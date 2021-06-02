by Bradlee Dean

… And Boy Did She Get Caught!

“She isn’t even abiding by those rules.”

Before sharing this new report, I would like to remind people that governors, mayors, the Department of Health, the CDC, the WHO, the federal government nor state governments have the authority to implement mandatory shut downs, face masks, or vaccines, in any sense of the word (Psalm 94:20).

Furthermore, friends, one should take note that these criminal politicians attempting to push forth this plandemic for what’s left of it, do not even believe what they are selling, as you will see (Proverbs 19:9, Jeremiah 11:9).

Yet, if you do not fall in line, they will even begin to do what it is that totalitarians do. They will begin to accuse you of that which they are guilty (Revelation 12:9).

Over this last weekend, it was reported: “Gov. Whitmer apologizes after photo shows her violating own COVID-19 order at Lansing bar.”

Yes, you read that right.

LANSING, MI – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer apologized Sunday after a photo circulated of her at a Lansing bar violating Michigan health department orders by closely gathering unmasked with a dozen other people.

No more than six people can gather together at indoor restaurants, and groups of customers must be six feet apart, according to the latest Michigan Department of Health and Human Services pandemic order. The photo of Whitmer and the 12 other patrons was first reported on Sunday by the right-wing publication Breitbart.

Whitmer apologized later on May 23 after the photo circulated, saying her group “didn’t stop to think about” the implications.

“Throughout the pandemic, I’ve been committed to following public health protocols,” Whitmer said Sunday in a statement. “Yesterday, I went with friends to a local restaurant. As more people arrived, the tables were pushed together. Because we were all vaccinated, we didn’t stop to think about it.

“In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize.”

The gathering took place at Landshark Bar & Grill in East Lansing, Breitbart reported, and the photo was posted on Facebook before it was deleted. The picture also shows Tricia Foster, Michigan’s chief operating officer, who received criticism for an April trip to Florida in violation of state travel restrictions at the time.

Whitmer isn’t following restrictions that her executive branch has ordered, said Tori Sachs, executive director of the conservative activist group Michigan Freedom Fund.

“Capacity limits, patrons per table limits, curfews & other ridiculous restrictions need to end immediately,” Sachs wrote on Twitter. “She isn’t even abiding by those rules.”

Jezebel Gretchen Whitmer is relying on the ignorant in her state (Hosea 4:6) and she does not have, and never had, the authority to implement any of these unconstitutional edicts.

In conclusion: For those of you who have been paying attention, every single one of these said representatives of the people, not just in America but globally, have been a concerted effort (Isaiah 28:18) in an attempt to wield more control over the lives of their constituents and are, in fact, personally responsible. It is not enough for them to say that they are sorry for the businesses and lives that have been lost since their tyrannical declarations (Isaiah 26:9).

