By Lex Greene

February 25, 2022

If you don’t know who Klaus Schwab is, it’s high time you do.

Born Klaus Martin Schwab in Ravensburg Germany in 1938, Klaus Schwab is a highly educated and intelligent individual with a doctorate degree in mechanical engineering from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, a doctorate in economics from the University of Fribourg, and a Master of Public Administration degree from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

Klaus was born and remains a Citizen of Germany, after being denied application for Citizenship in Switzerland, despite living in Switzerland and having two Swiss parents. During the earlier years of his career, he served on a number of company boards, such as The Swatch Group, The Daily Mail Group, and Vontobel Holding. He is also a former member of the steering committee of the Bilderberg Group.

In 1971, Schwab founded the European Management Forum, which in 1987 became the World Economic Forum (WEF) — often referred to simply as “Davos“, the name of the town where the forum is hosted each year. First, he controlled the EU nations and now, he aims to control the world.

For 44-years, Schwab focused all of his resources and energy upon developing a plan for a new form of Global Economics and Governance, all based upon Marxist theories of a One World point of view wherein both shareholders (business investors, owners, operators) and corporate stakeholders (workers) are equal. Schwab could easily be considered the father of “sustainable development” concepts, to include not only his view towards Marxist economic world domination by a small global ruling class elite, other “sustainable development” con games like fake Climate Change, Social Engineering through education and mass media, and genetically modified foods.

He who controls everything, controls everyone!

Meeting with great resistance from sovereign nations and government throughout the world, Schwab developed a viable strategy for implementing his vision for how the entire world should be, again, based upon the economic principles of Karl Marx and Frederick Engle. He had to “win the hearts and minds of the people.” As Marx once said, “Democracy is the road to socialism.”

That’s why the USA was never meant to be a democracy, but rather a Republican form of government, as guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution.

Today, Schwab’s World Economic Forum (WEF) is a who’s who of the richest most powerful people all over the world. Members and Partners of his group have a few things in common…

They are all driven by a quest for personal wealth and power

Most of them are very wealthy and hold powerful positions

They all share a vision for world domination, on their terms

Everyone else is expendable in the search for “sustainable development”

Marxism is their political philosophy

A One World Order is their goal

The goal justifies all means of execution

They (WEF) have taken the front position on the plot for global governance worldwide, dwarfing the Rothschilds, the Bilderbergers, the Illuminati, Cecil Rhodes and all who came before them. They are not controlled by the United Nations or NATO, they control both, and much more. The WEF now has six global offices around the world, two of which are in the United States, New York, and San Francisco. The other four are in Switzerland, Beijing, Tokyo, and Mumbai.

In recent years, we have seen much written about UN Agenda 21. Although this plan is entirely aligned with Schwab’s vision for the world, it is not a plan hatched by the UN. It’s just one of many pieces of the Klaus Schwab global puzzle for how to lead (force) all sovereign nations into a global order under the WEF design for “sustainable development.”

As an example, what the world just witnessed in Canada, the gestapo-styled treatment of the most decent and peaceful political protesters in human history in Ottawa, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was clearly at war with his own citizens and unwilling to pay them any allegiance whatsoever…is the result of influence from the WEF.

PM Trudeau quite clearly, does NOT work for the people of Canada. But the following members of the Trudeau regime, do all work for Klaus Schwab and his WEF, and that is who Trudeau takes his orders from.

Justin Trudeau Ailish Campbell François-Philippe Champagne Chrystia Freeland Elissa Golberg Karina Gould Jagmeet Singh Renée Maria Tremblay

Fifteen years ago in 2007, Schwab launched his new WEF global control brainchild, his Young Global Leaders Program. The above list of Canadian political figures are members of Klaus Schwab’s Global Leaders. They were placed in power by the WEF to bring Canada into the group of countries controlled by the WEF. Those were largely “global police” you just saw in Ottawa, robotic, without conscience or any remorse, soulless enforcers with no concern for Canadian Rights at all.

In the USA, Schwab has seated almost 300 of his “global leaders” in positions of power for the same purpose, to bring the United States under the control of the WEF. People whose names you would expect, and others you might not, such as Maria Bartiromo, Peter Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Garlin Gilchrist II, Joseph P. Kennedy III, Vanessa Kerry, and Mark Zuckerberg. (FULL LIST HERE)

But this is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg…

Hundreds, if not thousands of international corporations are also partners with Klaus Schwab and his maniacal vision of WEF world economic and political domination. Here are just a few you might know…

AIG

Amazon

AstraZeneca

Bain & Company

Bank of America

Barclays

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

BlackRock

Chevron

Cisco

Citi

Dow

Goldman Sachs

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HSBC

IBM

Intel

Johnson & Johnson

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mastercard

Meta

Microsoft

Moderna

Morgan Stanley

Nestlé

Open Society Foundations

PayPal

Pfizer

S&P Global

The Coca-Cola Company

UPS

Verizon Communications

Visa

Western Union

That’s only a small sampling… (FULL LIST HERE)

Every one of the companies on the list is cooperating with, funding, and participating in Klaus Schwab’s world domination via his “COVID19 GLOBAL RESET.” If YOU are doing business with any of these companies, then YOU TOO are funding this insane agenda for world economic and political domination.

Whether you are American, Canadian, European, African, Middle Eastern, or a citizen anywhere else in the world, this is who runs your country today, not any of the people you elected.

NOTE: Trump was the highly unwelcome exception. Not only is Trump not a WEF partner, he also categorically angered every member of the WEF when he spoke briefly at Davos. That’s why he had to go, no matter how much fraud was needed in the 2020 election. He did the same at a UN meeting.

However, these are NOT the most powerful people on earth. Most people just believe they are and that’s how they get away with everything they are doing. They also made sure that whole societies feel entirely helpless, powerless, and hopeless. That’s a very important element in “winning the hearts and minds” of the citizenry. Things are quite easy to predict once you make people think they don’t have a choice, such as, whether or not to wear a mask or take a lethal vaccine.

These are the most powerful people in any country…

Farmers – if they don’t grow, no one eats. Truckers – if they don’t deliver, no one eats. Workers – if they don’t work, nothing moves anywhere.

It’s a myth that politicians, lawyers, and global Marxists are the most powerful people, no matter how rich they may be. The richest corporate CEO, market player, politician and lawyer will go broke overnight, if the three above shut it all down.

Like all socialists, Klaus Schwab has decided that no one should be paid high wages or salaries, no one should own anything, and no one should be free to disagree. But he pays himself over a million a year in salary to run WEF and has an unlimited expense account like Biden and Harris with an even better golden parachute.

Does it shock you to see all four lethal vaccine-makers, Pfizer, Moderna, J&J and AstraZeneca partnered with Klaus and his WEF? Do you still wonder why these lethal injections are still being forced upon whole societies, even though they have never saved a single life and have murdered thousands already? Is it science you followed, or Schwab’s maniacal plot?

Schwab’s WEF is behind every evil we are dealing with today, and he has foot soldiers seeded in power all around the globe.

The GRAND PRIZE is the USA, for if the USA is no longer free, sovereign, or secure, no place on earth will be.

Should you stand and fight, or not?

What makes you think you even have a choice?

