By Cliff Kincaid

January 24, 2023

When anti-communist analysts and security experts examined Barack Hussein Obama’s history of associations with unsavory characters and communist figures, they had to wonder if Obama is a Marxist mole or a communist collaborator. In one sense, it didn’t matter. As a candidate, Obama didn’t have to undergo a background security check. As president, however, he had instant access to our most closely guarded and classified state secrets. His fingerprints are all over the “Obama-Biden” documents discovered in various places under the control of Joe.

Obama’s 30-year history of associating with unsavory characters, beginning with communist Frank Marshall Davis and continuing with Jeremiah Wright and communist terrorists Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn, should have disqualified him from getting a security clearance in the government that he wanted to run. But no official vetting of Obama was ever done and he didn’t require or even need a security clearance.

This is truly a major loophole in our constitutional system. It resulted in the election of our first Marxist president.

As we have noted on numerous occasions, candidates for federal office, in contrast to federal employment, do not undergo any background checks at all.

So while more secret documents are being discovered in the possession of Joe Biden, they originate with the Obama Administration. That fact tells us all that we need to know.

As my group America’s Survival, Inc. has argued for years, it is mandatory and necessary to begin addressing what an old congressional committee used to call “un-American activities” at the highest levels of the U.S. Government.

Until the Congress re-launches such a committee and examines what led to the rise of Barack Hussein Obama, the issue of Joe Biden’s classified documents could result in Biden’s demise while empowering the man behind the curtain, Obama himself.

It looks like Obama wants Joe to step aside so that his wife Michelle can run for president in 2024. A Joel Gilbert film explores this possibility. Or else he is prepared to back Maryland’s first black Governor, Wes Moore, a vocal proponent of the marijuana industry, as a candidate. Like Obama in 2008, Moore was backed by Oprah.

The documents scandal isn’t just a problem for Joe, as the media suggest. These were from Obama’s period of time as president. So what role, if any, are Obama’s people playing in this documents scandal?

Podcaster Joe Rogan says, “I don’t know jack —- about politics, but if I had to guess — they’re trying to get rid of him [Biden]. My guess would be they’re trying to get rid of him.” Who’s they?

Here’s where the story gets interesting.

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) issued a statement on August 12 declaring it had “assumed exclusive legal and physical custody of Obama Presidential records when President Barack Obama left office in 2017, in accordance with the Presidential Records Act (PRA).” NARA said it “moved approximately 30 million pages of unclassified records to a NARA facility in the Chicago” and that NARA “maintains the classified Obama Presidential records in a NARA facility in the Washington, DC, area.”

So how did the Obama classified records find their way into Joe Biden’s office and garage? The answer has to be that Obama and/or his people held onto some of them. What this shows is that NARA was either misled by Obama-Biden or misled the public and the press in order for Attorney General Merrick Garland to single out Trump for scrutiny.

Anders Hagstrom of Fox News wrote a fascinating story noting that the National Archives responded to questions about presidential documents on October 11, less than a month before classified documents would be found at the Biden think tank in Washington. NARA claimed at this point that all documents from Obama administration had been “securely moved” to locations that met “strict archival and security standards.”

The question bears repeating: So how did the Obama classified records find their way into Joe Biden’s office and garage?

My hunch is that Obama holdovers acquired and planted them.

Jeff Poor of Breitbart noticed an interview given by Rep. Jerry Carl (R-AL) about Biden being “set up” by his own people. Carl said. “It’s almost like he’s being set up by his own people. They waited until after the election. They waited until after the Democrats lost a majority for this stuff to start leaking out. They knew it was there back in early November. Why didn’t they do it then when they had full control? All three houses could say it’s no big deal, whitewash and let’s move on. They didn’t.”

Carl added, “So, it’s almost like his own people are trying to destroy him at this point.”

I like the way Rep. Carl thinks. Except that it’s not “his own people.” These are mostly Obama’s people.

As we watch the Biden documents scandal unfold, look for another Obama waiting in the wings. It could be Michelle or Wes Moore.

© 2023 Cliff Kincaid – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Cliff Kincaid: kincaid@comcast.net