By Michael Heath

The swords of the enemy have failed unto the end: and their cities thou hast destroyed. Their memory hath perished with a noise: But the Lord remaineth forever. He hath prepared his throne in judgment: And he shall judge the world in equity, he shall judge the people in justice. And the Lord is become a refuge for the poor: a helper in due time in tribulation. —Psalms 9:6-9

God’s judgment persists on our four hundred year old American experiment with creating a constitutional republic. The gates of hell opened in many of our cities in recent weeks. Science and government are no match for such portals. Demons pass freely, and violently, back and forth through them. All that’s left of what four centuries built are the burned out husk, and toppled symbols, of recently cherished ideas.

While we freely turn our back on God He decidedly sacrifices Himself for U.S. Those who choose Him live in love, and without fear, through the terror of His judgment. The God infused immune system protects from poisons that infect body, and more importantly, soul. Christianity can even absorb and glorify murder by the state. We call it martyrdom. We bow our knee to God alone. We would never think of worshipping the pigment of our — or someone else’s — skin.

All Americans of GOOD will know that something foundational is askew. Those who choose to use their God-given free will for evil are bowing, burning, looting and choosing to proudly display the global religious symbol of submission — the now ubiquitous muzzle. We whisper to ourselves that it is to protect the “safety” of other people all the while knowing it is the public symbol of submission to raw, unbridled, willfully ignorant evil.

The science about the virus is chaotic and inconclusive, at best. Anyone paying attention knows this. The addition of a race war makes the motive power of all that we are experiencing clear — politics. The media is promoting a profoundly dangerous narrative to accomplish a Godless, anti-Christ, political goal. They want global consensus building entities to rule the world. The most well educated are least equipped to understand while the builders and maintainers are spiritually isolated from everyone and everything. The spiritually spinning materialistic revolution of recent centuries hollowed out our civilization. All that’s left is a lifeless husk.

I don’t know what tomorrow will bring. Moreso than ever before in my life I think and act in the moment. In the day. The gospel writer Matthew observed, “Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” All of us know that the future for us and our loved ones is less certain than ever before in our lifetime. We dare not let this fact overwhelm us. We need hope, confidence and truth. More than any of this we need a sense of humor

Author Tim Gordon’s bio in his book entitled, “Catholic America: Why America will Perish Without Rome” concludes, “In these dark times in the Church and the world, Tim lives by this maxim of G. K. Chesterton: ‘Solemnity flows out of men naturally, but laughter is a leap. It is easy to be heavy: hard to be light.’”

Probably a good reminder for our day.

