even two individuals worked at that lab or had friends, family who did, that might open the door to lawsuits from all over the world against the U.S. government.

Were any of them and all the personnel treated for CORVID-19? What we know up to now is that CORVID-19 has consistently hit older Americans with underlying health issues like COPD and other lung/respiratory problems. Yes, the big hot spot that has killed so many came from that nursing home in Washington State. In the past week 50 of their employees are now been confirmed cases; I’m betting not all of those employees are over age 60.

Only by identifying where ALL players were on duty during that time, family friends and their medical history would we know there’s a possibility of accidental spreading if any were at Ft. Detrick during that time frame. If even one was it could be this CORVID-19 originated from Ft. Detrick and took it with them to Hubei Province. IF this coronavirus was even being experimented on there during that time period. I have no answer for that one.

Our military are usually fairly young and in top notch physical condition. Something to consider before pointing the finger.But, symptoms for the flu, colds and COVID-19 are similar. If any of them had any connection to Ft. Detrick, could their cold or flu symptoms masking coronavirus have been overlooked? I don’t know.

All the deaths and financial destruction world-wide. In the law there’s malicious intent or accidental. I suppose we will see more digging into this but in the meantime, the U.S. is doing really well as far as infections and deaths. It’s simply a God-awful situation. As I write this, we have 3,072 confirmed cases and 60 deaths. Italy and other countries like Spain have been hit very hard while others have virtually remained no cases.

The bad news I’ve read from credible research sources is that this particular coronavirus could become seasonal. Meaning we could go through this again sometime this November forward. I pray that’s not the case. The hopefully good news is warmer weather seems to dry it up.

Besides washing our hands all throughout the day thoroughly with soap, I picked up another tip: If you use your debt card, put a tissue around your finger and punch the ATM data keys. Hopefully these tips have been passed around the country: No hugging. If you cough, raise your arm, bend your elbow and cough into your arm/elbow. Schools around the country are doing deep cleanings of classrooms and buses. All of this is good and a good time to deep clean our homes/apartments.

My mother lives in a very nice assisted living facility in No. California. She is well down the path of dementia, but for being 92 years old she’s doing pretty good. That facility began their prevention protocol in mid-January and last week closed the doors. Too many visitors/guests just walk in the door without signing in and off to a family members apartment. No more. Doors locked, ring the bell. Answer questions about your health.

They have quite a few facilities in California and Washington State with no cases and want to keep it that way. No more breakfast, lunch and dinner in the dining room; all meals now delivered to apartments. Mother can walk around outside her apartment. Yes, it puts a huge strain on existing staff but sacrifices are being made all around the country. We all wish it never happened but it has and so we deal with it.

AND, if you haven’t already, work on building your immune system. Beware of scam supplements out there and fake tests. I know. It’s difficult to choose from all the supplements out there but I use Allicin-C which is a proven anti-viral, anti-bacterial supplement. Very difficult to find any right now but there’s other ways to boost your immune system. I hope you can take the time to also read this article by Dr. Mercola as it contains a lot of valuable information.

I must add SHAME on the father. The affected 20-year old in the house had returned from hard hit Italy on 5 March taking Amtrak from Chicago. He should have waited for the test results.St. Louis coronavirus: Family breaks quarantine attending Villa father-daughter dance, prompting school closures

Last week the naked bunch, college students, headed for the beaches in Florida for spring break where STD’s flourish, extreme drunkenness and truly horrible behavior is on display. I don’t need to use photos here but those girls frolic in a couple patches on their breasts, one over their shaved pubic area and string up their butt crack guzzling beer and booze for all the world to see. Yep, the drunk boys are there lapping it all up.

Thousands of those young adults all gathered on the beaches. Guess none of them are worried about CORVID-19 but the city is worried. They closed the famous South Beach a couple of days ago and said spring break is over, go home. Oh, dear, the naked ones went ballistic – how dare you!

Reckless & irresponsible: Man Walks Out Of ‘Quarantine Motel’ & Goes Shopping, Hops On Public Bus (Seattle)

They’re TRYING to spread it! Sacramento County announces ending all 14-day quarantines and releasing high-risk people into the general public

Dr. Anthony Fauci: We’re ‘ahead of the curve’ thanks to Trump

Hoarding and panic buying getting worse

While working on this column yesterday I took a break to go to the grocery store for eggs and couple other things. I live in W. Texas between Midland and Lubbock. Oil and ag.

HEB, the largest grocery chain Texas has a store here. I was SHOCKED when I started to shop. Half the shelves were empty. No cereal (which I don’t eat), no eggs (even the more expensive free range ones I buy), very little meat or poultry, no toilet paper, not a cleaning product in sight; forget hand sanitizers or even dish soap. I wanted simple organic tomato sauce. Not a can, not a jar of spaghetti sauce, not a package of pasta in any form. Soup almost empty, no bread and the list goes on.

Not even baby wipes or diapers which is bad for moms with newborns. All over the empty shelves were signs that once restocked, everyone will be limited to two items of the same kind per transaction, period. COSTCO and all the rest should be doing the same thing.

After leaving I went up the street to China (Wal) Mart. Same thing. No toilet paper, paper towels and on and on. I just looked around out of curiosity. Didn’t go to Porter’s (the only other grocery store here besides convenience stores) but one of my dear friends told me it’s the same there.

How absurd. Eggs? What? There’s no chickens in Texas? A farmer in front of me the other day at a traffic light had his phone number in the back window: Eggs. Call. Never thought I’d see this here. Thought Texans had more sense and were more self-reliant. Guess not. The nearest coronavirus case to this town is Houston almost a 12-hour drive from here. I spent $800 bux on my dry food storage in 2014. The best investment right now.

I believe I know why people are hoarding toilet paper. I think people are afraid of being quarantined and no one to run to the store to buy TP. Am glad I have a long-term supply along with cleaning supplies; being a prepper has paid off.

Shame on the media for ginning this up the way they have. This will pass as did the Swine flu and others. It takes time but people need to get it together and stop with the hysteria.

Will the U.S. Constitution survive CORVID-19?

New York Gov. Cuomo deploys National Guard to New Rochelle, establishes containment center to stem coronavirus – “New York National Guard troops have already been dispatched to a health department command post in New Rochelle “to assist with the outbreak,” according to a slide he presented at a news briefing.”

Some people think it’s a good idea, I do not. If anyone other than the uninformed or those who think Trump is Satan don’t understand that the people of this country are and have been woefully and totally unprepared for any type of disaster then they need to wake up.

This is a perfect crisis not to let go to waste and it’s up to us to resist if the government decides to rip up the Constitution. John Whitehead is a truly dedicated warrior trying to wake up the American people to the dangers of totalitarian government. He’s a lawyer, President of the Rutherford Institute and author of a very important book, Battlefield America: The War on the American People.

This is his column on coronavirus and the dangers lurking for our freedom and liberties. Sad to say too many Americans are easily duped into being conditioned to look to mother government for help and become happy to give up their rights. Coronavirus vs. the Mass Surveillance State: Which Poses the Greater Threat?

Alert: Gov’t to allow suspension of gun & ammo sales, restriction of food & water in Illinois town, March 14, 2020

(I’m not a precious metals dealer but my friend, Rob Westfall is and knows what’s a good investment in metals. No question the market and precious metals are being manipulated; I think in a criminal fashion.) Give Rob a holler in Florida at: 813.977.7200)

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

© 2020 Devvy Kidd – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net

Links I hope will provide more useful information

Coronavirus to pop bubble greater than 2008; gold prices have “nowhere to go but up”

Biggest Move in History Coming Soon for Gold & Silver – Bill Murphy

The Fed Has Pumped $9 Trillion into Wall Street Over the Past Six Months, But Mnuchin Says “This Isn’t Like the Financial Crisis” Really? And just where did they find $9 trillion bux? They printed it backed by nothing.

The Fed Has 233 Secret Documents about JP Morgan’s Potential Role in the Repo Loan Crisis – And you can bet if the Senate Banking committee asks for those documents the “Fed” would thumb their nose at them.

Experimental Drug Helps Some Americans Ride Out Coronavirus, NIH Doctor Says – “Childs described the patients as ‘critically ill people and their average age is 75.Many of them were probably going to die in a short amount of time, and two weeks later nobody has died and more than half of them have recovered. It’s just absolutely amazing,’ he remarked.”

Koch Front Group President: “Poetic Justice” For Trump to Die of Wuhan Virus

The Convenient Timing of the Coronavirus

No one read it: The Real Reason Why 40 Republicans Voted Against the Second Coronavirus Bill

Nomura: “The Market Has Only Just Begun Staring Into The Abyss”

DOW CRASH CONTINUES: Global Coronavirus Market Panic, Plus A Look At Gold

DARPA’s Pandemic Prevention Platform Could Develop Therapeutic “Shield” To Fight Covid-19 By Summer

Greening Our Way To Infection