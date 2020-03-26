By Dave Daubemire

I love my country but I hate the government.

Is it OK for me to say that? I hate everything about the cronyism and the fact that justice and liberty can be bought. You certainly aren’t foolish enough to believe that all Americans are treated the same, are you?

You do realize that those in “government,” and those who buy-off elected officials are treated differently than the average Joe who is fighting hard to live life here in Amerika. As my friend Doug Hagmann so aptly puts it, we have a LEGAL system, but not a JUSTICE system. There is only JUSTICE in America if you have figured out a way to buy your position in the club.

There is a club, and the average American is not in it. Some like to call it the deep state…but it is soooo much bigger than that. Influence peddling is the name of the game and the average American is so busy working to keep up with his growing tax bill that he doesn’t have time to actually get involved in making a difference.

Heck, even local politics are rigged. The power brokers in small towns are no different than the boys in Washington…they simply swim in a smaller swamp. Local government is the minor leagues for those who aspire to “serve the people.” Yeah right. Public servants. Give me a freakin’ break.

The prissy pastors are complicit in this whole mess. During this recent “pandemic” they stumbled all over themselves in an attempt to be the first member of the clergy to show how obedient they were to “the government.” At a time of America’s greatest crisis the church leaders encouraged the goats to obey the government and “shelter in place.” That’s what good little obedient sheep do. Shut down the church. Obey their masters. The government loves you.

What Would Jesus Do? Can you find one time in all of the Scriptures where Jesus advised His followers to “shelter in place” Did He encourage them to run FROM danger or to run TOWARD the danger. Is there one instance of Jesus ANYWHERE in the Scriptures calling for His followers to RETREAT? Shelter in place. Self quarantine? Hide from danger? Or my personal favorite, obey the government?

“Obey the government, Coach. Christians are supposed to obey the government. We model obedience for the rest of the people. Have you read Romans 13, Coach?”

Actually, I have read Romans 13 and it instructs us to obey RIGHTEOUS government, not tyrannical government. Paul told us that elected officials were “ministers” of God “for good.” Are you telling me than the rag tag miscreants that we see running America are MINISTERS?

What happens when those “ministers” start “ministering” bad things? Do we still obey them? Remember this is the same cabal of “ministers” who gave us child sacrifice, sodomite marriage, the sewage of pornography as free speech, and government robbery masquerading as taxation.

Now the benevolent bastards want to give you your own money back in the form of stimulus. Why don’t they cancel ALL TAXATION until we right the ship? We are broke, yet they want to give us $6 trillion in stimulus from a pot that is already empty. The money is fake. It is simply digits on a balance sheet. Our dollar is fake money. Monopoly money.

How about this verse, my Romans 13 loving friends. “The Lord hates unjust weights and measures.” Can you say phony money? Ever hear the term “not worth a Continental?” That’s the American greenback, boys and girls. The dollar ain’t worth nothing. Created out of thin air. And now the “ministers” want to return $1200 to you out of your weekly government tithe.

The Apostle Paul wrote nearly 2/3 of the New Testament, much of it from jail. For a guy who is credited with telling the rest of us Christians to obey the government he sure set a poor example himself. His buddy Peter told us to “obey God rather than man.” Were these two writers schizophrenic? What do you do when government disobeys God?

It is time we faced it Christians. Our government is lawless and Godless. Those two adjectives go hand and hand. Godlessness leads to lawlessness because everyone ends up “doing what is right in their own eyes.”

The most massive abuse of liberty in American history is happening before our very eyes, all in the name of the “government” keeping us safe. I didn’t ask for the governments help. I didn’t ask them to protect me from a virus. They didn’t get my approval before the shut down the nation by squashing all of my personal freedoms. Did you vote for that?

Benjamin Franklin warned us that “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” Bingo Ben. Americans will go down cowering in our closets, obedient to the government tyrants masquerading as “ministers.”

Nothing about our government is righteous. Nothing. Thomas Jefferson warned us that “resistance to tyranny is obedience to God.” Today’s pulpits bow to the tyrannical “ministers” who got us in this mess in the first place.

I’m sick of the government. I’m sick of cowardly, compliant, clergy. I’m sick of what has happened to our country. We have the most cowardly Christian leadership in the history of Christendom.

Samuel Adams put it best. “If ye love wealth better than liberty, the tranquility of servitude better than the animating contest of freedom, go home from us in peace. We ask not your counsels or arms. Crouch down and lick the hands which feed you. May your chains set lightly upon you, and may posterity forget that ye were our countrymen.”

What is wrong with YOU? Aren’t you sick of it? Where in the Hades are our brave Christian leaders? Amerika is sinking into a police state.

In such a fearful world we need a fearless church.—TS Lewis.

Rise up men of God. The window is closing. Things will get a lot worse before they get better.

The tyrants are coming. May your chains set loosely.

