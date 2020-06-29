By: Devvy

The vile, corrupt MSM, electronic, print and boob tube, love to blast anything negative regarding the COVID-19 “outbreak” in order to continue blaming the destruction on Donald Trump. I say it was a deliberate bioweapons attack set loose by Communist China upon the world knowing it would hit the U.S. particularly hard.

As hysteria spread across this country with Dr. Anthony Fauci aka the Bernie Madoff in the science world and his side kick, scarf fashion model, Dr. Deborah Birx fanning the flames, I wrote our governor, Greg Abbott, twice and told him the worst mistake he’d make would be to shut down Texas.

(Fauci: The Bernie Madoff of Science and the HIV Ponzi Scheme that Concealed the Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Epidemic – The author of that book is no lightweight. Fauci is the lowest scum bag and thank you, Mike Pence for unleashing him upon America.)

Dr. Fauci and the NIH’s History in Experimenting on Foster Children and Using Aborted Fetal Tissue to Develop an HIV Vaccine (Horrifying)

After “allowing” Texas to re-open in baby steps, as predicted and as I warned Abbott – a batch of new cases hit and he has shut down, once again, people’s businesses. This time it might be for the last time as most have not recovered from Abbott’s first draconian orders.

So-called elective surgeries in some counties are suspended, again. Hospitals sit empty across the country from this kind of panic. People can’t get cancer and other types of testing or surgery that IS necessary for them but not considered important by Abbott and his medical ‘advisers’.

Thousands and thousands of workers will once again find themselves out of work after just starting to recover. One of my family members is a nail artist at a salon in California. She is supposed to go back to work today after nearly 3 months with no income and now their commie governor, Newsom, is threatening a new selective lock down, again. The county she resides in was hit hard so they are looking to possibly putting my relative out of work, again.

Lock down. Partially open. Lock down. Partially open. Do these fools not understand this isn’t a tennis match? Pay attention Gov. Abbott: Texas hospital CEO: COVID inpatient count ‘misinterpreted,’ level of alarm ‘unwarranted’, June 25, 2020 – Read it because I know it’s been going on all around the country. Abbott relies on his “expert” medical people who are either intellectually lazy or by design to do some investigating.

Shame on Abbott but he won’t admit it was a mistake to shut down the state or his newest mistake with his latest shut downs. Hell, no. It’s an election year and besides, he wants to keep all of us here in Texas “safe” while he draws his fat paycheck; he was a multi-millionaire before becoming gov. Come Nov. there’s no other choice for me but to vote for Abbott because I will be voting against his Democrat opponent and that’s what these incumbents count on.

As of this past week, Texas has 143,371 cases, 1,935 hospitalized with sadly, 2,366 deaths. Texas’ population is just under 30 MILLION. In 2018, 3,639 people died in car accidents here in Texas.

These are the states that did not order the draconian panic driven ‘stay at home’ orders from governors who listened to Fauci. These numbers are within the past 8 days and are fluid.

♦ Utah. Number of cases: 20,628. Tested 322,802. Hospitalized 1,365. Deaths 167.

♦ Wyoming. Number of cases 1097 and deaths 20.

♦ North Dakota. Number of cases 4,000. Tested 3,0000. Hospitalized 25. Deaths 78.

♦ South Dakota. 6,479. Tested 69,375. Hospitalized 632. Deaths 91. SD was hit hard because of the meat/pork processing plants.

♦ Iowa. Cases to date 26, 601. Tested 268,435. Hospitalized 140. Deaths 690.

♦ Oklahoma. Cases to date 10,037. Hospitalized

♦ Arkansas. Cases to date 19,310. Tested 291,222; negative 271,912. Hospitalized 284. Deaths 259.

♦ South Carolina. 30,263. Hospitalized 906. Deaths 694.

COVID-19 death rate is 75% lower in states that didn’t lock down: WSJ. Limbaugh is absolutely right on this: “We’re talking fatalities,” Limbaugh said on his national broadcast Wednesday. “We’re not talking cases. We’re talking actual numbers of deaths, which they don’t spend much time talking about, nor hospitalizations as well.”

“They (the media) still focus on the number of cases, right? As we discussed yesterday, that’s because they want you to think cases equals sickness, equals irreversible sickness, equals death. They don’t actually say it. They want you to conclude it. But, per-capita fatalities due to the COVID-19 virus were 75% lower in open states.”

“Limbaugh continued: “You are being led to believe that the death rate is skyrocketing, and you’re being led to believe that it’s only a matter of time; we’re gonna have to shut down again. We’re gonna have to go back inside again, gonna have to shut down [the] economy.”

Yes, the states that did not lock down do not have the same huge population as Texas. Those states have weathered just fine. Lt. Gov. Patrick hits back at ‘fraud’ Cuomo, says Texas is not close to running out of ICU beds– “Patrick confirmed that while Texas has seen a spike in cases, it was expected because they’re now testing almost 35,000 people every day in 254 counties.”

Testing. Just because someone tests positive doesn’t mean they’re going to end up in the hospital. We KNOW the virus has hit the elderly population the hardest. If one has any faith in any of those tests: Corona: Creating the Illusion of a Pandemic Through Diagnostic Tests

New: FDA Criticized as COVID Tests Still not Accurate, But U.S. Starts Second Lockdown Anyway, June 25, 2020

NJ, CT and NY have gone over the cliff by requiring people coming from out of state to self-quarantine for 14 days. Oh, that’s good for the person coming from Denver to one of those states to inspect a factory or a meeting. They’re supposed to check into their hotel and sit there for 14 days?

Gov. Cuomo said it’s the smart, right thing to do – just like when he ordered COVID-19 positive people transferred to unprepared nursing homes killing thousands of elderly people. But look out: Their state troopers and local coppers will pull over vehicles with out of state plates. Heil Hitler! (Be sure to let those governors know – call their office – you and your family will not vacation in their state or snow ski this winter. I feel so sorry for businesses caught in such stupidity.)

Hard to estimate the number of citizens in the U.S. because of the human invasion of illegals at probably 35-40 million and not the ridiculous 11 million still sold by the prostitute media for the past 18 years. Roughly 330 million Americans. The media is reporting deaths to date of 121,809. The CDC reports as of June 26, 2020: 109,188 deaths which differs from the media’s numbers by 12,621.

Let tell you something that should open people’s eyes. Texas has a dismal record regarding nursing homes: More than 80% of Texas nursing homes cited recently for infection control problems – Abbott finally addressed this early last week by announcing certain new guidelines; the Trump administration has upped enhanced enforcement for nursing home violations. Yeah, now that the cow is out of the barn, gov.

This is VERY important.

To date, a whopping 40,600 people who resided in nursing homes have died from COVID-19. ‘A national disgrace’: 40,600 deaths tied to US nursing homes – The number has increased as one nursing home in Northern California hid 14 deaths which was disclosed last week.

Now, using the CDCs own numbers regarding deaths only from the virus itself: 109,188. Subtract nursing home deaths (including the latest 14), 40,614, that leaves the sad number of deaths from the virus itself at 68,574.

On the CDCs site you’ll see the numbers broken down for deaths with pneumonia and influenza. Remember what I wrote in the past: This virus hit at the same time as the annual influenza ‘season’. In 2019 – 2020 the number of deaths attributed to the ‘seasonal’ flu was 24,000-62,000. Uh, wait a minute. How the hell can you have such a range? Oh, it’s only an estimate. Why? How about they really don’t know because many who died had both?

We know people with certain medical conditions were/are at highest risk. Obesity. “Obesity is a complex disease involving an excessive amount of body fat. Obesity isn’t just a cosmetic concern. It is a medical problem that increases your risk of other diseases and health problems, such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and certain cancers.”

How Fat is America? An Overview of Obesity Statistics (2020) – “According to statistics, over 70% of Americans adults are either overweight or obese. Let that sink in.A figure like this proves that the average American’s ability to maintain a healthy weight has spiraled out of control. Obesity is a societal crisis.”

I’m not going to harp on this as I, along with a thousand others from doctors to very knowledgeable people have hammered on: Losing weight is one of the most difficult challenges most people face. It is NOT easy.

But, despite all the urging for Americans to get their weight problems under control, it not only has fallen on deaf ears, it’s worsened dramatically over the past decade. I know some medications cause people to gain weight or become bloated. Female menopause can bring on an average of 15-25 extra pounds. Difficult to lose but one can if they just make the effort.

Those who fall into the very overweight to obese category just don’t seem to give a damn. Bring on Type 2 diabetes for the rest of your life, become a stroke victim which can change your life in two minutes or a heart attack. Then, you ask, why me?

I look at people’s shopping cart. Either a single male or female or couple who are overweight or obese. Processed food, loaded up on soft drinks full of sugar, breads, pasta, frozen pizza. All the things they should NOT be eating. Despite the news coverage of who is most vulnerable regarding COVID-19 with obesity at top of the list, Americans simply continue to eat the wrong foods. Like “fast” food which is fake food.No self-control or respect for themselves.

How many Americans since this started have really put forth the effort to build their immune system? There’s no numbers or statistics but I’m guessing that number is low. Either because people won’t control their weight which leads to all the other serious health problems or they really don’t understand what your immune system is and how important it is to keep it boosted. People won’t take the time to understand the problem. Better to spend their time tweeting or yakking on some fancy IPhone. Heavy drug addicts and drunks who spend their days chasing the next fix or glass of booze, under educated Americans who don’t know where to look. It’s a sorry situation.

Going back to high risk individuals which brings me to locking down the country, destroying the economy, huge spike in suicides and domestic violence. If you are interested in the true history of where the grossly wrong theory about locking down our country originated, see The 2006 Origins of the Lockdown Idea, May 15, 2020; more detailed than people think.

Refuting the destructive lock down theory came from Dr. D.A. Henderson who led the way in eradicating small pox in this country; see here for his credentials too long to list. Dr. Henderson passed away in August 2016. I highly encourage you to read the article above.

And, for a past reminder from one of my past columns on this nightmare:

Epidemiologist: Coronavirus could be ‘exterminated’ if lockdowns lifted

“The virus could be “exterminated” within weeks if people were allowed to lead normal lives and the vulnerable were sheltered until the virus passes, said Knut Wittkowski, Ph.D., the former head of the Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology and Research Design at the Rockefeller University in New York City.

“[W]hat people are trying to do is flatten the curve. I don’t really know why,” he said in an interview with The Press and The Public Project that was featured by The College Fix.

“But, what happens is if you flatten the curve, you also prolong, to widen it, and it takes more time,” he explained. “And I don’t see a good reason for a respiratory disease to stay in the population longer than necessary. “Wittkowski said the only thing that stops respiratory diseases is herd immunity. Herd immunity happens when a large percentage of a population becomes immune to an infectious disease, which stops its spread.”

Dr. David Samadi: Herd immunity will make coronavirus second wave less severe –“Dr. Samadi has been correct every step of the way with the coronavirus crisis. Now, he’s making a few predictions and offering recommendations on how to move forward on this episode of the NOQ Report.”There are a lot of people out there who may be positive with coronavirus but we never get to see them and they basically heal on their own and improve.”@drdavidsamadi, March 6 – Dr. Samadi predicted this 45 days before studies proved it.”

So, what did 42 governors do? They listened to that con artist, Fauci, the media and politicians with an agenda and did just the opposite of what should have been done. COVID-19 IS a respiratory disease. It is deadly serious and this whole thing has been handled wrong from the beginning.

With No Vaccine, ‘Herd Immunity’ is Our Only Hope in Fight Against Coronavirus: Senior Scientist

“Renowned Immunologist and Cell Biologist Dipyaman Ganguly on Thursday said that one of the only hopes in defeating the novel coronavirus is by developing ‘herd immunity,’

‘Speaking to News18, Ganguly said, “This coronavirus is not going anywhere. Viruses don’t go anywhere. They may become weak but its strand remains. The virus will keep infecting people until a large population develops immunity against it.”

“He said that immunity could only be achieved through a vaccine or by getting infected by the virus. Since developing a vaccine for COVID-19 is not an easy task and it is unlikely that we will get one soon, the only hope that remains is that of herd immunity and it is bound to happen.”

The population of India is 1,379,530,022, rounded off is 1.3+ BILLION. Cases 5.2 million, deaths 16,095.

I’ve read numerous articles by ‘experts’ who say you can’t do herd immunity without a vaccine while they all appear to be pushing for that latest ca$h cow. Lost count of how many companies are competing for a vaccine because it means untold billions in sales. Tens of millions of Americans out of fear and victims of propaganda will take the first vaccine available. I WILL NOT be one of them.

So, America shuts down in an effort to “flatten the curve” which has done nothing but prolong this nightmare as Dr. Wittkowski said would happen dragging on and on and on. Keeping a respiratory disease in the population longer than necessary as he said is the worst- case scenario. You can social distance all you want then go to the gas station, touch the pump or keyboard or receive cash from an ATM and still get the virus.

Now, re-opening what do we see? New outbreaks. A lot of them in the age group of 18-25. You do NOT quarantine healthy people. Not only does it lower their immune system, it makes them vulnerable when they do emerge from their cages. This nonsense about social distancing has zero science behind it. Just theories that it works.

Re-open you have people traveling and going to bars. Okay, shut down the bars, again. A lot of people said no thanks with the 6’ social distancing nonsense, anyway. Bars are social places. It’s all insane for all these months.

It’s the end of June. What? Is this partial re-opening or partial lock down, new stay at home orders, wear those masks that harm your health going to drag on through Nov. or maybe until next February? How long will this tennis match go on while people start to go nuts losing their businesses, savings and their health starts to suffer?

Most people do not realize how many Americans have not been able to access non-emergency procedures like a hip replacement, cancer screening. The fear factor pounded into people has kept people with stroke and heart attack symptoms from going to an ER and have died. Oh, well, just collateral damage.

I have no medical training in any field but it is my personal opinion the first lock down is now causing this second wave as it’s being called.

This is a short video (about 14 minutes) of a doctor in Dallas with 27years of experience that I hope you take the time to watch. She is fearless. Dr. Ivette Lozano Speech goes viral in Dallas Texas about COVID-19 2020

One-minute take-down: One Gen Z’er Dares To Speak Out: “I’m Done With Your Bull$hit!”

This saga of tragedy, politics and conditioning the American people to be subservient while destroying their lives has to stop. Please keep getting the truth out there to your mayor, city council members, county commissioners and your governor. I have although I’d rather use my time for something else. Our voices must be heard because silence will only allow it to continue.

Like those people did in Austin.Watch: Infowars Coverage Of Texans Protesting Mandatory Masks & COVID-19 Lockdown

