“When the people fear the government, there is tyranny. When the government fears the people, there is liberty.” —Thomas Jefferson

The government no longer fears the people. It is high time we taught them to.

Hillary should hang for her hoax from hell. That will put the fear of God back in the Swamp.

Give this a read if you don’t know about how Hillary and Barry engaged in treason.

I do not believe that there has ever been a more corrupt American politician than Hillary Clinton. Her public life has been one slimy action after another. The Demonic Left loves her. There is no doubt in my mind that she is under control of very dark forces. Spiritual forces…Demonic forces…gate of hell forces. Hillary Clinton is a child of the Devil.

The Devil has children, you know? No matter how often your pastor tells you that we are all “God’s children”, the Scriptures are clear. The Devil has children and Hillary is one of his most destructive daughters.

“In this the children of God are manifest, and the children of the devil: whosoever doeth not righteousness is not of God, neither he that loveth not his brother.” I John 3:10

“You are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.” John 8:44

“You who are full of all deceit and fraud, you son of the devil, you enemy of all righteousness, will you not cease to make crooked the straight ways of the Lord?” Acts 13:10

“The field is the world; the good seed are the children of the kingdom; but the tares are the children of the wicked one.” Mathew 13:38

“But Hillary is a Methodist” you say to me. She may be, but she is a child of the Devil. Hillary is not a Christian. She is a Demonic infiltrator, masquerading as a child of God. Until you recognize that fact you will remain in darkness about what is really going on in this nation.

Obama is not a Christian either. I do not care what he says, and I do not care how much you defend him. Everything the American people know about him is a fraud. He too, serves the Devil. Has anyone ever heard him reverently name the Name of Jesus? Barry may claim to know Jesus…but does Jesus know him?

“Not everyone that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven. Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works? And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity.”

The Devil’s kids do not gain entrance into God’s Kingdom.

Obama is an infiltrator as well. The children of the Devil operate through infiltration and manipulation. Biden claims to be Catholic; Harris says she is a Baptist yet neither one of them exhibit any fruit of Christianity. Hillary, Obama, Biden, and Harris are some of the most prolific promoters of child sacrifice in the history of America. They never met an unborn baby they did not want to dismember. Genuine children of God defend unborn babies.

Sorry if this sounds harsh. I am simply pointing out their fruit and it sure as hell is not Christian. They ALL serve their father the Devil…you will know them by their works. Millions of self-proclaimed “Christians” have voted for these demon-possessed politicians. No true Christian could ever vote for someone who is for the dismemberment of unborn children. Period. Look in the mirror. Do you look like your father? Who’s your Daddy?

Hillary should hang from the neck until dead. So should Obama and everyone of those yokels involved with the Russian collusion hoax. Hillary hoaxed the world. Obama knew it. Biden knew it. Brennan, Comey, Clapper, Rice…Moochel knew it. They are all children of the Devil.

18. U.S Code §2381. Treason

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.

Folks, do you understand the Spiritual battle that is being waged around us? The Devil is real, and he is hell-bent on destroying all things righteous. Although the battle plays out through politics it is a Spiritual war. Psalm 2 tells us that the greatest conspiracy of all times is unfolding before our very eyes.

“The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the Lord, and against his anointed…”

Read that again. Who are the kings of the earth? Who are the rulers? Who are they conspiring against? What would that dark conspiracy look like? The Satanic Left destroys everything they touch.

Hillary Clinton launched the greatest hoax in American History when she hatched a plan to overthrow a duly elected President of the United States. She conspired against him. She conspired with others to take the vote right out of the hands of the American people. The “kings of the earth” were all on her side. The rulers were taking counsel together AGAINST THE LORD and against HIS ANOINTED!

Hillary’s hoax from hell was an attempt to overthrow our government. That is called treason. If justice is not served America will never survive. Men have gone to jail for fixing a baseball game. Isn’t an overthrow of the government a bit more severe?

Think of the innocent people they have destroyed. Think of the millions of wasted dollars. Think of the arrogance and disregard for the rule of law. Think of the betrayal of the trust of the American people. Think of the riots they spurred. Think of businesses their deceit destroyed. Think of the oath they took…So help me God…

Cicero warned us 2000 years ago, “A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself.”

“When the government fears the people there is liberty.”

For the sake of liberty hang ‘em all. Hang ‘em high. Hang them publicly. Desperate times demand desperate measures. It is what justice demands. It is what the times require.

