The famous automobile maker Henry Ford said, “If you think you can or can’t, you’re right.”

Almost everything in your life boils down to how you think, speak and act.

High thinking creates high vibrations in your mind and body. Such “thinking” loads the body with “oxytocin” that creates love bonding, higher purpose and more energy. While thinking “love” thoughts, the body floods with “serotonin” that turns every consideration to the positive side of living.

Positive speaking creates mental and intellectual chemistry within the body akin to “joy” on a verbal level. Notice people who speak highly of everyone else enjoy the adulation of one and all in their realm.

Third in line, action toward a possible or impossible objective creates a certain kind of “spiritual” dynamic that interplays with every cell in a person’s body, especially in his or her mind. Obviously, Henry Ford understood that dynamic as well as Thomas Edison who created over 100 inventions. Often they weren’t his inventions, but the result of his inspiring his cadre of creative thinkers.

In Bruce Lipton’s book, The Honeymoon Effect, he pointed out negative programing that causes individuals to surrender to the “I can’t do that” side of the equation. He emphatically charged that anyone could reprogram their childhood to think in greater perspectives and possibilities.

Easy? One must engage awareness, mental grit and emotional fortitude.

Seinfeld comic George Costanza lamented, “My life is the exact opposite of everything I wanted it to be.”

Many children grow up with parents said, “You won’t amount to anything…you’re not so smart…you can’t do that. “ That includes a litany of negative emotional training.

Afflicted Individuals make assumptions that if things fail to go their way, they may fall into:

Gossip and complaints

Talk about others

Compare themselves to others

They dive into discouragement

They entertain impossible thinking

They let the world define their limitations

Do you make an agreement daily, weekly or annually with failure? How’s it working? Your job sucks so you return home daily to watch television at the American average of 4.5 hours daily, seven days a week. It’s called the 40, 40, 40 equation. Forty hours a week, for 40 years so you can reach your stated goal: retirement.

Why perpetuate such a life-journey when you can change it toward a fulfilling, robust and dynamic life?

How to change your life path toward your chosen destiny:

Proceed toward your highest and best. Move toward the activities that sustain you. Move toward work that fills you with passion. Your greatest trump card: Law of Attraction.

Court positive energy people. Where? Today, you may attend www.meetup.com groups around the country. Those people pedal, climb, run, swim and hike in the out-of-doors. They express their spiritual dynamics with others during those outings. Such energy soaks into anyone joining them. It soaks into you.

Court positive people at church, civic clubs, classes, swim meets, ski slopes, bicycle rides and other activities you find interesting. That could be a macramé group, sewing circle, painting club, pottery class, poetry reading club, writer’s club and just about everything else under the sun. If you’re interested in some activity or topic, countless others share your passion.

Can you dribble a basketball? Yes, very easy for just about every kid and adult in America! Can you dribble a football? Some things may be more challenging than others, so pick your opportunities. Start easy and work your way up.

Learn to actively transform your conditions:

*Cheer yourself and travel with others that support you on your journey.

*Spend time in contemplative thought daily away from the noisy world. Pick your spot to gather your spirit.

*Remember and cherish all your triumphs, victories and successes by pictures, awards and pins.

*Resonate in the mental and emotional energy of the possible.

Remember that “life” responds and resonates to your positive energy, your positive thoughts, and your choices that move you forward. Transcend your mind toward possibilities that inspire you.

