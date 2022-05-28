by Rees Lloyd

May 28, 2022

Memorial Day is a day to remember what should be remembered every day–the service and sacrifice of the more than 1.3-million American veterans who have given their their lives in war so that we, their posterity, might live as free Americans. (See attached below a chart of casualties in all the wars from the War of Independence to Iraq and Afghanistan.)

But Memorial Day 2022 differs from past Memorial Day observances. Our nation is more divided on this Memorial Day than perhaps any time since the Civil War. Indeed, the country has been transformed from “one nation under God” into a divided nation without God, resulting in seething, increasingly violent, animus and mutual distrust.

The national motto—“E Pluribus Unum” (“From Many, One”) is scarcely ever referenced, even as a goal, let alone as a reality. Cries of “racist!” fill the air at any disagreement over policy and social interaction, and riots and the threat thereof — forms of social “extortion”—replace good faith attempts to seek solutions for the common good.

The goal of the original Civil Rights Movement of a “color-blind society” in which all are treated equally under the law regardless of “color,” has been replaced by a creed of color-consciousness underlying every governmental and social action.

The goal of “equality” under the law, with all being treated equally without regard for race, has been abandoned in favor of all actions being consciously based on race, and “racial preference,” in the name now of “equity” — not “equality.”

Treating Americans differently based upon their race is by definition “racism,” even when postured as “anti-racism” in search of “equity”

The simple, undeniable reality is that all racism is evil—no matter the color of the perpetrator, no matter the color of the victim.

Certain truths endure and must be recognized, perhaps especially on Memorial Day, if the American people are going to continue to live in freedom:

The first enduring truth of our American freedom is that freedom is not free, but has been purchased by the blood of American patriots, over 1.3-million of whom have given their lives in defense of our freedom.

We Americans of this era owe a great debt to those American patriots who came before us, veterans who gave their lives for freedom. We pay that debt to those Americans who came before us by what we are willing to do to preserve freedom for the Americans who will come after us.

The late General Norman (“Stormin’ Norman”) Schwarzkopf, Commander of forces in the Persian Gulf War (“Desert Storm”), succinctly stated an enduring truth: “Some things are worth living for. Some things are worth dying for. One of those things is freedom.”

We Americans on this Memorial Day must honor those veterans who gave their lives for our freedom, and we must ask ourselves: Are we Americans still a people willing to die to preserve freedom, as did those 1.3-million Americans who gave their lives, for us?

I attach below data on those who have given their lives for our freedom in all the wars. Each one of them — and their families — should be remembered and honored on Memorial Day, and every day.

Finally, I close by attaching the greatest war poem ever written, Flanders Fields. Although written in 1915 during the Battle of Ypres in WWI, it is as relevant, compelling, and moving today as it was then. This is most especially true of the final lines, which call on us to take up the “torch” of freedom from the falling hands of those dying, and warns: “If ye break faith with us who die/We shall not sleep, though poppies grow/In Flanders fields.”

If we are to remain free, we Americans must not “break faith” with those 1.3-million American veterans who have given their lives for America, for freedom. May God bless and keep each and all of them; may we Americans never forget, and always honor them. May we have the courage, the integrity, the love of God, family, comrades, and country, to make the choice they did when called upon to make the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.

FOR GOD AND COUNTRY FOREVER; SURRENDER TO TYRANNY—NEVER

FREEDOM IS NOT FREE — REMEMBER THE AMERICANS WHO GAVE THEIR LIVES IN WAR THAT WE MIGHT BE FREE:

American Wars: Killed In Action

Revolutionary War…………………………. 25,324

War of 1812……………………………..……. 2,260

Mexican War………………………….……… 13,283

Civil War…………………………………….. 650,000

Spanish American War……………..……. 7,166

World War I………………………………… 116,708

World War II…………………………….… 408,206

Korean War………………………………..… 54,246

Vietnam War…………………………….….. 58,223

Persian Gul War…………………………..…… 363

Afghanistan…………………………………… 2,215

Iraq………………………………………….….. 4,212

TOTAL KIA: 1,342,206

TOTAL MISSING IN ACTION: 83,126

In Flanders Fields

by [Canadian] Major John McCrae, May 1915

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the Dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved, and now we lie

In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.

[For the full story on Flanders Fields and the Poppy tradition]

© 2022 Rees Lloyd – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Rees Lloyd: ReesLloydLaw@gmail.com