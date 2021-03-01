By Frosty Wooldridge

No one wants to see alternative energy become the norm more than this journalist. We can’t keep burning 100 million barrels of oil 24/7 around the planet and think that’s going to work out well for our biosphere. We cannot keep burning 20 million barrels of oil in the USA 24/7 without growing consequences.

For that matter, we can’t keep adding another 3.5 million people, driven by mass immigration and their birth rates…annually, either! If we do, we face this brilliant quote eventually by Isaac Marion:

“The apocalypse didn’t happen overnight. The world didn’t end in a satisfying climax of explosive special effects. It was slow. It was boring. It was one little thing at a time. One building here another factory over there. A road plowing through the quiet of the woods. [One plastic container tossed into the ocean and then another and another until their numbers reached 5.25 trillion floating or sunk beneath the waves.] One moral compromise, one abandoned ideal, and one more justified injustice. No dramatic wave of destruction sweeping across the world, just scattered spots of rot forming throughout the decades, seemingly isolated incidents until the moment they all merged.” Isaac Marion, The Burning World

Eventually, whether five, ten or thirty years down the road, as our human numbers grow exponentially, all those isolated incidents will “merge” across our country. But few want to address that horrific future facing your children!

Even with what’s coming, we need to move toward bio-waste energy to utilize our garbage. Visit www.biorootenergy.com for a taste of energy without oil.

Until we make the transition, however, oil remains our primary energy in the USA. But Joe “Dementia” Biden killed the Keystone Pipeline with his signature last month. But what he didn’t understand, nor his handlers, they cost Americans billions in transport fees for that oil that needs to be delivered to the public if we hope to continue operating our civilization.

This information arrives from a University Research Project

“We have completed the research on this issue. Please pass this on to those who voted in this kind of thought process. I guess if these same people wanted to stop heating their house, driving their cars, using plastic, and don’t forget eating food – Yes it takes fuel to put food on your table!”

The Keystone Pipeline is 2,147 miles long, and would supply 830,000 barrels of oil per day. Doing the math; A tanker truck can carry 190 barrels of oil. It would take 4,368 trucks per day just to haul that amount of oil.

It would take three days to cover the 2,147 miles. An additional 4,368 trucks would start the trip the second day, and another 4,368 trucks would start the trip on the third day. Needless to say, all these trucks will be returning empty.

Therefore, it would take 26,208 trucks per day to haul what the pipeline could carry in one day.

If the trucks could get six MPG, it would take 157,248 gallons of diesel per day to carry the oil… at $3 per gallon, ( which will now go up) just the diesel cost would be $471,744.00 per day, in addition the drivers’ salaries, and maintenance costs.

If we can ship it by train, they haul a lot more. Each train tanker holds on the average 700 barrels of oil, so it would take over 1,185 cars to haul the oil. The most tankers a train can have is 100 cars and can only run 40 MPH, so it would take a little over 10 trains to travel 900 miles a day.

The end result is 2-1/2 days by train and another 24 hours to unload the train, so it would take almost 40 trains going south from Canada, fully loaded with oil, and 40 more trains running back north empty. In the meantime, you will be needing that many trains in Canada to be loading while the empty trains are headed back, so it would take 120 trains with 100 tankers each to haul the oil.

A tanker ship coming from the Arab countries would take 27 days and hauls two million barrels. Iran will love loaded oil tankers heading to the U.S. and through the Straits of Hormuz. Can we talk about a potential environmental disaster? The Keystone Pipeline is 2,147 miles long, and would supply 830,000 barrels of oil per day. Please tell me again, how canceling the Keystone Pipeline is helping real Americans?”

Don’t you just love the liberal common core math?

Finally, what lame-brain aides in the White House decided to tell Joe Dementia that he needed to kill the Keystone Pipeline? Who surrounded him with the facts and figures on the positive and negative side of this equation? What logical reasoning processes did they exhaust before they arrived at Joe’s signature?

Do you realize we suffer a lot of stupid people in Congress and in the White House that are taking our country for a ‘ride’? I mean, Joe Dementia closes down the oil pipeline only to open up our borders for the human invasion violating our laws. He celebrates BLM, but won’t honor our borders or our U.S. Constitution.

As Mark Twain said, “Suppose you were an idiot…and suppose you were a member of Congress…ah, but I repeat myself.” I would add, “Suppose you suffered from dementia…and supposed you were the current president of the United States…ah, but I repeat myself.”

Doesn’t it give you kind of a ‘prickly’ feeling about our future?

As to what these videos report, do you want your children to face this kind of a future? If you don’t, it’s time to speak up across this great country of ours.

