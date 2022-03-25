by Servando Gonzalez

March 25, 2022

Treason doth never prosper; what’s the reason? For if it prosper, none dare call it treason. — Sir John Harrington

In The Truman Show, a film directed by Peter Weir, Truman Burbank, interpreted by Jim Carrey, lives in a wonderful world. He ignores, however, that this world is actually an illusion, artificially created in the form of a gigantic studio set, and his life is a nonstop TV show.

The Truman Show actually began airing when his mother was pregnant, and she gave birth to her son when the program was on-air. So, Truman has been immersed his whole life in this make-believe reality and he has no frame of reference to check the true value of this artificial world surrounding him.

He lives what he considers a normal, happy, average life in his home town, which a local newspaper calls “The best place on earth.”

Truman has a loving wife, a nice home, a good friend, a sort of boring, but stable job. He watches TV (not his own show, of course), reads mainstream news- papers and magazines, and votes every four years for the presidential candidate of one of the two contending parties. But, at the very bottom of his mind, Truman has this diffuse suspicion that there is something wrong with his life, though he has never been able to put a finger on it.

Then, one morning, while he is leaving his home on his way to work, some- thing unusual happens: a strange object drops from the “sky” (which is actually the studio ceiling) and, to his utter surprise, he realizes that it is a studio lamp. This event acts as a sort of epiphany that transforms his uneventful life. Unable to put aside this strange occurrence, he begins looking at things more carefully, and discovers that most events in his life follow a prearranged pattern, as if somebody behind the curtains is manipulating them.

In another scene of the film, one of the actresses, disgusted with her unethical role, confronts the program director and complains that everything in the show is a lie: “You’re a liar and a manipulator. What you’ve done to Truman is sick. Don’t you ever feel guilty?”

The director’s reply is highly revealing: “While the world he inhabits is in some aspects counterfeited, there’s nothing fake about Truman himself.” Another actor fully agrees with the director: “It’s all true. It’s all real. Nothing here is faked. Nothing you see in the show is faked. It’s merely controlled.”

Like Truman Burbank, I had suspected for many years that the world I was living in was manipulated, though I had been unable to get proof of it. It worked on my behalf, though, that, unlike Truman, I stopped watching TV and reading the mainstream media more than 30 years ago. But the studio lamp that dropped from the ceiling and gave me the first direct, irrefutable proof that things were not what they seemed, happened in Cuba, my native country, in the mid-Sixties.

One evening, I was visiting some friends in the Vedado section of Havana, where I was residing at the time and, as usual, the conversation diverted to politics. Immediately, all of those present began criticizing the Castro government. As expected, most of us put the blame of all the bad things going on in the country on Castro. And the reason for this, we believed, was because Castro was a Communist.

Then, another friend arrived, and he produced a book he had brought for us to see. It was an autobiography of Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi Minister of Propaganda. He opened the book and began reading a page in which Goebbels mentions how, in the trial for the failed coup d’état of 1924, Adolf Hitler took on his own defense and, after accusing the government in the strongest terms, he ended his speech with the phrase: “You may pronounce me guilty, but the eternal court of History will absolve me.”

I couldn’t believe my ears. I took the book in my hands, and checked its publication date. It was a Spanish translation, published in Argentina in the mid-fifties, of the original German edition. So it could not be a fake. I was astonished.

Now, you may be asking yourself why was I was so surprised. Well, when I tell you, I am sure you will be as surprised as I was.

In 1953 Fidel Castro tried to take power in Cuba through a coup d’état by an armed assault on an army garrison, the Moncada Barracks, in Santiago de Cuba, in the eastern part of the island, not far from the Guantánamo base. But the attack was a failure, and most of the attackers were killed by the army.

Castro abandoned his men and managed to escape, but soon after was apprehended. During the trial for the failed coup, he assumed his own defense and, after accusing the government in the strongest terms, he ended his speech with the phrase: “Condemn me, never mind. History will absolve me.” His defense speech has been published many times under the title “History Will Absolve Me,” and became an important symbol of his “revolution.”

But don’t take my word for it: go to Yahoo or Google or any Web search engine, and try this search: “Castro” & “Hitler” & “history will absolve me.” You will verify the fact by yourself.

The shocking fact that Castro, who most people had been brainwashed to believe was a Communist, had copied Hitler’s words verbatim, was a sort of epiphany that sent me on a long research on Castro’s fascist roots. In my research, I discovered that Castro was not only a fascist, but also that he was a CIA asset and, soon after he grabbed power in Cuba, became a Rockefeller agent. This research of more than thirty years culminated in my 2001 book The Secret Fidel Castro: Deconstructing the Symbol.

The world we live in today, which more and more is turning into a totalitarian nightmare very similar to Castro’s Cuba, is just the beginning of the implementation of what the Council on Foreign Relations conspirators call the New World Order. It is the result of more than a century of manipulation by the conspirators behind the curtains.

Most of what today we take for granted and perfectly natural —the destruction of the family, women working outside the home and bringing their children to schools where they are brainwashed, a growing majority of children born out of wedlock, the extensive practice of abortion, the promotion of different styles of sexuality, the growing violence in society, the diminishing value of human life, the extensive use of drugs (both illegal and prescription), the militarization of police and the implementation of a police state, the loss of individual freedom under the pretext of protecting our health from a virus that most-likely didn’t exist, just to mention a few— is not the result of random natural forces or chance, it has been carefully planned this way.

But the most amazing thing is that, while most of the people in the world were publicly and strongly protesting against these draconian measures, most Americans, allegedly living in the land of the free, home of the brave, have accepted this new dystopian reality without complaints. Like obedient sheeple, most of them keep wearing their useless face masks all the time, maintain the stupid “social distance,” wash all surfaces they touch with a liquid that doesn’t kill any virus and obediently got shots of a “vaccine” that does not protect them because it is not a vaccine at all.

While Canadian truckers were ready to drive their trucks across the border to the U.S. in protest for the draconian measures, what do the patriots in the land of the free, home of the brave were doing? They were paying lot of money to watch a bunch of millionaires kick a ball after having disrespected the American flag.

What a shame! What a big shame!

