By Kelleigh Nelson

February 8, 2022

People were dying, [yet] all of my ideas were getting shouted down. My superiors were showing up [to my clinical meetings] and getting me to stand down, because I was entertaining the idea that we should do this, that and the other thing, and they didn’t want anything to be done. —Dr. Pierre Kory

This is a war on cheap repurposed drugs. —Dr. Paul Marik before testifying on NH Bill that would make Ivermectin available OTC in NH.

I never thought I’d see the day where doctors are censored, and patients are kept from care. —Dr. Peter McCullough

An epidemic, either naturally caused or intentionally caused, is the most likely thing to cause…say…10 million excess deaths. —Bill Gates – 2017

Were we lied to about the number of deaths from Covid? Yes! Were the tests run at cycles too high to purposely show false positives? Yes! Could someone pass the virus if asymptomatic? No! Was social distancing valid? No! Were masks beneficial? No! Was the lockdown effective in stopping the viral spread? No!

Have nearly half of small businesses been destroyed? Yes! Has the economy tanked? Yes! Have the big box stores benefitted? Yes!Has domestic abuse risen? Yes! Has drug addiction climbed? Yes! Have suicide rates escalated? Yes! Have mental and physical problems risen? Yes! Have children lost IQ from the masking? Yes! Are children disabled via speech impediments and learning disabilities because of the lockdowns and masking? Yes!

Have the AMA, CDC, FDA, NIH protocols saved patients? Hell no! They have purposely murdered hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, who could have been saved. The dissident doctors, scientists and healthcare workers know there are repurposed drugs (inexpensive and available) that could have saved up to 86% of those who perished. Have those same stakeholders lied about Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin? Yes, even Lancet and New England Journal of Medicine lied.

Have we been sold a lie via fear mongering and media propaganda? Yes! Has the government enacted mandates that are unconstitutional? Yes! Has the Bill of Rights been violated? Yes!

Are the COVID jabs dangerous to your health and wellbeing? Very! Are the actuarial tables showing a rise in deaths of young people who had the jab? Yes! Are our soldiers being disabled by the jab? Yes! Have we been lied to from day one about the creation of this Wuhan virus and who is responsible? Yes!

Was the CIA involved in planning this pandemic? Yes! Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s book, The Real Anthony Fauci, states that there were over 20 “pandemic” simulations beginning in 2000, and Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci and the CIA were involved in every one of them. “The CIA wrote the script, high-level CIA officials participated in every one of those pandemic simulations.”

Kennedy states, “So they practiced again and again and again: How to use the pandemic as a pretext for imposing totalitarian controls and for obliterating liberal democracy across the planet.”

This was all part of a decades-old globalist-devised blueprint for the future.

“New World System”

The previous two nightmare years were engineered decades ago and exposed in the 1960s. Dr. Vernon Coleman’s short 17-minute video explains what the globalist architects were up to back then and where we are today…frighteningly close to completion! He mentioned a dystopian lecture by Dr. Richard Day.

In March 1969, Dr. Richard Day, Professor of Pediatrics at Mt. Sinai Medical School in New York gave a chilling lecture about the “New World System.”Previously he had served as Medical Director of Planned Parenthood Federation of America. He told of future plans, whether as a forewarning or to unburden himself. He spoke as though he had colluded with the blueprint designers. His warnings for the future were uncannily accurate.

Dr. Lawrence Dunegan attended Dr. Day’s lecture.The audience was told not to take notes, but he later recorded his recollections of what was said by Dr. Day. Two of the three tapes made by Dr. Dunegan were transcribed and can be accessed at this website. It’s all there, and we’re experiencing everything Dr. Day told the Pittsburgh Pediatric Society 53 years ago. I urge you to fully peruse the website it as it contains vital information not included in this article.

Dr. Coleman exposed the highlights of Dr. Day’s lecture. Day warned that in the future, the elderly would be eliminated by making it more difficult for them to access medical care. He stated that social chaos would be promoted, travel would be restricted, hospitals would become jails, private medicine would be eliminated, the incidence of heart attacks would be deliberately increased, the world population would be reduced, information would be controlled, fake science would be used to promote the myth of global warming, there would be cameras everywhere, sports will become unisex, ID cards will be implanted, food supplies would be controlled, the weather would be controlled, and the people would be controlled.

He also warned that books would be banned and removed from libraries if they were considered dangerous. Professor Day also stated that television sets would be able to watch the people who watch them and that new diseases would be deliberately introduced.

Dr. Coleman mentioned we were warned in the 80s that everyone would be affected by AIDS, and by the 2000s, medical organizations were constantly producing unsubstantiated scare stories. Today the beat goes on…

Our Soulless Medical System

Dr. Dunegan was shocked when Dr. Daystated, “Some of you will think I’m talking about Communism. Well, what I’m talking about is much bigger than Communism!”

Of the over 40 topics discussed in the transcribed two tapes, I’ve included only a few of Dr. Dunegan’s statements, those that pertain to the medical industry.My comments are in italics.

Limiting access to affordable medical care.

A big item that was elaborated on at some length was the cost of medical care would be made burdensomely high. Medical care would be connected very closely with one’s work but also would be made very, very high in cost so that it would simply be unavailable to people beyond a certain time. Unless they had a remarkably rich, supporting family, they would just have to do without care. And the idea was that if everybody says, “Enough! What a burden it is on the young to try to maintain the old people,” then the young would become agreeable to helping Mom and Dad along the way, provided this was done humanely and with dignity. Then the example was – there could be a nice farewell party, a real celebration. Mom and Dad had done a good job. Then after the party is over, they take the “demise pill.”

Planning the control over medicine.

There would be profound changes in the practice of medicine. Overall, medicine would be much more tightly controlled. Insurance is the racket they’ve been using to control what you are allowed and not allowed.

This has already been exacerbated by Obama’s euphemistically named, “Affordable Care Act.” The cost of insurance and thus medical care has risen exponentially, along with the cost of prescription medications. More at the Link.

Elimination of private doctors.

The image of the doctor would change. No longer would he be seen as an individual professional in service to individual patients. The doctor would be gradually recognized as a highly skilled technician – and his job would change. The job is to include things like executions by lethal injection.

Healthcare providers in other countries ravaged by COVID have decided that age 60 is the cut off age for life or for use of resources that can benefit younger patients.

Last December, New Zealand okayed euthanasia for COVID patients.

Ninestates (CA, CO, HI, ME, NJ, NM, OR, VT, and WA) and DC legalized physician-assisted suicide via legislation. One state, (MT) has legal physician-assisted suicide via court ruling.

The image of the doctor being a powerful, independent person would have to be changed. Dr. Richard Day went on to say, “Doctors are making entirely too much money. They should advertise like any other product.” Lawyers would be advertising too.

Lawyers already are advertising, and very few physicians still have single practices. All of them are working for an employer in a group practice, which can advertise.

Keep in mind, this was an audience of doctors; being addressed by a doctor. And it was interesting that he would make some rather insulting statements to his audience without fear of antagonizing us. The solo practitioner would become a thing of the past.

They have.

A few die-hards might try to hold out, but most doctors would be employed by an institution of one kind or another. Group practice would be encouraged, corporations would be encouraged, and then once the corporate image of medical care gradually became more and more acceptable, doctors would more and more become employees rather than independent contractors. Along with that, of course, unstated but necessary, is the employee serves his employer, not his patient.

New difficult to diagnose and untreatable diseases.

The next heading to talk about is Health and Disease. Day said there would be new diseases to appear which had not ever been seen before. They would be very difficult to diagnose and be untreatable – at least for a long time. No elaboration was made on this, but I remember, not long after hearing this presentation, when I had a puzzling diagnosis to make, I would be wondering, “Is this a case of what he was talking about?” Some years later AIDS developed. I think AIDS was at least one example of what he was talking about. I now think that AIDS probably was a manufactured disease.

Covid has never been isolated, neither have any of the so-called “variants.”

Suppressing cancer cures as a means of population control.

Cancer. He said, “We can cure almost every cancer right now. Information is on file in the Rockefeller Institute, if it’s ever decided that it should be released. But consider – if people stop dying of cancer, how rapidly we would become overpopulated. You may as well die of cancer as of something else.” Efforts at cancer treatment would be geared more toward comfort than toward cure. There was some statement that ultimately the cancer cures which were being hidden in the Rockefeller Institute would come to light because independent researchers might bring them out, despite these efforts to suppress them. But at least for the time being, letting people die of cancer was a good thing to do because it would slow down the problem of overpopulation.

And there’s all the money made from those stricken with the disease.

Inducing heart attacks as a form of assassination.

Another very interesting thing was heart attacks. Day said, “There is now a way to simulate a real heart attack. It can be used as a means of assassination.” Only a very skilled pathologist who knew exactly what to look for at an autopsy, could distinguish this from the real thing. I thought that was a very surprising and shocking thing to hear from this particular man at that particular time. This, and the business of the cancer cure, really still stand out sharply in my memory, because they were so shocking and, at that time, seemed to me out of character.

He then went on to talk about nutrition and exercise sort of in the same framework. People would have to eat right and exercise right to live as long as before. Most won’t. In retrospect, I tend to think he meant high salt diets and high fat diets would predispose toward high blood pressure and premature arteriosclerotic heart disease. And that if people who were too dumb or too lazy to exercise as they should, then their circulating fats go up and predispose to disease.

Dr. Day also said something about diet information would be widely available, but most people, particularly stupid people, who had no right to continue living anyway, would ignore the advice and just go on and eat what was convenient and tasted good. There were some other unpleasant things said about food. I just can’t recall what they were. But I do remember having reflections about wanting to plant a garden in the backyard to get around whatever these contaminated foods would be. I regret I don’t remember the details about nutrition and hazardous nutrition.

Researchers are now putting COVID mRNA vaccines in lettuce, spinach and edible plants to vaccinate the unvaxxed.

Anybody who was lazy enough to want convenience foods rather than fixing his own also had better be energetic enough to exercise. Because if he was too lazy to exercise and too lazy to fix his own food, then he didn’t deserve to live very long.

This was all presented as sort of a moral judgement about people and what they should do with their energies. People who are smart, who would learn about nutrition, and who are disciplined enough to eat right and exercise right are better people – and the kind you want to live longer.

Look at the rise in heart attacks with the COVID vax, not to mention a shortened life because of myocarditis, pericarditis, and a destroyed immune system.

Professor Day also mentioned the need for more jails, and using hospitals as jails. Hospitals could serve as jails. Some new hospital construction would be designed so as to make them adaptable to jail-like use.

Haven’t we already seen this very thing happen to many elderly patients and only by the grace of God have families and attorneys gotten them out of these new COVID-death prisons. Attorneys Report Spike in Calls for Help from Families of Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19.

All of this was forecast in 1969, and nearly everything Dr. Day lectured about has already happened…and at an increasingly accelerated rate. Today, medical care for the un-jabbed is being denied, social credits are being introduced, and the mandatory childhood jabs are on their way to kill or sterilize our children. Babies and toddlers are next.

What has occurred in the last two years is a culmination of these plans. The hospital protocols for COVID are a death sentence and the unvaxxed “pure bloods” are also paying a hefty price.

Vax Mandates

A three year old boy was denied heart surgery in Germany, the UK and Israel because his parents weren’t “vaccinated.” Finally, he was flown to Greece where the surgery was performed.

A Boston hospital refused a 31-year-old man a heart transplant because he did not want to be inoculated with C-19 jabs. One look at the myocarditis and pericarditis stats after these vax injections would deter anyone, yet medical personnel, who are supposed to stay informed, either know nothing, or continue to protect themselves rather than their patients. They follow their employers’ mandates.

Cleveland Clinic has made it mandatory for anyone receiving a transplant to be Covid jabbed. A kidney transplant became available for Mike Ganim via a friend of the family. But then devastating news was dropped on them when Cleveland Clinic said the donor had to have the C-19 vax in order to “protect” everyone. The donor had religious reasons, including freedom, for her refusal of this inoculation.

The U.S. Navy is violating a court order by allegedly blocking treatment for a traumatic brain injury and inflicting other forms of punishment on SEALs who requested religious exemptions to the coronavirus “vaccine,” according to a new legal complaint.

Adverse Effects and Fatalities

The military’s mandated injections resulted in a high rate of disorders, ailments and death, as well as the onset of COVID-19, influenza, pneumonia, and over 100 other conditions.

The findings of the Department of Defense (DOD) whistleblowers, as told to attorney Thomas Renz, are consistent with remarks from OneAmerica CEO J. Scott Davison, who stated during a call hosted by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and the Indiana Hospital Association that “working age people (18 to 64) are dying at a rate that is 40% higher than pre-pandemic rates.”

Healthy young sports figures are dying because of the vax; 108 FIFA footballers and over 400 athletes dead from heart failure in six months.

Journalist and commentator Daniel Horowitz, who spoke with attorney Renz before Senator Ron Johnson’s panel discussion, explained in an article published January 26th that the doctors “queried the numbers for hundreds of codes from 2016 through 2020 to establish a baseline five-year average.”

An alarming increase in cancer, miscarriages and myocarditis was found in addition to many other diseases (as outlined in Senator Ron Johnson’s letter to DOD Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III).

Hypertension — 2,181% increase

Diseases of the nervous system — 1,048% increase

Malignant neoplasms of esophagus — 894% increase

Multiple sclerosis — 680% increase

Malignant neoplasms of digestive organs — 624% increase

Guillain-Barre syndrome — 551% increase

Breast cancer — 487% increase

Demyelinating — 487% increase

Malignant neoplasms of thyroid and other endocrine glands — 474% increase

Female infertility — 472% increase

Pulmonary embolism — 468% increase

Migraines — 452% increase

Ovarian dysfunction — 437% increase

Testicular cancer — 369% increase

Tachycardia — 302% increase

Medical Propaganda

There are hundreds of thousands of incidences of hospital protocols for COVID patients and those who received the jabs resulting in death. COVID fatalities are kept high despite available repurposed drugs and OTC supplements. Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine and supplements are cheap, can be used at home, will keep you out of hospital and are on the WHO’s Model List of Essential Medicines. These effective medications have purposely been maligned, not only by the media, the snakeholders and the majority of medical caregivers, but by The Lancet medical journal and the New England Journal of Medicine.

Robert Kennedy Jr. states, “Somebody at the very pinnacle of the medical cartel had twisted arms, kicked groins, and stoved in kneecaps to force these periodicals to abandon their policies, shred their ethics, and spend down their centuries of hard-won credibility in a desperate bid to torpedo HCQ. To date, neither the authors of the false anti-HCQ claims, nor the journals, have explained who induced them to coauthor and publish the most momentous fraud in the history of scientific publishing.”

The globalist goals were always pointed at a “vaccine,” where billions would funnel into the pockets of Gates, Fauci, and their friends in Big Pharma. Thus, the maligning of repurposed wonder drugs, and the murder of millions was accomplished to fill the coffers of the depopulation enemies of freedom and complete the Great Reset.

Conclusion

There can be only one conclusion. Mass Murder was planned and we are the prey.

