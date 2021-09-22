By Sidney Secular

COUNCIL OF CONSERVATIVE CITIZENS (CofCC), NATIONAL CAPITAL AREA CHAPTER—SAMUEL FRANCIS

FORUM—SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2021 AT 2 PM AT A CONVENIENT LOCATION–RSVP ONLY

Casual, informal, and friendly atmosphere. The event will be held outdoors, weather permitting. There is no charge. There are no membership requirements. Pot-luck format, but food or beverage donations are not required. Unrestricted Q&A will be encouraged. A great variety of free newsletters and newspapers will be available.

TITLE: COUNTERING RACIAL DOUBLE STANDARDS—THE FIRST STEP IS TO GIVE A DIFFERENT ANSWER

BACKGROUND AND DISCUSSION: The extent of Big Brother’s control and takeover of North America and Western Europe and the exponential speeds at which it proceeds is shocking even to our most pessimistic patriot prognosticators. Any dissent at all is met with prompt persecution or prosecution. Big Brother marches us down the path of suicide in “double time”. The simple act of protesting against the bizarre: “knee taking” of millionaire footballers to protest the invisible or imaginary “institutional racism” by booing is viciously condemned by the Thought Police. Every hero of Western history is now seen as wicked, with the taking down of the almost Christ-like figure of General Robert E. Lee being the latest depredation.

All were “evil” and must be vilified and given no appreciation for the honorable deeds they did. Ditto for all patriotic songs, anthems, marches and symbols. These incarnate a people’s self-respect and desire to pass along their inheritance to their descendants and to the future welfare of their country. All must be abandoned and condemned to a nihilistic, communistic, completely unrealistic future where the inspired and inspirational white creators and innovators of Western Civilization are condemned to second class status or worse. All the failures of the multi-racial/multi-cultural/diversity Frankenstein experiment are attributed to a lack of zealousness and ruthlessness in their applications and impositions. They say we need more reverse discrimination, more imprisonment of those defending the Historic American Nation, more re-writing of history, and defamation of all our people’s heroes,songs, rituals and traditions.

The National Football League will be playing the “black national anthem” of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” BEFORE “The Star Spangled Banner at every game this season as a probable “prelewd” to phasing out the latter. Columbus Day now is now either phased out entirely or shares the spotlight with the trumped/drummed up Trojan horse of “Indigenous People’s Day”. What does the “respectable right” say to all of this? “Republicants” can only muster/mutter, “well in the context of their times, the ideas of earlier heroes were then accepted “. But surely that is no excuse–if “racism, sexism, homophobia” etc. are objectively and inherently evil, how can social context excuse them? If you agree in the slightest to such charges, they “have you” and you have guilt-tripped yourself.

That leaves the “respectable right” with nothing but retreat. Perhaps a robust and intelligent defense and positive presentation of the beliefs of 99% of the white population before the infiltration of Cultural Marxism is in order. Our ancestors were not evil people but had the basic wisdom of empirical evidence and social traditions developed over thousands of years. If you cannot articulate these basic truths, you cannot defend yourself. Giving in to the worldview of our lying and evil detractors and adversaries will only lead us down the path of destruction.

Mr. Jim Schneider, a veteran CofCC member, will be speaking about a major aspect of our overall problem, that of supposed “racial justice” and the many double standards that work against us. He will discuss the efforts he is making to counter these problems. Mr. Schneider is a local political activist.

You must be registered to attend for security reasons and because space is limited. Please RSVP at your earliest convenience and indicate how many people will be in your party. Contact information follows. The location is a quiet residential area a bit north of the Capital Beltway. There should be plenty of free street parking nearby. I will furnish exact location and directions when you RSVP. The meeting concludes at sunset.

Sidney Secular

Local CofCC Chapter Director

301-920-2211

sidsecular1@aol.com

