By Rob Pue

In 1948, George Orwell published his futuristic book, titled “ 1984 .” Here’s a short excerpt from what he wrote, 72 years ago: “Every record has been destroyed or falsified. Every book re-written, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.”

Amazon describes the book “ 1984 ” like this: “ 1984 was George Orwell’s chilling prophecy about the future. And while 1984 has come and gone, his dystopian vision of a government that will do anything to control the narrative is timelier than ever.” Yes, Orwell seems to have had a pretty good grasp on where the evil hearts of men would eventually take us. And we’ve arrived.

Very little of what you see and hear in the officially-sanctioned mainstream press is true. We’re at a place where we EXPECT our government leaders and “public servants” to lie to us, profit illegally from their positions and exploit their power — all at our expense. It seems everything is a “stage production” — everything a well-orchestrated drama, played out in the media and consumed by the masses, and all designed to get us to believe lies, thereby molding our behavior and each of us acting out our designated roles in their perverted theater.

Two-plus-two no longer equals four. And if YOU THINK it does, you’re a “conspiracy theorist,” or a “hateful bigot” or a “science denier!” I’d like to share something with you that came across my desk recently. Here’s what it says: “How did they convince the world to: social distance, mask up, have no funerals, forcibly homeschool while still taxing us for public education, stay in our homes, stop going to church, forfeit incomes and personal businesses, spy on and report our friends and neighbors to authorities, hug our grandparents through plastic, have us all on the verge of a civil war…

“All to turn around and tell us that most of it is nixed and completely negated if we want to: riot, kill even more people, loot businesses (many already on the brink of bankruptcy), deface, replace or destroy national monuments, burn our cities, defund and disband our police and set everything on fire…

“And all the while, we’re allegedly at tremendous risk of an ‘oh-so-deadly’ virus that can be diagnosed without testing, or WITH so-called ‘testing’ being counted and reported dishonestly and reported on death certificates even if we die by falling off a cliff…

“And even though it’s ‘super dangerous,’ the things that actually keep us healthy, like: health food stores, farmers markets, garden nurseries and seeds, gyms, health facilities, chiropractic centers, naturopathic health centers, outdoor activities and parks are taken away, but cigarettes and alcohol, fast foot joints, Walmarts and abortion centers were deemed ‘essential.

“And now our country is becoming a war zone with a soon-coming mandated, UNproperly tested vaccine pushed by Bill Gates, that’s already shown severe reactions in so-called ‘testers.’ How did America, Home of the Free, become a fascist, communist regime — destroying lives and creating dependence so quickly? Global totalitarianism, over a so-called ‘virus’ that’s becoming more and more questionable to more and more people. Why are so many just so blindly complying?”

These are good questions. I told you when this all began it was all very “fishy.” Things didn’t add up, not at all. I was accused of being a “conspiracy theorist” and a “fear monger.” But people are now waking up to the frightening reality of just how easily it was to manipulate and control us all — over the “pandemic-that-never-was.” And every day the game changes, because they need to constantly keep us off-balance.

NOW, Fauci says widespread lockdowns are no longer needed in the US. The CDC has now stated that wearing masks is not only counter-productive, but harmful to our health. Yet more people than ever are wearing the masks in public, and enterprising businesses are springing up with custom-designed masks of all sorts. And INTERESTINGLY, some look very much like an Islamic “Niqab,” which is a veil for the face but leaves the area around the eyes clear.

Despite the latest admissions by health experts — and as I said, even the CDC — masks are now REQUIRED for ALL people outside their homes in 11 states as well as Washington DC. Many cities and counties in other states are also implementing their own mask requirements, and there are many private businesses that will not allow you in their stores without a mask and/or without scanning your forehead to take your temperature. You cannot fly on ANY commercial airline without a mask either.

In Georgia, that state’s Department of Health, working with county Boards of Health, are now sending government officials out to make random stops, going door-to-door at randomly selected residences to collect blood samples. County health officials are being given “police-level” authority to impose citations, fines, arrest people, confiscate property, as well as children…and they can do this with impunity, just by claiming they have a “suspicion” that there may be some sort of “health risk.”

Personal privacy is quickly becoming a thing of the past, if it’s not completely gone already. “Contact tracing” is now being used to track and enforce stay-at-home orders. So-called “Health Authorities” are now grabbing data from cell phones to track peoples’ locations, travel and movements in countries AROUND THE WORLD, to make sure they’re complying with “social distancing recommendations.” The newest update on the Apple iPhone also includes functions for contact tracting. To the best of my knowledge, once you install their newest operating system — which all iPhone users will eventually be forced to do — you’ll have no way to disable that contact-tracing feature.

So, just in case you thought the “fake-virus-crisis” was over and we were back to “normal,” it isn’t and we’re not …and we may never be. But, as they say in “theater,” “on with the show…” Act II was the nation-wide riots, which destroyed thousands of businesses that were already on the verge of bankruptcy after being considered “non-essential” by Big Brother and forced to close for months. The riots were based on “racial tensions,” of course, a tactic used frequently by the Left, with an emphasis on “out-of-control” police officers, who apparently kill people on a daily basis for fun and sport. At least that’s what the rioters (and those paying them) would have you believe.

I’m sure you’ve heard by now that we have a new sovereign country here within the United States. It’s known as “CHAZ,” which stands for The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone — about seven city blocks in the heart of Seattle. The “CHAZ” area is known for it’s homosexual population and sodomite-friendly businesses. The area was taken over by anarchists and rioters on June 11th after the violence there became so severe that police abandoned their precinct headquarters and fled in fear for their lives. CHAZ remained a “no-go-zone” for police, even as USA Today called the rulers of CHAZ “peaceful protesters,” and the Seattle mayor likened the whole thing to a “festival” or “block party,” where people were gathering lawfully and exercising their First Amendment right of free speech. I’m not kidding. That’s what she said.

Ironically, while the rulers of CHAZ are overwhelmingly in favor of illegal immigration and open borders for America, the first thing they did after capturing the ground was build a wall and set up armed guards and checkpoints. I should mention they’ve now changed the name to “CHOP,” which now stands for “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest.”

An undercover reporter observed there is a constant heavy aroma of marijuana in the air within the borders of “CHOP.” People are sleeping in tents, buildings and streets are covered in graffiti, armed patrols are going door to door extorting money from business owners and demanding that white people within “CHOP” pay “reparations” to blacks.

And while the warlord/leader of “CHOP,” rap performer “Raz Simone,” owns million-dollar properties in Seattle and drives a Tesla — AND has declared the area a “sovereign nation,” independent from the United States, he’s also demanding our federal government provide free healthcare and free income for all residents of his kingdom. And while the Seattle mayor continues to insist the new “nation” within her city is peaceful, on Saturday June 20th, two people were shot, one was killed, one left in critical condition. It seems law and order is a hard thing to maintain when the police are defunded and disbanded.

It’s important to remember that all of this came about through the efforts of anarchist groups like ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter, which are both correctly described as domestic terrorist organizations and hate groups. And make no mistake: both of these organizations are well funded by New World Order Globalists. Black Lives Matter was given more than $150 million by George Soros years ago, when they first began. ANTIFA is comprised of those who believe in anarchy, communism, Marxism, “social democracy,” and socialism. ANTIFA clearly states their goal is to achieve their objectives through “direct action, violence and militancy,” and this includes causing property damage, doing physical violence and harassment of “racists” and “political conservatives,” who they deem to be “fascists.”

For the record, the definition of “Fascism” is as follows: “a governmental system led by a dictator having complete power, forcibly suppressing opposition and criticism, regimenting all industry, commerce, etc., and emphasizing an aggressive nationalism and often racism.” Does this not sound like EXACTLY what ANTIFA (AND Black Lives Matter) is all about? They want complete power, they want to forcibly suppress all opposition and criticism, they hate the idea of capitalism, therefore seek to control industry and commerce and they put an aggressive emphasis on “RACE.” Once again the Leftists are DOING the exact things they claim to be against. They’re the epitome of hypocrisy — in EVERYTHING they do, every time.

And while all of this was going on, the United States Supreme Court ruled on Monday, June 15th — by a 6-3 vote, that existing federal law forbids job discrimination on the basis of “sexual orientation or transgender status.” Supposed “Constitutional Conservatives” Neil Gorsuch and Chief Justice John Roberts voted with the majority.

This decision now essentially mandates every business and every institution — including churches, schools and youth organizations — must now hire and retain “transgenders,” regardless of any firmly held personal beliefs or Christian faith. Now, a man who was hired as a man, but suddenly “comes out” and “transitions” to look like a woman, cannot be let go from his job. And a man playing “dress up” when applying for a job at any institution cannot be turned down. Don’t think the LGBTQP+ militants won’t immediately start testing this out on the most prized trophies of all: Christian ministries and Christian-owned businesses.

For all practical purposes, the Supreme Court’s decision has once again made another unconstitutional so-called “law.” As I’ve pointed out many times, it wasn’t that long ago that any fifth-grade civics class student could have told you that courts do NOT make laws — only Congress has the power to do that.

Yet once again, even our president has stated, “They’ve ruled and we live with their decision. That’s what it’s all about, we live with the decision of the Supreme Court.” Well, I have no doubt we will HAVE to, Mr. President, but YOU of all people should know about our system of checks and balances and the roles of the three branches of government. Yet it seems NOBODY in American government ANYWHERE does. Having sworn an oath to defend and uphold the Constitution of the United States, it seems our leaders should AT THE VERY LEAST know what it says. Perhaps they can’t read cursive.

Another win for the sodomites, “transgenders” and pedophiles — with another Supreme Court decision, now “codified” into yet one more fake law by a decision of six individuals.

Meanwhile, the persecution of Christ-followers is only growing worse. Governors and mayors threatening to bulldoze church buildings that continue to hold services despite “health” warnings. And a man was sentenced recently to 15 years in prison for the “hate crime” of removing a LGBT flag from the apostate United Church of Christ in Ames, Iowa…the heartland of America. Yes, they’re coming for Bible-believers. Perilous times are here. But remember: “Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”

Audio CDs and transcripts of this message are available when you call me at Wisconsin Christian News, (715) 486-8066. Or email Rob@WisconsinChristianNews.com and ask for message number 295.

© 2020 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Rob Pue: Rob@WisconsinChristianNews.com