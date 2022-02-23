By Bradlee Dean

February 23, 2022

“I should say that full one third were averse to the revolution…. An opposite third… gave themselves up to an enthusiastic gratitude to France. The middle third,… always averse to war, were rather lukewarm both to England and France;….” -President John Adams

It is quite clear what it is that President John Adams has given us here. We have a view of the lay of the land during that particular time.

As a matter of fact, did you know that less than 3% of the population along with 13 colonies and 56 signers were used by the Lord to establish what it is that we now have in the present? We have the longest standing constitution in modern history (Deuteronomy 28:1-15).

Our forefathers fought, bled and, in many cases, died giving us the freedoms that we have today (John 15:13).

Yet, the question that I have for the modern-day American is why are foreigners that are acting out in defiance towards tyrants seem to look and act more like the posterity of our forefathers than the Americans do (Jeremiah 3:19)?

APPARENTLY, THE AMERICAN PEOPLE KNOW NOTHING OF THEIR HISTORY?

The question that every American must answer: Why Do Foreigners In Protest Act More Like Forefathers Than Most Americans Do?

