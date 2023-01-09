By: Devvy

January 9, 2023

“Most of them have sold their souls ten times over before they’re even elected. Once it’s sold, you can never buy it back. You just to hope that you got the best price for it.” —John Connolly, The Killing Kind

The McCarthy Speaker of the House show down is over and once again we have a lying globalist puppet who will continue betraying America. The voters in his district are either willfully blind or stupid to reelect McCarthy but they did this past November after winning his primary last June. McCarthy agreed to a list of concessions [1] but as a liar who serves his global masters, McCarthy would sell his mother to become speaker. His signature means nothing. For the masters he serves, McCarthy played dirty:

McCarthy Threatens ‘Endless War’ Against Conservatives Over Speakership Failure – (War against conservatives, Kevin? I thought that’s what the Republican Party is supposed to be vs the socialist/communists on the “left”.)

In 2015, California Congressman Kevin McCarthy ran for Speaker to replace drunk Johnny Wino Boehner. At the 11th hour before Republicans were to vote to make him speaker-elect, old Kevin stood up and shocked everyone by withdrawing his bid.

Why? Well, allegedly McCarthy and Rep. Renee Ellmers (R-NC) were banging between the sheets for a long-time adulterous affair. Both were married at the time but not to each other. “Sources” claim Wino Johnny told McCarthy to end the affair. McCarthy was questioned by the press following his withdrawal because his affair was about to be aired and his response was, “No. No. C’mon.” Seems to me I’ve heard similar from the walking corpse in the WH, career criminal, cheater and liar, Joe China Biden: ‘C’mon man’.

If McCarthy was wrongly accused, why abruptly at the last minute did he withdraw his bid? In the end we ended up with another globalist snake, Paul Ryan. Make no mistake: McCarthy is just another marionette puppet owned by lobbyists and who serves his global masters. McCarthy attends WEF (World Economic Forum) conferences just as President-Elect Donald Trump did. That I did not know but sickens me. Trump’s solid endorsement of McCarthy – I got up from my desk and ran some errands to remain calm.

Trump Credited With Calling in to Close Deal for McCarthy – “I do want to especially thank President Trump,” McCarthy, once a critic of Trump from Jan. 6, 2021, told reporters after his speaker acceptance speech and the swearing-in of members. “I don’t think anybody should doubt his influence. He was with me from the beginning. Somebody wrote the doubt of whether he was there. And he was all in. He would call me and he would call others.

“He really was — and I was just talking to him tonight — helping get those final votes.”

After McCarthy threw Trump under the bus, he then went to Mar-A-Lago to kiss Trump’s ring, make nice and when McCarthy needed him, Trump was right there. McCarthy the liar because the tapes prove it: McCarthy blames Trump for insurrection, wanted a resignation: released audio recording confirms, April 2, 2022

Trump spoke at their economic forum: “PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, thank you very much, Klaus. And a very special congratulations on your 50th year hosting the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum. A truly amazing achievement. It’s an honor to address the distinguished members of this organization for the second time as President.”

Maybe Trump should have given Klaus a kiss on the cheek.

Klaus Schwab and his inner circle are some of the evilest people on this planet. Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump, who never met a mirror she didn’t love, are both former WEF Young Global Leaders. Who had Trump’s ear while in the WH? Why, his globalist son-in-law and daughter Ivanka. Trump praised her in his speech at Davos. He also promoted 5G, another killer.

And who else loudly proclaimed his support for McCarthy? Elon Musk. Like a cancer, WEF Young Global Leaders alumni according to WEF’s web site: “After completing the programme, YGLs join the Alumni Community, where they can continue their leadership journey. These leaders serve as stewards of our community, helping select new members and mentoring them.” Three-year program and then out into our cities and towns to spread their cancer. (Bold is mine.)

Other alumni: Tulsi Gabbard (boy has she fooled a lot of people with her PR stunt quitting the Democrat/Communist Party USA), Mark Zuckerberg, Alexander Soros, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, sexual deviant Megan Rapinoe, David de Rothschild, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Ashton Kerchner. French president, Emmanuel Macron, scum bag Adam Kinzinger (out of Congress finally), a fake Republican who sat on the Jan. 6th manure hearings and sexual deviant, Petey Buttigieg. You can see the full list of fools from 2005 – 2022 here.

Two top priorities that must, not should, must be immediately addressed: (1) Illegals invasion and (2) election fraud.

Our governor (TX) Greg Abbot should have called up the National Guard the day career criminal and impostor president, Joe Biden, was unlawfully sworn into office. He finally – after massive heat from mayors, law enforcement and we Texans, he decided to move. But, timing in life is everything and power hungry Abbott waited until a week after the Nov. elections (needed those votes) to finally declare an invasion: Greg Abbott declares ‘invasion’ at Texas-Mexico border, Nov. 15, 2022.

“AUSTIN, Texas — “Gov. Greg Abbott declared an “invasion” at the state’s border with Mexico , the first time in modern history that a state has determined the federal government has failed to protect citizens and the state may defend itself.

“I invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. & Texas Constitutions to fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend our state against an invasion,” Abbott said in a statement Tuesday. “I’m using that constitutional authority, & other authorization & Executive Orders to keep our state & country safe.”

“The state self-defense clause outlined in Article 1, Section 10 of the Constitution and the invasion clause in Article 4, Section 4 say that if the federal government fails to protect a state, the governor may take action for the state to protect itself.

“Abbott’s declaration comes one week after he won a third four-year term as governor. Former Trump administration officials had been urging the governors of Arizona and Texas to declare an “invasion” to justify more aggressive measures to curb illegal immigration.”

Forget AZ with the cheating liar, Katie Hobbs (Democrat/Communist Party USA) becoming their new governor by massive election fraud. Their AG & SOS are also DemonRats. Their legislature is Republican controlled but due to the massive vote fraud in November, who knows who was elected and who “won” by fraud.

McCarthy-McConnell Republicans betrayed Trump, killed the wall – “This unnatural disaster happened because the Kevin McCarthy-Mitch McConnell Republicans in Congress betrayed Mr. Trump and then left him with no choice but to sign the legislation on Friday or get blamed for another government shutdown.” Not an acceptable excuse, Trump.

The border invasion is THE reason I buy nothing from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras for decades nor would I vacation (what’s that?) or hold a conference in Mexico. I simply go without if I can’t find grown or Made in USA. The Mexican government has not only shipped millions of illiterate illegals to us, had they closed their border at Guatemala and made sure illegals from those countries did not cross over to Mexico forming caravans of hundreds and thousands sneaking across our border (now they just walk across the border openly, turn themselves in and suck of your paycheck) going back to the 90’s, we wouldn’t have this massive problem.

Trump never listens to those who actually have solutions unless you’re somebody important in his eyes or on the recommendation of that daughter of his or his other “advisers”. Dr. Edwin Vieira wrote two of his usual scholarly and constitutionally columns on this:

The President’s Authority To Suppress Insurrections, June 16, 2020

How the States Can Suppress Illegal Immigration, Sept. 3, 2021 – I highly recommend you take the time to read them. Should be mandatory for all state legislatures.

Second, election fraud. No need to rehash how the 2022 election was yet another massive steal. The prostitute media can blather all day about “overturning the election” BS, but fraud does not constitute a lawful election.

While many states passed some laws in an effort to stop as much fraud as possible, until we get rid of those mail-in ballots, stop illegals from voting, stop out of state voters voting in the state where they relocated, valid registrations and get rid of those machines, we will never have honest elections . PERIOD. I’ve been on this since 1993 and still the American people didn’t react until the 2020 big steal denying Trump his second term. So many of us tried for decades but state legislatures just blew us off as conspiracy nuts.

Using COVID-19 as their cannon, many states like California now automatically send out mail-in ballots to empty lots, banks, businesses, dogs and ineligible voters. That’s not hyperbole and I’ve covered this in the past with my brother (who lives here in Texas) who continues to receive ballots from California to vote in their elections – even though he’s lived here the past four years.

Pennsylvania Court Rules Mail-in Voting Unconstitutional, a Win for Election Integrity, Jan. 28, 2022. Of course morally bankrupt governor, Tom Wolf, Democrat/Communist Party USA appealed: Pennsylvania’s top court rules mail voting law can remain in place, August 2, 2022. Act surprised: 4 DemonRat justices currently on their supreme court and one Republican.

They need to amend their state constitution but don’t hold your breath. “Pennsylvania has a Democratic triplex and a divided trifecta. The Democratic Party controls the offices of governor, secretary of state, and attorney general. The Republican Party controls the upper chamber of the state legislature. Control of the lower chamber of the state legislature is split between parties.”

Delaware Supreme Court rules vote-by-mail, same-day registration laws are unconstitutional, Oct. 8, 2022

When my late husband and I moved to my city in W. Texas in 2006, we had paper ballots. Three elections later, in came the machines. After asking questions I was told our county judge (we only have one) at the time, a smart, hardworking and really nice lady, was pitched how much easier it would be for disabled folks to use the machines instead of paper ballots.

The only way to stop forcing us to use those machines – at least in my county – is to lobby our new county judge who presides over our county commissioners to get rid of all electronic machines and scanners. PERIOD. NO more ballot harvesting or ballot drop boxes in any states. PERIOD.

Republican Wins IA House Election By 11 VOTES After Recount- Machines Declared Democrat Winner, Hand Count Revealed Republican Won, Dec. 9, 2022

And remember and only YOU can make sure this is enforced: FEDERAL elections END AT MIDNIGHT. No more ballot counting at 1:00 am or 4:00 am, two days or two weeks later. How To Steal an Election, Nov. 21, 2022, “What happened? Paul Craig Roberts explains: “The same swing states where the last presidential election was stolen are again showing the mysterious sharp upward readjustment of the vote count for Democrat candidates.

“In Arizona where election day vote counting is on hold, mysterious tranches of votes keep arriving days after the election for the Democrat candidate for governor–17,000 here, 5,000 there. Tucker Carlson asked who benefits from long delays in vote counting. He investigated and reported that a Democrat won in 12 out of 13 delays in arriving at the outcome.

“Here is a report showing the same spikes in votes for Democrats in last Tuesday’s election that we saw in the stolen presidential election. These spikes don’t happen for Republicans except when computer adjustments of the margins of victory for Democrats become too large to be believable. Then there is a spike in the red vote to eliminate the unbelievable margin of Democrat victory.”

(Copy of the Order) BREAKING: Georgia Supreme Court Reverses ‘Lack Of Standing’ In 2020 Election Case, Dec. 20, 2022 and Georgia Supreme Court sends 2020 Fulton County election lawsuit back to appeals court to reconsider, Dec. 20, 2022 – “The lawsuit was originally dismissed for lack of standing.

“The lawsuit, Caroline Jeffords, et al. v. Fulton County, et al., alleges that the plaintiffs’ votes in the 2020 election were “diluted by the inclusion of allegedly unlawful ballots in Fulton County.” Jeffords also alleged that Fulton County violated the Georgia Open Records Act.

“In July, the Court of Appeals of Georgia dismissed an appeal by the plaintiffs of a trial court’s dismissal of the case, siding with the trial court’s decision on Jeffords lacking standing for the lawsuit because a “particularized injury” had not been alleged. The appeals court’s rationale for dismissing the case for lack of standing was based on a prior decision in 2021 titled Sons of Confederate Veterans v. Henry County Board of Commissioner.

“However, the Georgia Supreme Court in October of this year ruled on the Confederate case, redefining what constitutes “standing” for a party to bring a lawsuit.”

If people want to vote early, they can and yes, this involves extra work for the county clerk and election volunteers. Americans need to remember that before those machines were introduced, we had all paper ballots hand counted and that was fine for Americans since the 1800s. Sure, there was some vote fraud like in Chicago where it was a badge of honor for the dead to vote twice. WE the People fund the elections and by God we need to demand they are clean and fair for all candidates regardless of party affiliation.

But, if our elections continue to be stolen by the evil forces funding all this fraud and Democrats who are delighted to steal an election (lying POS Katie Hobbs the alleged new governor of AZ), we will be done. Got that? It will be over. All the dirty money and players funding the fraud will win and will show us no mercy.

One thing you can do is request proof your county elections division has purged their voting rolls by law. Get the number of legal registered voters and compare it to votes cast in your county. In some cases which I’ve covered in endless columns, a state would have 110% more votes cast than registered voters.

Two Florida Men Convicted and Sentenced to Jail Time for Fraudulently Registering Voters and Forging Their Signatures, Dec. 22, 2022 // Pennsylvania AG announces arrest in ‘widespread’ ballot fraud operation – Comes days after midterm elections, Nov. 19, 2022

Judicial Watch Settles North Carolina Voter Roll Lawsuit after State Removes over 430,000 Inactive Names from Rolls, Feb. 17, 2022 – “In June 2019, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) released data showing that voter registration rates in a significant proportion of North Carolina’s 100 counties were close to, at or above 100% of their age-eligible citizenry – statistics considered by the courts to be a strong indication that a jurisdiction is not taking the steps required by law to remove ineligible registrants. Judicial Watch’s analysis also showed that at the time of the EAC report the entire State of North Carolina had a registration rate close to 100% of its age-eligible citizenry.”

Judicial Watch wins suit, California forced to remove up to 1.5 million inactive voters and ‘clean up’ its rolls, Jan. 4, 2019 (They had not done so for 20 years) – “The lawsuit specifically alleged that both Los Angeles County and the state of California had “more voter registrations” on their voter rolls than “who are old enough to register.”

“Los Angeles County has a registration rate of 112 percent of its adult citizen population,” the watchdog group noted in a statement Thursday. “The entire State of California has a registration rate of about 101 percent of its age-eligible citizenry.”

“In other words, more eligible people were registered to vote in Los Angeles County and California than actually lived in either area. This suggests that some voters died or moved out of the state, but their voter registration data was never scrubbed.”

ELECTION INTEGRITY: New York City Removes 441,083 Ineligible Names from Voter Rolls Thanks to Judicial Watch!, Dec. 31, 2022

Why Texas Elections are Not Safe or Secure from Sen. Bob Hall, one of the good guys in our state legislature.

I know we’re all tired and mad as Hell, but there is little time to get this done. Make no mistake about it, the Democrat/Communist Party USA is feverishly working to change primary dates they believe will increase their chances with ignorant and zero information voters. The November elections start in the primaries and caucuses.

Right now, this is the tentative schedule. Caucuses and primaries start in January 2024 one very short year from now so there’s no time to waste. Republicans and independents should use their networks (email) or phone to get this information out. Every county Republican club or organization should network across their entire state and form a plan to get this done. We need you retired seniors if you’re not working or Americans who have flexible schedules. Make your meetings on a Saturday mid-morning so you can garner maximum attendance. Our house is almost burnt to the ground so it’s going to take all of us. If we do nothing, nothing will get done.

Footnote:

[1] — A List of McCarthy’s Concessions to GOP Reps to Gain Speakership Omits Efforts to Address the Biggest Threat to Our Country’s Existence, February 6, 2023

