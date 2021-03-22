By Frosty Wooldridge

Last week, Joe Biden tripped not once, not twice, but three times while ascending the staircase to Air Force One. He might have suffered from mini-strokes. It might have been from exhaustion from his harsh schedule as President of the United States. His handlers said, “It was the wind.” In order to preserve his public persona, his aides have kept him away from microphones for any interviews concerning the State of the Union. He cannot remember names, places or dates. He mumbles his sentences with…”Well, you know what I mean.”

At 78, his physical fragility shows. His cognitive abilities rapidly wane. A Time Magazine interview last year made a special note of that reality. His understanding of current events escapes him beyond what’s happening today. He simply cannot be in full command of the office of the President of the United States. Somebody is pulling his strings. Everyone knows it: the emperor isn’t wearing any clothes.

During his quest for the White House, Biden invited an illegal migration invasion of our southern border with Mexico. It is now in full swing. Last year in February, a total of 9,000 people attempted to cross the border illegally. In February of 2021, the U.S. Border patrol counted 104,000 illegal entries. Thousands of children crossed over the border.

“The Biden administration has struggled to house a rising number of unaccompanied minors arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. There were more than 5,000 unaccompanied children in crowded border facilities as of Saturday, according to government data seen by Reuters.” Thomson

A report from Newsmax stated, “Biden is spending $86 billion on hotel rooms for illegal…food…necessities.” (Source: March 21, 2021, Newsmax, “Biden spending $86 billion on hotel rooms for illegals.”)

At the same time, 62,000 homeless Americans subsist in tents on the streets of Los Angeles. Another 11,000 sleep on cardboard mattresses in San Francisco. About 6,000 homeless in Seattle and a reported 10,000 homeless roam the streets of Denver, Colorado. Why not buy those Americans $86 million in hotel rooms?

Most of the migrants flee their homes in Central and South America for reasons of poverty, violence, drug cartels and misery.

There’s only one big problem in the short and long run: the population of Central America stands at 181 million people in 2021. Projections for 2050 show that Central America will house 223 million people. The current population in South America in 2021 stands at 443 million. That numbers will increase to 779 million by 2050. (Source: www.cepal.org)

In other words, those folks in Latin America will add another 374 million people that need to be fed, housed, educated, medical care, jobs and transportation. They cannot do it now, and they will not be able to accomplish anything on that population level in the future.

Exactly how many of those “refugees” and asylum seekers will Congress and our president be able to absorb into the United states within the next 29 years? How will our taxes be able to support them with all the amenities they need and yet, support our own families? At what point does our $28 trillion national debt simply explode under our noses?

What happens when Black Lives Matter evolves into Mexican Lives Matter? What happens when our ‘rule of law’ becomes their ‘law of the most violent’?

Where exactly will we put all those people streaming across our borders? Does anyone in Washington DC comprehend the enormity of our predicament? Does anyone possess some answers? Some solutions?

Guess what: there aren’t any solutions and there aren’t any answers if we keep allowing this invasion to continue.

Our presidents and Congresses are simply destroying the foundation and viability of our country. And, the day is coming when their insane actions will topple our once-successful civilization.

Immigration, Overpopulation, Resources, Civilization by Frosty Wooldridge

