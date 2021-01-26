By Greg Holt

The Joe Biden administration to “root out” those considered dangerous to America – like conservatives.

Trump Supporters are ‘Insurgents’ & Need ‘Deprogramming’

It is happening, the reshaping of America under Illegitimate Biden – and it’s not going to be pretty.

From Conservative Treehouse:

“Former CIA Director John Brennan, the man who weaponized the CIA to target Hillary Clinton’s political opposition, appears on MSNBC to outline the intention of the JoeBama administration to identify political enemies; label them domestic terrorists; and remove them from the population.”

Are you a conservative or conservative Christian? How about a Libertarian? Do you love the Constitution and/or support the right to bear arms? Are you a law and order guy or gal?

According to former CIA director John Brennan, you are a danger to America.

From The Gateway Pundit:

“John Brennan: I know… the members of the Biden team who have been nominated or have been appointed are now moving in laser light fashion to try to uncover as much as they can about what looks very similar to insurgency movements we’ve seen overseas. Where they germinate in different parts of the country and they gain strength, and it brings together an unholy alliance frequently of religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists, even libertarians. And unfortunately, I think there has been this momentum that has been generated unfortunately I think of the demagogue of rhetoric of people that’s just departed government but also those who continue in the halls of Congress. So I really do think that the law enforcement, homeland security, intelligence and even the defense officials are doing everything possible to root out what seems to be a very, very serious, and insidious threat to our democracy and our republic.”

So as Trump supporters, our goose is cooked – extra crispy. This could never happen in America, right – except that it is. I have been warning Americans for years that this very thing was going to happen. Watch this video that actually portrays the Democrats and their non-values.

First it was the Coronavirus, created to ensure destruction and condition the sheeple – welcome to the USSA. Now the Democrats have been placed via election fraud into the White House and have also gained control of the Senate.

I and many others have written repeatedly about the danger of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Joe Biden will do what is expedient for the Democratic Party, according to the new power players and the old power players that support far-left polices. Kamala Harris is nothing more than a prostitute for power, anything goes if Harris achieves and receives what she desires. Remember, this is the gal that slept her way to power. Remember also that the achievements of these two prior to today are pretty much nonexistent.

Socialism and globalism will be enshrined in America under these two talking heads. All who oppose the Biden-Harris administration will be silenced. Katie Couric is already calling for the reeducation of Trump supporters, or as she referred to it – deprogramming.

From The Washington Times:

“‘It is so shocking,’ Ms. Couric responded. ‘Not only are they not conceding, Bill, but there are thoughts that there might have been some collusion among members of Congress, some are refusing to go through magnetometers or whatever you call them to check for weapons, they’re not wearing masks during the siege. I mean, it’s really bizarre, isn’t it, when you think about how AWOL so many of these members of Congress have gotten.’

‘But I also think some of them are believing the garbage that they are being fed 24/7 on the internet, by their constituents, and they bought into this big lie,’ she continued. ‘And the question is how are we going to really almost deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump.’”

Brennan refers to Trump supporters in a thinly vailed manor as insurgents who need to be “rooted out” as they are a threat to our Democracy – and he is NOT the only one.

From The Post Millennial:

“Congressman Brad Schneider (D-IL) has come up with the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, which would allow for ‘more monitoring of domestic terrorism movement.’

This is in reaction to the Capitol Hill riot, the duration of which was a few hours on Jan. 6. In response, members of the new Biden administration have suggested that domestic insurgents, specifically those who stormed the Capitol, need to be held to the same standards as international terrorists like ISIS.”

Does this at all sound like I am overstating it when I say conservatives and like minded thinkers will be silenced?

Read this statement from Glenn Greenwald:

“A domestic war on terror, Greenwald said, would be ‘designed to criminalize any oppositional ideology to the ruling class. There is literally nothing that could be more dangerous and it’s not fearmongering or alarmism to say it.’

He noted the new bill pending from Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) that would “simply take the existing war on terror legislation… and amend it to say that we can now do that within the United States.’”

“Criminalize any oppositional ideology to the ruling class.” This statement, or concept of criminalizing any and all opposition to the ruling party, that being the Democrats should seriously alarm all people in this nation. Actually it should literally scare the Hell out of you. This is extremism on steroids guided by authoritarianism, fascism, anti-Constitutionalism, globalism, communism, Naziism, and a side dish of Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals.

What does Merriam-Webster have to say about fascism?

a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition (Emphasis our own)

Is it just me, or does that sound exactly like the Biden administration and the Leftist/progressives?

Consider Tucker Carlson’s thoughts on the matter:

The war for America’s heart and soul is on – make no mistake, this IS war.

