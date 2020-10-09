By Jim Kouri – Senior Political News Writer

Then-Vice President Joe Biden sought to unmask General Flynn on January 12, 2017 — the same day David Ignatius published his WaPo article about Flynn’s communications with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

The criminal investigation into Biden also includes his activities in the Ukraine. “Ukrainian witnesses are cooperating,” says Paul Sperry.

House investigators on Tuesday joined the Senate in asking the FBI to look into the Biden’s suspected criminal history.

President Trump on Wednesday accused Biden, Hillary and Obama of leading a “treasonous plot” and said Biden shouldn’t even be allowed to run for president.

“Wow!!! NOW DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS, THE BIGGEST OF ALL POLITICAL SCANDALS (IN HISTORY)!!! BIDEN, OBAMA AND CROOKED HILLARY LED THIS TREASONOUS PLOT!!! BIDEN SHOULDN’T BE ALLOWED TO RUN – GOT CAUGHT!!!” stated President Trump on his @realDonaldTrump Twitter page.

Last week the Senate released a report on the Bidens and notably Hunter Biden’s actions while his dad was Obama’s Vice President.

The President’s Tweet added: “I look at Hunter Biden today, where he stole millions of dollars, stole millions,” Trump claimed. “His father should leave the campaign because his father was in on it.”He added: “His father knew everything.”

President Trump was referring to a report from the Republican members sitting on the Senate Homeland Security and Finance Committees during their investigation into the Hunter Biden’s role on the board of the Ukrainian company Burisma Holdings, as well as his alleged “extensive and complex financial transactions.”

According to the report, an investment firm co-founded by Hunter Biden, Rosemont Seneca Thornton, “received $3.5 million in a wire transfer” from Elena Baturina, the wife of the former mayor of the Russian capital.

The Obama White House, Joe Biden, and Hunter Biden allegedly bilked the Ukrainian government and its taxpayers out of $17.5 million, according to new documents Ukrainian officials and presidential lawyer Rudy Giuliani have begun to reveal.

By his own admission, Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion from the Ukrainian government if they didn’t fire a prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, who was investigating corruption tied to Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian gas company that was paying Hunter Biden $50,000 or $80,000 per month with some sources saying as high as $167,000 a month;

According to OAN investigative reporter Pearson Sharpe, Joe Biden made several trips to Ukraine — at least six — during his final two years in office after Obama named him ‘point man’ following Russia’s invasion of the Crimea;

Hunter Biden wasn’t the only one coming out of the Ukraine with close to $1 million in laundered funds according to a Ukrainian member of parliament;

Joe Biden may have broken the law to help his son Hunter;

In all, Hunter Biden received around $16.5 million in funds from Ukrainian entities that some are now calling a racketeering operation; Other Obama administration officials may also have been involved in bilking Ukraine, including a former U.S. ambassador.

Ukrainian President Zelensky is pledging to form a joint Ukraine-U.S. prosecution team to go after corruption in both of our countries.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, published a column on FoxNews.com on the mainstream media’s approach to his committee’s recent findings about the involvement of Joe Biden’s family with corrupt foreign individuals.

After Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa and I published our committees’ findings of the sordid involvement of Joe Biden’s family with corrupt foreign oligarchs and officials, some big-name news outlets made a show of reacting with exaggerated yawns.

Our report in fact conveys a great deal of newly uncovered information, so if the legacy media claim there’s nothing new, it means either that they didn’t read our report or they’re not being honest.

Why did it fall to our committees to detail the payments from people running Chinese state-owned enterprises to the son of a potential future president? Why didn’t the legacy media bring this to light? The answer is that either the information we uncovered is indeed news — or the news outlets dismissing it were derelict in their duty.

