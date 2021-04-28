By Bradlee Dean

“The same ones that have lied to you for decades (because you have tolerated them) are the same ones lying to you again today.”

Are you paying attention to the fact that it is that same actors that are selling you their version of this pandemic day by day (Ephesians 4:14)? Of course, no qualified doctor can propose an opposing view which would call their pandemic into question.

These are the same ones hyping up and exaggerating fears over more COVID-19 spikes that have been found to be flat out lies (John 8:44).

You are also aware, I am sure, of these same actors that are, in fact, the responsible parties for profiting from the vaccinations that they are attempting to drive you towards (Deuteronomy 16:19).

You are aware, are you not, that these are the same actors that have been found to be the ones responsible for having manufactured death certificates, as well as manipulated the test results of what they have sold you when it comes to that of COVID-19.

[Brighteon Video]

The truth be told, the only ones that we can verify that are dying are the ones that have taken their vaccines (Leviticus 17:11, 19:19).

[Brighteon Video]

In essence, friends, from start to finish, this has been one big fraud that has been perpetuated on the people on a global basis.

[Rumble Video]

One thing that has stood out to me concerning this plandemic of late is the arbitrary numbers that are continually rained down upon the people in order to isolate them.

Last week, we were told by the mainstream media that over 100 million people have been vaccinated. I knew that it was not true.

Then, at the end of that same week, the same media spin doctors reported that the corrupt CDC said that 66 million people had been vaccinated.

The following week, we again heard by the same useful idiots, which are controlled by 6 corporations globally, that 77 million people had been vaccinated. Still not true.

Then mid-week, we were told by treasonous Joe Biden that over 100 million people have been vaccinated. Not true.

Now, how do I know that these numbers are manufactured?

I have a friend that is the main law enforcement officer in his county. One day, he voluntarily told me that we are being told that 75% of the elderly have been vaccinated by the mainstream media and yet, these numbers do not fit. He went on and said that we have 147,000 alone in this county. He said that he had the real numbers in front of him and out of that 147, 000 only 5,400 people had received their vaccinations. Friends, that is not 75%, that is less than 3%.

So, if you take 330 million people, let’s go to the high numbers, and 3% of the 100 million, which Joe Biden reported have taken it, have actually been vaccinated, that is only about 3 million people.

The reason for this is that they have lost the narrative.

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-push-for-more-vaccinations-they-lost-the-narrative-long-ago-just-ask-the-military-men-women-video/

People are not going along with it and that is why they have taken measures to manipulate the truth and force the vaccinations upon you (Psalm 94:20).

In conclusion: The reason that they are manipulating the numbers is the same reason they get away with what they do. The American people believe the same ones that they say that they do not believe (Romans 1:18).

These propagandists are manipulating you to believe that everyone is getting the vaccines when the opposite is true.

This is the reason for the Saul Alinsky tactic that, once again, is being played out right before your eyes: “Cause the enemy to believe that there are more of us than there really is.” It is to isolate you into believing that you are the only ones that are refusing to comply.

[Rumble Video]

