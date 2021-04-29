By Frosty Wooldridge

FOX NEWS journalist Tucker Carlson said, “Demographic change is the key to the Democratic party’s political ambitions. Let’s say that again for emphasis because it is the secret to the entire immigration debate. Demographic change is the key to the Democratic party’s political initiative. In order to win and maintain power, Democrats plan to change the population of the country. Mass immigration increases the power of the Democratic Party. Period! That’s the reason Democrats support it. It’s the only reason.”

If you watch Biden’s Executive Orders and his weekly support of open borders, you’re watching the deformation of your country…formerly known as the United States of America.

Writer Dan Short said, “Concepts, ideologies, and irrationality are not the foundations to preserve this nation of absolute miraculous wonder! As those in this nation, who even if we are acquiescent, just accept the wonder of this nation, never keeping abreast of the danger presently occurring; just know this nation is the only one ever to achieve what this nation did once.

“What has to occur to wake up this nation to the facts of reality? Today the greatest assault on this nation’s very existence is occurring. While our own political apparatus, the government of this country – does not reject this attack – but in collusion with those who would fundamentally transform this nation are assisting.”

This journalist has been writing about our ongoing demise for over 30 years. I’ve seen it, I’m watching it currently and I am terrified as to the future of our children.

Short continued, “What American can even comprehend the bloviating, the absolute incomprehensible illiteracy, and magnified ignorance displayed on a continuum by our government. Who in this nation when hearing the direction, the concern, the absolute disregard of a world of reality can comprehend this absolute irrational insanity! While chasing concepts beyond what rational or reasonable people would even entertain.”

By 2042, according to the Pew Research Center, European-Americans, the ones that created the U.S. Constitution and the “rule of law” will have dropped from a 90 percent majority to a 49 percent minority. What then when you look at all the failed societies in the world that are now flooding into our country?

Short nails it, “Is it not incomprehensible that not only is this parrot Biden – who is reading the script, provided by others with the same determination to destroy this nation –that there is a group of nihilists, a cell of communist, the ideologues of this nation’s demise exist with the power to speak on behalf of their design of destruction of this nation. Is this the result of the contamination of the ‘Frankfort School,’ once expelled from Germany with their form of cultural communism in our ‘Ivy League’ … or shall we call them what they are, the American Petri dish of communism … academia?”

There will be a point reached when bedrock Americans will no longer be in charge of America. You’re watching it in Canada, Europe and Australia. When you import the third world, you become the third world. Does that statement make sense to you? Can you see it happening in your communities as more people refuse to speak English? Or, celebrate Old Glory? Or, take part in Christmas and Easter? Or, enjoy the 4th of July?

You can bet they don’t celebrate in “Somaliland” Minneapolis, Minnesota. It’s little Somalia now with 120,000 refugees all on welfare and all of them practicing Sharia Law. Same with Detroit. Look at Los Angeles as it devolves into Mexico el Norte. Heck, a trip to Miami would show you a totally un-America.

“The problem: the Republicans, who are all that is left to protect this nation,” said Short. “Decided that their form of indirect communism is preferable to the communism of direct application of the Democratic Party. Why cannot they understand that those who do not vote – do so – because they wish not the same message with a different spokesman? They – those who love this nation – reject this message of darkness, this balkanization of our society, this destruction of our ethnicity, the genocide of our nation.”

At this point, most bedrock Americans hope or expect the BLM fiasco to solve itself. But they would be wrong. It’s only going to worsen. They hope that locations like Somaliland in Minneapolis or Detroit will assimilate. But they would be wrong. They hope that 20 million Mexicans want to become Americans. Good luck with that hopeless hope.

Let’s get real. With continued immigration, our reality will become harsh, and then, much harsher. If we keep voting in the scoundrels that are doing this to our country, we will most certainly see the loss of our country.

“Will we continue to act passively as if we are already defeated?” said Short.

Should that fait accompli of our nation’s demise in the last 50 years continue? Should endless immigration continue? What about your thoughts?

As to what these videos report, do you want your children to face this kind of a future? If you don’t, it’s time to speak up across this great country of ours.

