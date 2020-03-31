Kelleigh Nelson



A study of Disease—of Pestilences methodically prepared and deliberately launched upon man and beast—is certainly being pursued in the laboratories of more than one great country. Blight to destroy crops, Anthrax to slay horses and cattle, Plague to poison not armies but whole districts—such are the lines along which military science is remorselessly advancing. —Winston Churchill

The use of microbes to attack target populations is not a new idea. Europeans gave Native Americans blankets tainted with smallpox during the early colonial period, knowing their lack of resistance to the disease would wipe out whole tribes. What is new today is that virulent pathogens — microorganisms that spread disease — can be readily spawned in laboratories. —Loren Thompson, Senior Contributor, Forbes Magazine

If we are to guard against ignorance and remain free, it is the responsibility of every American to be informed. —Thomas Jefferson

Many Americans are beginning to feel very uncomfortable with the destruction of our civil liberties. Being locked in our homes for a couple weeks is one thing, but now New York Governor Cuomo is telling folks it may befour, six or nine months before this is over as the number of confirmed New York City cases surges past 15,000. Cuomo warns 80 percent will get the virus over 9 months as Mnuchin tells 80m to prepare for 12-week shutdown. That’s not going to fly with the American people, or will it?

Have we become willing sheep being led to the socialist slaughter? The communist conspiracy is attempting to create a new normal, a normal where citizens are comfortable asking for permission to leave their homes, to close their businesses, and give up their liberty for security.

Our entire economy will not exist after nine months; it is already gravely damaged after only a few weeks. Does the governor believe the American people can exist with the entire country being taken over by the feds and Americans not working for a living? Talk about bread lines…whoa!

Already it’s looking as though we’re barreling toward what was experienced in the Depressions of 1929 and 1931 although we don’t have anyone jumping out of skyscrapers yet. Nevertheless, small businesses are going to be out of business in just a few short weeks, despite the trillions in stimulus. If the banks start closing, we’ll be in the same situation our country was in nearly 100 years ago. Sound farfetched? Look at our stock market. Up one day, down the next. Until we get America back to work and people out of their homes, and less fearful, we’ll keep losing more every day. And the government is not going to save us.

The Wuhan, China virus has been used to scare everyone into complying with government demands. China says they no longer have new cases of Covid-19, but the fact is, they’ve stopped testing for it.

A Chinese woman has risked her well being to tell us the truth of what life is really like in China.

Federal and State Controls

The outbreak has resulted in federal, state and local officials declaring a state of emergency, which allows them to wield additional powers in an effort to protect residents and curb the severity of the outbreak.

But the feds are limited in what they can do to control people’s daily lives, as “police power” measures aimed at promoting public safety is generally reserved for the states. What Washington can do is impose certain travel restrictions and border protections and issue warnings to avoid travel to certain areas. The Secretary of Health and Human Services also has the ability to declare a Public Health Emergency (PHE), which Secretary Alex Azar has done.

With the PHE, the government has the power for “making grants; entering into contracts; and conducting and supporting investigations into the cause, treatment, or prevention of the disease or disorder,” according to an HHS website for PHE. States of emergency can last indefinitely…up to 90 days and then extensions by the secretary, notifying DHS, DOJ, and FBI.

The CDC also has power to isolate, test, and quarantine individuals.

As Arizona State University Law professor James G. Hodge, Jr., wrote for the Network for Public Health Law, while the federal government can quarantine individuals or groups suspected of being infected by coronavirus, they cannot enforce broad lock downs of groups in “hot zones.” Individuals cannot be isolated without confirmation of infections and they also have due process rights, meaning they cannot be subjected to forced treatment.

Unreliable Data

A decorated scientist with four degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology believes the coronavirus pandemic is being used by the “Deep State” for its own purposes. Shiva Ayyadurai said on Twitter that “fear-mongering” over the outbreak is being used to push an agenda.

Dr. Ayyadurai commented, “As an MIT PhD in Biological Engineering who studies and does research nearly every day on the immune system, the coronavirus fear mongering by the Deep State will go down in history as one of the biggest frauds to manipulate economies, suppress dissent, and push MANDATED Medicine!”

He is not alone. Professor Jihad Bishara, a leading Israeli virologist and infectious disease expert, slams the ‘unnecessary and exaggerated panic’ about coronavirus and urges world leaders to calm public. Professor Jihad Bishara is the director of the infectious disease’s unit at Rabin Medical Center, Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel. In a statement on Sunday, he urged world leaders to calm their citizens about the coronavirus pandemic. He said people are being whipped into unnecessary panic.

And in an analysis published by Stanford’s John P.A. Ioannidis — co-director of the university’s Meta-Research Innovation Center and professor of medicine, biomedical data science, statistics, and epidemiology and population health — suggests that the response to the coronavirus pandemic may be “a fiasco in the making” because we are making seismic decisions based on “utterly unreliable” data. The data we do have, Ioannidis explains, indicates that we are likely severely overreacting.

“The current coronavirus disease, Covid-19, has been called a once-in-a-century pandemic. But it may also be a once-in-a-century evidence fiasco,” Ioannidis writes in an opinion piece published by STAT.

“A population-wide case fatality rate of 0.05% is lower than seasonal influenza. If that is the true rate, locking down the world with potentially tremendous social and financial consequences may be totally irrational. It’s like an elephant being attacked by a house cat. Frustrated and trying to avoid the cat, the elephant accidentally jumps off a cliff and dies.”

Unfortunately, too many politicians and top medical authorities are selling panic, fear and hysteria.

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci announced that he’s been friends with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus since Tedros was the Health General of Ethiopia. The WHO Director is also a member of the Marxist-Leninist Tigray People’s Liberation Front which was founded as a communist revolutionary party that came to power in 1991. It was listed as a terrorist group by America in the 90s.

The Gateway Pundit reports, “This also connects Dr. Fauci to the WHO Director General’s actions in Ethiopia related to the Clinton Foundation, which specifically notes Dr. Tedros on their site.”And we already know Dr. Fauci loves Hillary Clinton.

At a Georgetown University forum in January of 2017, Dr. Fauci had forecast that President Trump would likely face an infectious disease outbreak during his presidency.

Dr. Deborah Birx

Dr. Deborah Leah Birx was a U.S. army physician, beginning her career with the Department of Defense as a military-trained clinician in immunology as the HIV/AIDS epidemic broke out in America in the 1980s. She put herself through medical school at the Hershey School of Medicine and trained in internal medicine and basic and clinical immunology at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

In January 2014, Birx was nominated by President Barack Obama to be the United States Global AIDS Coordinator for the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). Former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, who helped shepherd Birx’s ambassadorial nomination through the Senate in the Obama administration, said it’s like Birx and Fauci have become a tag team for science in the midst of calamity.

Birx described her role as ambassador to help meet the HIV prevention and treatment targets set by Obama in 2015 to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030.President Trump initially wanted to replace Dr. Birx, but asked her to remain until a replacement was found. Bono’s organization, ONE, which was started by Bill Gates and Bono, applauded this decision…Pence and Ivanka Trump lobbied for her to stay. Trump also wanted to cut a billion from the $4.5 billion funding of PEPFAR in an effort to streamline the program.

Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson worked with Deborah Birx, and along with Congress, Pence and Ivanka, they pressured the president to keep her and not cut the PEPFAR budget.

Perhaps the president wasn’t knowledgeable of the $300 million sent to Ukrainian Ambassador Yovanovitch by Dr. Deborah Birx regarding the PEPFAR program. Here is the letter written to Yovanovitch by Dr. Birx.

PEPFAR

On February 27, 2020, Vice President Mike Pence named Birx as response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force. She says Dr. Fauci was her mentor as he works with her regarding PEPFAR. VP Pence is heavily involved with PEPFAR and spoke at the World’s AIDS Day Event regarding same.

PEPFAR funds most of its money to the Global Fund and then it is overseen by a United Nations department who refuses to let their disbursements and activities be audited. The Global Fund is committed to eliminating HIV, tuberculosis and malaria. Deborah Birx is on the board of the Global Fund, along with Kieran Daly from the Gates Foundation and Chairman of the Board is Donald Kaberuka, former finance minister of Rwanda where he also served as governor for Rwanda for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. He is also on the board of trustees for the Rockefeller Foundation.

The Fund was started by five people, Amir Attaran a Canadian-American-Iranian law and medicine professor, Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and member of communist Nelson Mandela’s “The Elders.” Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation also helped to start the Fund and gave $760 million in 2019. Another founder is Jeffrey Sachs, the former director of The Earth Institute at Columbia University. As of 2017, Sachs serves as special adviser to the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a set of 17 global goals adopted at a UN summit meeting in September 2015. He held the same position under the previous UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon and prior to 2016 a similar advisory position related to the earlier Millennium Development Goals.

There is plenty of fraud and abuse with this fund.

And now Bill Gates is milking the Coronavirus for all it’s worth. He is talking up “Digital Certificates” to enforce mandatory vaccines. And he’ll take your thumbprint so they’ll have a record of who has had the vaccine. He makes billions off disease and his vaccines…but he never works to find a cure.

Biological Warfare Weapon

Dr. Marc Segal, who is a Fox News medical correspondent has stated that Covid-19 is not a biological warfare weapon, and claims studies have concluded such. However, Dr. Francis Boyle, who was the creator of the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, fully believes this coronavirus is a biological weapon. Francis Boyle is a professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law. The Act was approved unanimously by both Houses of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush.

Here the full transcript of Dr. Francis Boyle’s interview on Coronavirus. In his speech he stated, “It appears the coronavirus that we’re dealing with here is an offensive biological warfare weapon that leaped out of Wuhan’s Bio-Safety Lab-Level-4 (BSL-4). I’m not saying it was done deliberately. But there had been previous reports of problems with that lab and things leaking out of it. I’m afraid that is what we are dealing with today.”

Dr. Boyle believes the virus is potentially lethal and an offensive biological warfare weapon or dual-use biowarfare weapons agent genetically modified with gain of function properties, which is why the Chinese government originally tried to cover it up and is now taking drastic measures to contain it. The Wuhan BSL-4 lab is also a specially designated World Health Organization (WHO) research lab and Dr. Boyle contends that the WHO knows full well what is occurring.

Promising Data on Treatment

In today’s WSJ, March 30, 2020, Kansas City physicians including Joe Brewer, Dan Hinthorn and the author of the article, Jeff Colyer are continuing to treat many patients with hydroxychloroquine (HC), which is made by Novartis, and Azithromycin (AZ). Interesting that in China, patients with Lupus who were treated with HC didn’t seem to develop Covid-19.

These drugs are still needed to treat malaria, lupus and other diseases which makes it important not to exhaust supplies treating Covid-19. All drugs have side effects, but HC’s overall record is safe.

New York state has started a large controlled clinical trial and there are reports of other trials. Many believe that patients who can’t be in a trial should be allowed to decide in consultation with a physician, whether to use this treatment…and this is happening in some U.S. practices. This is where Trump’s “right to try” legislation on experimental drugs comes into play. These drugs are not experimental, they have been on the market for years, but they show promise for the virus and we need them. Those who are the sickest should be treated first, along with all the health-care workers and first responders. They are the heroes in the war against Covid-19 and they deserve protection.

Conclusion

During the Spanish flu of 1918-1919, Woodrow Wilson was the president and he never mentioned one word publicly about the flu epidemic. Life went on, nothing closed, and yet we lost 675,000 Americans, more than were lost in WWI. Why is this “pandemic” different? Because Donald Trump is our President and the socialist hate him?

Take note that Michigan Democrat Governor, Gretchen Whitmer has threatened doctors who would even prescribe HC and AZ to their patients. Our society is a culture of death, and as such, Whitmer will have blood on her hands for those who could have possibly been saved with these drugs.Democrat Governor of Nevada, Steve Sisolak has also denied possible life saving drugs to those who are sick with Covid-19.

In California, drones are watching the people, and some of them have voice control and will tell people they are not properly socially distanced. Oh yes, big brother is watching!

So, is all this a trial balloon? Big brother is telling us to fall in line and it’s working because of the fear promoted by mainstream media. And today the President has said that through April we will still be social distancing, sheltering in place, and totally shut down…pray for America.

