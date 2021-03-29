By Frosty Wooldridge

You could almost hear a collective sigh of disappointment from the left side of the aisle and the mainstream media last week when that “white supremist guy” taken out of the Boulder, Colorado King Soopers turned out to be a “brown” Syrian Muslim refugee. He enjoyed the American Dream with total welfare as an immigrant from war-torn Syria, K-12 schooling, sports and on to a job.

Instead of being an “angry white supremist”, Ahmed Alli became a victim of mental illness because of poor treatment by classmates and fellow employees. Instead of a “hate crime”, he’s a poster child for “mental illness.” His angry Muslim faith didn’t seem to compute, but he followed the dictates of the Quran, “Convert or kill all non-believers.”

Now, Congress wants to ban guns. They fail to mention that cars kill around 40,000 Americans annually. Also, 80,000 drug overdose deaths via drugs coming over our borders! And, 114,000 total military suicide deaths from Congresses’ 20 year wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Each year, about 1.0 million heart attacks. About another 1.0 million cancer deaths. Who’s to blame? How about Dow Chemical or Monsanto? Over 2/3 of Americans are fat and 1/3 of them are grossly obese. Should we ban McDonald’s? More people die in Chicago, Baltimore and St. Louis by killing each other over nothing than die in combat in Iraq. Another 44,000 die of diabetes annually. About 320,000 annually die from drowning in their bathtubs and pools, worldwide. How do you stop that?

Right now, over 100,000 people have violated our borders in the past two months because of Biden’s proclamation to “come one, come all…because I won’t deport you.” He invited them to violate our laws. And, so, they are invading our country by the tens of thousands.

We’ve got somewhere around 700,000 homeless in our country, including thousands of veterans, but you see we just spent $86 million on housing and feeding illegal aliens violating our borders. That price tag will grow as they secure endless welfare. I’ll bet you can’t wait to see them all gain citizenship and lifetime EBT cards.

Since White People dominate this country, isn’t it their fault? Isn’t it all their fault for everyone’s poverty, everyone killing each other, 7 out of 10 Black babies born to single mothers, and everyone suffering from racism, xenophobia, nativism, white privilege, and white supremacy? Even Tom Brady was charged with “white privilege” for winning the Super Bowl. Never mind that 90 percent of his team turned out to be Black, and that they all loved him because of his brilliant generalship on the gridiron that garnered all of them a world championship ring that they will cherish forever.

But still, what a scoundrel of a race those ‘white people’ turned out to be on this planet. Why does anyone want to immigrate to America because it’s so full of nasty white people?

Robert Walters said, “Have they just been waiting for a white person to do something to them so they could label it a “hate crime”? Are Whites the only race that can be charged with “hate crimes”? I know that, according to the national news, Whites are all racist murderers who need to be “canceled”, but, on the local news, most of the “Asian attackers” usually aren’t white. Most of it seems to be through robbery or burglary, due to the fact that the criminals think Asians keep a lot of cash around, or because of some kind of argument happening in one of their shops or businesses.

“Also, I read that there is some thinking that the races in this country are segregating on their own due to all the identity politics and the one-sided views of the national media. You have Blacks screaming “Racist!” with every breath and now Asians seemingly to go along with the idea that. If a White person does something, it HAS to be a “hate crime”.”

What does all of this back-and-forth haranguing add up to in America or really, anywhere in the world where races intermingle? Why hasn’t it all calmed down since the “Great Society” of 1964 or the Equal Rights Amendment? Why didn’t it calm down with a Black president, and soon, an Indian-Jamaican female President Harris? Why haven’t Blacks, Asians, Whites and Chinese learned to get along with all of our laws, affirmative action, quotas, integration laws and endless freedoms?

Is the simple answer that all those races either genetically or biologically or tribally…just don’t like to be with each other? How will we solve that one?

Are you aware that we remain on course to add another 100 million immigrants from all over the world within 29 years? How do you think that kind of intermingling will turn out? Can you take a peek into Minneapolis, Minnesota or Miami, Florida for a glimpse of our future?

Do you think it can be ‘fixed’, ‘solved’, ‘remedied’ and finally bring all the races together into one big happy family? What would you do to solve it? Or, do you think it can be solved? Can you please help me write my next column with your ideas?

As to what these videos report, do you want your children to face this kind of a future? If you don’t, it’s time to speak up across this great country of ours.

