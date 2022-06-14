By Cherie Zaslawsky

June 14, 2022

Many people I know have left California for what they consider greener—I mean redder—pastures: red states free of most of the lunacy in the “woke” Golden State.

Some moved to Texas, some to Idaho, but most have fled to Florida, leaving us stay-at-homes green with envy.

Why Florida—with its notorious humidity, alligators, snakes, humungous mosquitos, and yearly hurricanes? In a word: DeSantis.

Facing off against the radical, America-hating Left, DeSantis fought and won two major battles recently: protecting students in third grade and younger from the Dems’ cherished “choose your gender” narrative, and poking woke Disney in its progressive eye. I’ll wager Walt would approve.

Speaking about these triumphs, Charles Lipson has this to say: “What his legislative victories demonstrate is that DeSantis is willing to fight hard against formidable opposition on high-profile issues, including cultural issues. That is exactly what Republican voters want today.”

Governor DeSantis has continuously put the liberty, interests, and wellbeing of Floridians first, for which he endures perpetual barbs and ridicule from the Pravda media’s coterie of presstitutes. Imagine—he took a stand for sanity in the schools, by outlawing gender “fluidity” indoctrination of children in kindergarten through third grade. How dare he!

And as of September 2020, he refused to allow mask mandates! Does he think he’s smarter than the CDC? Let’s hope so!

MAF: MAKE AMERICA FLORIDA!

Well, I have a suggestion. Instead of millions of us envying Floridians and dreaming of moving there, which may be out of reach for many people, why not bring Florida to us? That is, why not turn Florida’s Governor DeSantis into President DeSantis? Then instead of his fighting tirelessly for Floridians only, he’d be fighting for all of us—and we could stay home! We wouldn’t have to deal with the alligators, mosquitoes, hurricanes and Floridian traffic jams.

Though there is one issue that Ron needs to revisit: a Convention of the States. This is a globalist ploy to throw out the Constitution on the pretext of giving power back to the states. Trouble is, many people don’t read the fine print: Congress would be in charge. And it’s an “anything goes” rodeo, as the one and only precedent proves: Our Founders simply chucked the Articles of Confederation they were supposed to amend,and started over. That’s aone-off that worked because they were liberty-minded and utterly brilliant. The exquisite Constitution they bequeathed to usain’t broke, so don’t “fix” it. We have an amendment process that has been used many times that can do the job just fine when we need new amendments.

The late great Justice Scalia warned: “I certainly would not want a constitutional convention. Whoa! Who knows what would come out of it?”

For excellent analyses regarding the dangers of the Convention of the States, I recommend this article by Publius Huldah, and this 30-minute video by Bill Still—very worth watching to the end.The John Birch Society has also been sounding the alarm on the ConCon con for decades.

Back to Trump.

We know his record was outstanding from 2017 through 2019. But let’s review his record from 2020 to the present.

TRUMP’S “MAGA” ENDORSEMENTS

Now in his role as Republican Party kingmaker, Trump is on the campaign trail endorsing candidates for Congress. Unfortunately, as investigative journalist Kelleigh Nelson pointed out in a recent article, Trump has endorsed several Republican quislings, including media personality Dr. Oz, who just so happens to be a Turkish Muslim who apparently voted in Turkey’s election in 2018, and supports the Leftist agenda on many counts. Unbelievably, Trump has also endorsed Greg Pence, Judas Pence’s brother.

In case you’ve forgotten, Trump let it fall to VP Mike Pence to save the Republic by refusing to certify the questionable voting results in the swing states, and allowing Senator Cruz’s proposal for a 10-day emergency audit of the disputed states’ results. Pence infamously went on to certify the theft of our election instead. And let’s not forget that prior to this act of betrayal, Pence assembled the Coronavirus Task Force that brought us the deadly duo of FauxChi and Birx.

Why on earth would Trump do him the favor of endorsing his brother—who’s likely to be another subversive RINO?

THE COVID VACCINE FIASCO

And how about Trump’s refusal to admit Operation Warp Speed was a colossal blunder? Does he still not know thousands of people have died or been disabled by Big Pharma’s experimental injections? Many of us have been patiently waiting for him to discover the truth and shout it from the rooftops, warning people not to get any more jabs. Still waiting…

TRUMP’S REPORT CARD

Let’s revisit President Trump’s tenure in office. As a teacher, I’m used to giving grades, so here goes: 2017…A+; 2018…A++; 2019…A+++; 2020…F.

After three glorious years of Trumpian success after success—the economic miracle Obama said could never happen, major tax relief, historically low unemployment, energy independence, the engine of prosperity roaring again—Covid descended upon us.

The country reeled, having suddenly lost its navigator and Commander-in-Chief. The Dems/Deep State and assorted members of the globalist cabal had found their Kryptonite at last.

If you recall, Trump’s first response was to say Covid was a hoax. By now many of us know his instinct was right. But that pronouncement no doubt provoked outrage and hysteria among his advisors. I can imagine Ivanka pleading with Daddy to take care of people—after all, how could he say it was a hoax when people were dying?

Of course he knew the Wuhan flu and the deaths were real—yet it was being played out as a psyop. And as far as the deaths were concerned, he did all he could to help us from the start.

When Trump learned HCQ was effective, he rushed to get a huge supply for us. When Governor Cuomo was in the midst of murdering elderly New Yorkers, POTUS sent him a huge hospital ship to rescue the nursing home patients. And when he was assured the vaccine would stop the pandemic in its tracks and prevent Americans from dying, he got on board with Operation Warp Speed.

His failure? He forgot the two words he’d made so famous in his years on The Apprentice: “You’re fired!” That’s what he needed to tell Dr. Fraudster, Madame La Scarf, and a few other strategically-placed traitors bent on destroying America, as it became clear the Fauchian “cure” was far worse than the disease.

THE COLOR REVOLUTION

Since Trump failed so badly in 2020 when it counted the most, since he stood by and let our businesses and churches close, since he threw money at people to compensate them for disastrous governmental policies that he did nothing concrete to try to stop—i.e. socialism—and since he essentially stood by passively through a Color Revolution on our soil whose goal was throwing him out of office though he’d clearly won the election in a landslide so definitive that the Dems had to up their cheating antics in real time—even dragging extra boxes of phony Biden ballots out from under tables— how can he be trusted as our Commander-in-Chief again? He abandoned the ship. He left us to flounder. And I haven’t heard him apologize or admit this epic failure, let alone reassure us he wouldn’t make the same mistakes again.

On January 6th in D.C., President Trump announced to the crowd of his supporters: “We will never give up—we will never concede! You don’t concede when there’s theft.”

Yet fifteen days later, he stepped down. What is that if not conceding? And what transpired in the interim between these two events?

If you read Dr. Scott Atlas’ book A Plague Upon Our House, you’ll see the subversion and ineptitude behind the scenes in the Trump White House. Patrick Byrne also wrote a tragic firsthand account about it.

On the one hand, several brave patriots who understood the stakes and knew what needed to be done came to the President with urgent advice, among them: brilliant attorney Sidney Powell, General Michael Flynn, Patrick Byrne, and later, Mike Lindell.

On the other hand, we find a nest of subversive quislings such as Mark Meadows and Pat Cipolline, smiling RINOS, and clueless family members of Trump’s inner circle. Whom do you think he listened to?

In The Deep Rig, Patrick Byrne notes there were rumors Melania was pleading with Trump to step down, as she feared for his safety, and that she and another family member—my guess is Barron—had been threatened also. Of course there’d be threats! The Dems and Deep Staters were playing full out. But you don’t cave to such threats when you’re the President of the United States.

And shamefully, First Daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared were reportedly already urging Trump to concede by November 12th to “save face”! Adding insult to injury, on June 10, 2022, Ivanka told the January 6th Show Trial persecutors, I mean prosecutors, that she never believed the election was stolen. At least Don Jr. and Eric wanted their father to fight the theft of our nation. Whom did Trump listen to? What matters more, saving face or saving the nation?

A FEW MORE EXAMPLES

Many rejoiced when POTUS brought in powerhouse patriot Steve Bannon as a special advisor. But Jared evidently didn’t like the competition from an actual seasoned expert, so Bannon was ousted. Whom did Trump listen to?

Early on, Trump was poised to place the valiant Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the helm of a commission on vaccine safety. Imagine the effect that stellar appointment would have produced regarding the premature rollout of the experimental Covid shots! But sadly, Bobby’s appointment was quickly derailedas Big Pharma rushed in. Trump’s advisors apparently managed to convince him to place two Pharma lobbyists in top positions: Scott Gottlieb (Pfizer) as head of FDA, and Alex Azar (Eli Lilly) as head of HHS.

Whom did Trump listen to?

WHAT PRICE LOYALTY?

Late in the summer of 2021, I heard a talk by a Silicon Valley entrepreneur who had been invited to a luxurious golf weekend at one of Trump’s resorts. He got to chat with the former President, and hobnob with the members of Trump’s inner circle who were also there that weekend. To my shock and dismay, Mark Meadows was among the guests—one of the key men who enabled the take down of our Republic by sequestering Trump during the tumultuous countdown to the 2021 Inauguration, while keeping patriots Sidney Powell and General Flynn at bay.

And Rand Paul was there—after having stabbed Trump in the back on January 6th by publicly stating members of Congress couldn’t overturn an election. Sorry, Rand–the election had already been overturned. That’s what the Dems and their co-conspirators accomplished—much of it in plain sight. The members of the Joint Session of Congress had the ability and the duty to object to the certification of the fraud!

And yet six months later, Trump continued to surround himself with these men who had betrayed him personally, and much, much worse—betrayed our Republic.

Trump is famous for valuing loyalty, but I think he misunderstands it in the context of the fight for our Republic.

Worst of all, he was, in the end, loyal to his old friend Rudy Giuliani—though Rudy was clearly out of his depth and not going to win Trump’s lawsuits on election fraud, whereas Sidney Powell and team very likely would have. And it would have been simple: a re-vote in the few places where the most cheating occurred. Then, if Biden still won, so be it. But the far likelier outcome would have been Trump winning. The stolen election would have been overturned, the Soros-style Color Revolution overruled, and we’d still have our Republic and the President we actually elected.

I fear Trump also misunderstood his Oath of Office. What happened to “America First”? He was under a sacred obligation as our Commander-in-Chief to put his country first—not his friends and family.

To his credit, during his time in office Trump courageously stood up to China, fought the globalists, the Dems, and our “fake news” propagandizing media in brilliant ways. But in the clinch, though he’d won the election, he packed his bags and moved back to Mar-a-lago.

Here’s a quote from Martin Luther during the greatest battle of his life, as he faced branding as a heretic and excommunication by the all-powerful Vatican he had so boldly challenged: Where the battle rages, there the loyalty of the soldier is proved, and to be steady on all the battlefield besides, is mere flight and disgrace if he flinches at that point.

WELCOME TO THE USSA

How high were the stakes? Take a look around you.

Soaring gas prices. Unemployment skyrocketing. Food shortages on the horizon. Looming possibility of WWIII. Double-digit inflation. Illegal aliens pouring in through our southern border in huge numbers. Crime increasing. Production of needed energy decreasing. Etc.

Perhaps worst of all, the moment the Usurper-in-Chief mounted the steps to the White House, we lost our Republic. We want to believe we’re still in America because we’re still in our homes, we can still go to Starbucks, Lucky’s, and Costco. But, except for Shanghai, people can still shop in Communist China too.

Whether we call our new system Socialism, Communism, Technocracy or something else, we’re in the painful downward trajectory toward tyranny—even totalitarianism.

Though we should never forget Trump’s stellar accomplishments during the first three years of his administration, this is his final legacy.

PASSING OF THE TORCH?

Now it’s entirely possible that had Trump fought as he ought to have when the Cabal stole his election victory, they would have had him assassinated. That would have been a huge tragedy for the nation, but his legacy would have been untarnished. The MAGA movement would have continued strong, and our martyred President would have earned his place on Mount Rushmore. But it’s even likelier that the Dems/Elites/Davos Cabal would have feared to make a martyr out of our beloved President, and he would have triumphed, making America the greatest nation it’s been in many decades by pursuing his America First agenda for four more glorious years.

We’ll never know.

What we do know, is that when push came to shove in 2020, DeSantis defied the ruinous recommendations of the CDC and Coronavirus Task Force and Dr. Faustus. By contrast, President Trump, the one with the power to intervene to preserve the great gains he’d fostered for our businesses, workers and families, stood on the sidelines, letting little Tony dictate to the nation. It pains me to say it, but that is not leadership.

The best thing kingmaker Trump can do now for America is to hand the torch over to Ron DeSantis.

I will be forever grateful to Trump for his inspirational first three years in office. He reminded us of what America had been and showed us the road back to our former greatness. I loved him for giving me back my country and making me a proud American again. I love him still. But I’ll vote for DeSantis.

And if DeSantis doesn’t run for President in 2024?

I may just write him in!

