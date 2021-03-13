by JB Williams

In a stunning March 11th teleprompter reading of someone else’s words, pseudo-President Joe Biden attempted to settle the nerves of Americans and a growing number of states rushing to defend them from ridiculous federal tyranny, demonstrating only that he’s the biggest sock-puppet to ever occupy the Oval Office.

Responding to the lock-step adulation from his adoring communist media following his first very carefully crafted address to the nation, Joe said… “What dress?”

“While it was different for everyone, we all lost something — a collective suffering, a collective sacrifice, a year filled with the loss of life and the loss of living for all of us. But in the loss, we saw how much there was to gain in appreciation, respect, and gratitude. Finding light in the darkness is a very American thing to do.”

First, the only thing Joe lost was more of his cognitive abilities. His “collectivism” message was oozing with Maoist overtones as if Joe is “one of us” and “we’re all in this together.” Let me just say, nobody in Washington D.C. today is “one of us.” At last, he urged Americans to “find light in the darkness” he and his commie cohorts are working around the clock to continue creating.

“I know it’s been hard. I truly know. As I’ve told you before, I carry a card in my pocket with the number of Americans who have died from COVID to date. It’s on the back of my schedule. As of now, total deaths in America, 527,726. That’s more deaths than in World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War and 9/11 combined.”

As we all know, except Joe is his band of useful idiots, 96% of that alleged 527,726 deaths are in reality from numerous other unrelated causes, which means that Joe needs carry a list of the 21,109 who actually died of COVID19. That would be far more meaningful, even though carrying any list around when you and you cohorts are personally responsible for those deaths, rings a bit hollow.

Meanwhile, Stanford Doctors finally blast leftists for what they call “The Worst Public Health Mistake In Last 100 Years.”

Joe said “You lost your job, you closed your business, facing eviction, homelessness, hunger, a loss of control. Maybe worst of all a loss of hope.” No, Joe and his insane commie global cabal intentionally took your job, your business, your home, your food, your freedom and your liberty, your ability to survive, much less thrive, via their fake pandemic and as were heard again in his reading of someone else’s words last night, they are not done wrecking our lives yet! Joe’s masters, the people in control of the sock-puppet, stole our hope…

“The things we used to do that always filled us with joy have become things we couldn’t do and broke our hearts.” If he were even half-honest, he’d a said “the things we stopped you from doing and are still stopping you from doing, without any real science behind our actions.”

“Look, we know what we need to do to beat this virus. Tell the truth. Follow the scientists and the science. Work together. Put trust and faith in our government…” pseudo-Joe said… and he’s saying it because our government and scientists have such a long record of being entirely trustworthy… (NOT!)

“My fellow Americans, you’re owed nothing less than the truth.” The only time Joe has ever been accused of telling the truth is when he had yet another bumbling idiot gaffe… When Joe’s mind escapes him, he does tell the truth and the media covers it up as if it’s a stereotypical Biden gaffe, when in reality, it’s yet another Biden Freudian slip…

When you’re a mindless boob famous for being the greatest gaffe factory in humankind, everything can be played off as a mere gaffe. Can you even imagine if President Trump had made this exact same statement only days before the 2020 elections?

“These two companies, competitors, [Pfizer & Maderna] have come together for the good of the nation, and they should be applauded for it.” Under the leadership of REAL President Donald Trump… this part of the statement slipped Joe’s mind. (All COVID19 vaccines will be under trial for at least two more years, which means, YOU are the guinea pigs.)

“We continue to work on making at-home testing available…” which is Joe’s way of letting you know that he intends to keep you locked in your home.

“First, tonight, I’m announcing that I will direct all states, tribes, and territories to make all adults, people 18 and over, eligible to be vaccinated no later than May 1.” Since only 0.0063% (21,109) of Americans have actually died of COVID19 over 14 months, why does every American need a vaccine? Almost 1000 Americans have already died from the vaccines…in just the past 30-days.

Since Joe is in late stages of dementia, I’ll take a moment to remind him that pseudo-Presidents don’t run anything. In fact, even real Presidents have no constitutional authority to force any American to do anything. Presidents don’t run this country at all. 50 State Governors run 50 sovereign states, and thousands of Mayors run thousands of cities, all on behalf of 330,000,000 free Americans citizens.

“Fourth, in the coming weeks, we will issue further guidance on what you can and cannot do…” – if it’s mere “guidance,” then this should read “should and should not” do, not “can and cannot.” But these aren’t mere suggestions, or “guidance.” These are a dictator’s orders.

And this is the dictator’s carrot, how he believes you will continue to accept his tyrannical orders as well-meaning “guidance” for “your own good and the good of all Americans.”

“I need you, the American people. I need you. I need every American to do their part. And that’s not hyperbole. I need you. I need you to get vaccinated when it’s your turn and when you can find an opportunity. And to help your family, your friends, your neighbors get vaccinated as well. Because here’s the point. – If we do all this, if we do our part, if we do this together, by July the 4, there’s a good chance you, your families and friends, will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day. That doesn’t mean large events with lots of people together, but it does mean small groups will be able to get together.”

As an increasing number of State Governors and legislators rush to FREE the people of their states from mindless, unscientific, unlawful and unconstitutional federal tyranny, the people running the Biden pseudo-administration (not Joe or Kamala) grow increasingly nervous that their plot to keep Americans locked down until every American is forced into global Marxist lockstep, is collapsing. Their ability to carry on their COVID plandemic until there is no America left, is on very shaky ground.

As a result, the powers that be (not Joe or Kamala) felt it necessary to have Joe read another teleprompter speech to convince useful American idiots to continue committing personal and national suicide by accepting more tyrannical orders from the puppet dictator-in-chief, or more accurately, the masters behind the puppets.

The carrot? If you will just continue to accept living under the global Marxist boot of Covid19 orders, Joe (Joe’s puppet masters) may allow the American people an ounce of freedom by July 4th. Maybe, just maybe, if you will continue to be good little mindless dotes, like you have been for over a year now, then maybe, they will grant you an ounce of freedom and liberty again, by the 4th of July, Independence Day.

Well, whoo-ha… how about that! What a wonderful dictator, to offer us just an ounce of freedom and liberty, if we will just continue to live like we’re in a 3rd world toilet instead of the United States of America. How grand is that…wonderful news! What a guy!

And the band plays on, as the people dance, and the Titanic of all free people sinks.

