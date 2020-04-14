Kelleigh Nelson



Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety. —Benjamin Franklin

The natural progress of things is for liberty to yield and government to gain ground. —Thomas Jefferson

The people never give up their liberties but under some delusion. —Edmund Burke

But a Constitution of Government once changed from Freedom, can never be restored. Liberty once lost is lost forever. —John Adams

Today the fear of contagion gives government cover for its assaults on freedom and poses a question the government does not want to answer: If liberty can be taken away in times of crisis, then is it really liberty; or is it just a license, via a temporary government permission slip, subject to the whims of politicians in power.

The President has handled this nightmare as best he could, considering he is surrounded by sharks and people who are not really advising him well on the science and he’s having to deal with Dr. Fauci/Dr. Birx both of whom are embedded into the scientific community which has created an unfortunate lie about the immune system and the solution to infectious disease. The 15-minute video with MIT scientist and biological engineer, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai crushes Dr. Fauci, exposes Dr. Birx, the Clintons, Bill Gates and the WHO.

Congressman Andy Biggs (R-AZ), head of the House Freedom Caucus, made news by being the first member of Congress to publicly call on Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx to resign and step down. God bless Andy Biggs!

The Experts

The experts (Fauci, Birx and others) promoted a full lockdown of America for at least a month, and then even more testing before they agree to reopen society and the destroyed economy. They told us that their models said 2.2 million people would die, and now it’s down to 60,000. They lied, and the American economy died! The cost has been colossal and Congress is planning even more bailouts with worthless printed dollars that will explode inflation.

President Trump is now locked in an intense power struggle with Bill Gates, who is pushing mandatory vaccines, which most likely will not be available to the public until after November’s election.

Gates has a lot of pull in the medical world, he has a multi-million-dollar relationship with Dr. Fauci, and Fauci is promoting the Gates line supporting vaccines and casting doubt on Hydroxychloroquine/Azithromycin and now zinc. Dr. Mehmet Oz is very upset that Governor Andrew Cuomo shut down the New York City study on hydroxychloroquine.

Robert Kennedy Jr. has struggled for years to bring the truth to the American public regarding vaccines, and he’s after Bill Gates with his “mandatory vaccines.” Social media has not allowed Kennedy’s truth to air.

Coronavirus response team member Dr. Deborah Birx, appointed by former president Obama to serve as United States Global AIDS Coordinator, also sits on the board of the Global Fund that was founded and receives billions from Gates’ foundation. Birx reportedly used a disputed Bill Gates-funded model for the White Houses’ Coronavirus effort. She’s been caught in her lies. Gates is a big proponent for a population lockdown scenario for the Coronavirus outbreak. Of course, why should he care with his multi-billions what America’s small business suffers in losses and are destroyed.

Also on the Global Fund Board with Dr. Birx is Donald Kaberuka, who is also on the board of trustees for the Rockefeller Foundation which is interesting in light of the October 21, 2014 Rockefeller Foundation Global Business Network paper entitled, “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development.” This paper describes exactly what is going on in America today. Watch the short video of investigative journalist Harry Fox explaining what the paper entails.

Fauci is now spouting to mainstream media that he warned President Trump of virus dangers in mid-January, which is a total lie. That little Hillary loving weasel knows that in January he told Newsmax, “Obviously you need to take it seriously and do the kinds of things the CDC and DHS are doing, but this is not a major threat to the people of the United States and this is not something the citizens of the United States should be worried about.”

For more on the lies of “experts” Fauci and Birx, check out Devvy Kidd’s latest article on NewsWithViews.

President Trump got duped by Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx and the so-called coronavirus experts. It’s time to open the US economy before the damage is too great to reverse. He has now tweeted twice that Fauci needs to be fired and he should oust Birx as well.So do it President Trump…no delays…can him!

Vice President Pence is responsible for bringing these two globalists on board to dynamite the booming Trump economy. Pence says social distancing will last for a long time and that’s not American. I don’t believe this virus was accidental, and this shutdown of our economy was always the goal of the Marxist globalist factions in our government…factions that need to be dismantled and demolished.

Lockdown is Lunacy

“Lockdown is lunacy,” Prof. Yoram Lass, a member of the Sackler Faculty of Medicine, at Tel Aviv University told The Jerusalem Post. “It’s impossible to stop a virus by government decree.” A government cannot stop a virus, what stops a virus is natural immunity.

He explained that all viral pandemics come to an end after the virus spreads throughout the population and those exposed create antibodies. And thus, when enough of the population of any country is immune to Covid-19, “the chain of infection is broken and the virus comes to a halt.”

He said that no states shut down between 2009 and 2010 when as many as 1.4 billion people across the globe were infected with swine flu, as many as 575,000 people worldwide died, according to the Centers for Disease Protection and Control.

“You will be amazed to know that every year, 17,000 Italians die of flu,” Lass told the Jerusalem Post. In Israel, he said, less than 130 people died of flu last year.

Italy, he explained, is known to have high morbidity in respiratory problems, more than three times any other European country. In the US, about 40,000 people die in a regular flu season. So far, around 16,000 Italians and less than 11,000 Americans have died from coronavirus.

He also believes that social media has made people much more afraid and has reached levels of monstrous hysteria backed by mainstream media, politicians and scientific “experts.”

Quarantine is not an optimal solution, once it is lifted, a rebound of infections will occur. Nothing should be shut down again, this virus has to run its course, the elderly and those with immune problems need to keep sheltered until the population of America has antibodies. Yes, more may die, but the FDA has allowed the drugs promoted by our president to be used. Even Dr. Segal of Fox News used Hydroxychloroquine on his 96-year-old father, and he recovered.

Of note, Sweden and Brazil kept their economies open and their virus numbers were no worse than ours.

Swine Flu 2009-2010

I’ll state this again. Few people remember the 2009-2010 Swine Flu season and the National Emergency declared by President Obama. We rarely heard anything on mainstream media, and nothing was shut down despite the epidemic. From April 12, 2009 to April 10, 2010, the CDC estimated there were 60.8 million cases (range: 43.3-89.3 million), 274,304 hospitalizations (range: 195,086-402,719), and 12,469 deaths (range: 8868-18,306) in the United States due to the (H1N1) pdm09 virus.

Deaths worldwide from Swine flu were estimated around 575,400 during the first year. Globally, 80 percent of the H1N1 virus deaths were estimated to occur in people younger than 65. A typical seasonal flu epidemic is different. Seventy to 90 percent of deaths estimated to occur are in people 65 or older. Yet this year’s flu killed many toddlers and babies whose lungs were not fully developed.

Virus Hoax

My husband tells me he sees “Virus Hoax” written in the dirt on the back of semis running down our highways. In Joan Swirsky’s latest article she stated the following:

According to writer Lee Cary, in his follow-the-money, must-read exposé of the coronavirus and all its players––Fauci, Birx, the Clintons, Bill Gates, et al: “Today, two physicians essentially control the $22 trillion U.S. economy…It is time for President Trump to utilize his uncommon common sense and put a stop to this China-orchestrated full-scale attack on our country.”

Indeed, as Jim Hoft reports, the total U.S. deaths in March 2020 were actually down 15 percent from the average of the prior four years.

“What is going on?” Hoft asks. “After shutting down the government and killing the greatest economy in the world due to deathly estimates from specialists on the coronavirus, the data is showing that this may be one great big mistake or hoax.”

The giant hoax to destroy President Trump’s magnificent economy and so many new small businesses who were enjoying immense success, is a black hearted and heinous destruction of our people.

American Civil Liberties

President Trump hasn’t shut a single business; the governors and mayors did. President Trump’s guidelines are voluntary and temporary, but some democrat states and cities are taking it one step further, extending the lockdown and criminalizing behavior. Bill Gates wants to keep America locked down for 10 months! That’s what living under a communist regime looks like!

People are being arrested in some states for spending too much time outside. Pastors are being arrested in some states for daring to hold church services. And how dare a 19-year-old New Yorker take a ride in her car to escape the confines of her home…

The unconstitutional destruction of civil liberties has abused our 4th, 5th, and 14th amendment rights by these power mad totalitarians. Add to this, the protection in the First Amendment of the right to associate, the free exercise of religion, the right to assemble and the judicially recognized right to travel, and it is clear that these nanny state rules are unconstitutional, unlawful and unworthy of respect or compliance. Dissent is actually a moral duty in this authoritarian government lockdown, but there has been little to none.

High end grocery stores are even telling customers they won’t be allowed into the stores unless they have masks on. Do they realize that the eyes can pick up Covid-19 because the mucus membranes are most susceptible to the virus? Everything you touch in the grocery stores has been touched by countless others. We are willing and compliant fools to their orders.

While businesses all over Virginia have continued to operate without any threat of police action, churches and other religious congregations have been deemed “non-essential” and are forbidden to meet.

Lighthouse Fellowship Church in Richmond serves the poorest and most needy in their congregation. The church seats 293 and on April 5th, they served 16 people spread far apart. The pastor was charged with violating Virginia Governor Northam’s “COVID Order 55” for having more than 10 people in one gathering. The pastor faces a year in jail and a $2500 fine or both.

Did you ever think you’d see American police forces shutting down Christian churches? It’s here, just like in communist Red China.

States with Chutzpah

In Kansas, the legislature overturned the Governor’s executive order and allowed people to attend both church and funerals. Freedom of assembly and religion restored.

An executive order regarding plans to reopen Texas businesses is expected to come sometime in the coming week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott revealed at a press conference on April 10.

Gov. Abbott didn’t offer additional details on the executive order but said the State was focusing on protecting lives while also restoring livelihoods.

The US economy has lost 15 million jobs in the past month due to the coronavirus lockdowns in several states. It’s time for many more of our states to open the prison doors. Set us free!

Falsifying Death Records

After The Gateway Pundit reported on the hugely flawed hospitalization and ICU predictions, the tracking website, “The Covid Tracking Project,” decided to remove all of their national hospitalization and ICU numbers. The COVID Tracking Twitter page announced the changes to their reporting on April 7th.

A video put out by Dana Ashlee and former Fox radio host, Todd Starnes, shows empty hospital waiting rooms and no lines for testing in Brooklyn, New York. Manhattan is supposed to be a crisis center, but there is no activity to be seen.

Birx and Fauci have stated that if someone dies of an illness and tests positive for Covid-19, they are counting that as a coronavirus death.

State Senator Dr. Scott Jensen (R-MN) admitted that Health and Human Services has even been coaching doctors on how to classify people who may not even have COVID-19 as being actually positive for it and the same goes for those who die from something else as well.Link

Jensen told Fox host Laura Ingraham that under the CDC guidelines, a patient who died after being hit by a bus and tested positive for coronavirus would be listed as having presumed to have died from the virus regardless of whatever damage was caused by the bus.

Dr. John Lee pointed out in his Spectator article that he’s concerned that coronavirus is being listed as a cause of death for many people who are not dying because of it.

Conclusion

Nazi Propaganda Minister, Joseph Goebbels said, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”

Covid-19 can be deadly to many Americans…we know that, but so is the yearly flu. However, the numbers of Americans who die of flu each year, even with a yearly vaccine are higher or equal to the numbers of deaths from Covid-19. We’ve never shut down our economy for the flu, not for H1N1, and only partially for the 1918-1919 Spanish flu. Yet, the demand by globalist elitist experts has destroyed Trump’s booming economy…and it is purposeful. Sadly, America’s citizens have complied like good little sheep. Time to rise up!

Tweet and write the president and every state governor and local representative…get the economy open now!

