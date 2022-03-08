By Kelleigh Nelson

March 8, 2022

This country has not seen and probably will never know the true level of sacrifice of our veterans”. As a civilian, I owe an unpayable debt to all our military. Going forward let’s not send our servicemen and women off to war or conflict zones unless it is overwhelmingly justifiable and on moral high ground. —Thomas M. Smith

Urge all of your men to pray, not alone in church, but everywhere. Pray when driving. Pray when fighting. Pray alone. Pray with others. Pray by night and pray by day. Pray for the cessation of immoderate rains, for good weather for Battle.Pray for the defeat of our wicked enemy whose banner is injustice and who’s good is oppression. Pray for victory. Pray for our Army, and Pray for Peace. We must march together, all out for God. —George S. Patton

If you find yourself in a fair fight, you didn’t plan your mission properly. —David Hackworth

There is a great deal of talk about loyalty from the bottom to the top. Loyalty from the top down is even more necessary and much less prevalent. One of the most frequently noted characteristics of great men who have remained great is loyalty to their subordinates. —George S. Patton

Biden’s appointed Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, sent a formal request for information to major tech companies demanding data on “misinformation” related to the COVID-19 vaccine and the virus itself. Vivek demanded the companies provide data on “exactly how many users saw or may have been exposed to instances of Covid-19 misinformation,” as well as the particular demographics most affected by misleading information. Murthy also reportedly demanded data on the sources of COVID-19 misinformation, particularly related to discredited treatments for the virus.

Discredited by those who made beaucoup bucks on the C-19 jabs…we know who they are.

Truthful information on C-19 early treatments and the killer jabs are censored. Dissident physicians, scientists and nurses, along with authors, journalists and American citizens are now considered domestic terrorists for freely speaking/writing the truth.

Meanwhile, the federal government appropriated $1 billion of our tax dollars to pay hundreds of media companies to advertise the dangerous COVID inoculations, now on their fourth jab, and to promote positive coverage of same. The Biden administration purchased ads on TV, radio, in print, and on social media to build vaccine confidence, timing this effort with the increasing availability of the vaccines. So-called conservative media, Fox and Newsmax, also took the money and said nothing to their viewers.

Emerald Robinson wrote, “That is the largest and most comprehensive breach of journalistic ethics that has ever occurred. Almost everybody took the money. Almost everybody lied about the vaccines (knowingly or unknowingly). Almost everybody refused to report anything negative about the vaccines — because they were paid to close their eyes. Almost everybody is implicated.”

The results of this “Operation Warp Speed” jab are terrifying! Humanity has become one giant petri dish for Big Pharma.

Americans as Guinea Pigs

The American government has never thought of their citizens as anything more than the unwashed masses of people available for their never-ending experiments. Our fighting forces are even more exploited as they are conscripted to the government for their years of service.

The ten-part series, American Citizens as Guinea Pigs, was written in 2010 and 2011. Part Five discusses the many experiments on our soldiers. Unfortunately, Part One of the series is missing the rest of the series’ links at the bottom of the page, but you can access all of the series here.

WWI gave us mustard gas, WWII gave us plutonium experiments and atomic bomb tests, Vietnam gave us agent orange, and Desert Storm gave us depleted uranium. For over a century, too many deadly experiments have been performed on America’s finest, far more than the few I’ve mentioned.

Now they face tragic results or death from the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of an experimental inoculation they call a “vaccine,” which destroys the immune system resulting in acquired immunodeficiency syndrome and the word is spreading. Link

One-Third of Soldiers Refuse Vax

More than two-thirds of U.S. service members have opted to receive the COVID-19 jab, but the high rate of troops turning it down has lawmakers voicing grave concerns. Thank the Lord one-third of them have had the sense to opt out of this deadly injection.

Speaking before the House Armed Services Committee in mid-February, Defense officials, including Air Force Maj. Gens. Jeff Taliaferro, vice director for operations on the Joint Chiefs, and Steven Nordhaus, director of operations with the National Guard Bureau, said the vaccine acceptance rate for troops is, on average, between 66% and 70%.

Navy SEALS who have refused the jab have been denied deployment after all the rigorous and expensive training they’ve gone through to protect our country, but worse than that, an unvaxxed SEAL with traumatic brain injury was denied permission to travel to a treatment center even after he had offered to pay for expenses himself.

Human Events reports, “It is reprehensible that the Navy would deny health care to a Navy SEAL suffering the effects of traumatic brain injury,” Mike Berry, general counsel for First Liberty Institute, said in a statement.

“Despite the Court’s clear order prohibiting this kind of vindictive abuse, the Navy continues to punish and harass these warriors,” he added. “The Navy continues to deny our clients training and deployment opportunities and is assigning these soldiers menial tasks instead of allowing them to defend our country. This religious discrimination must stop.”

Meanwhile, SEALs are also being denied opportunities for training and deployment.

Revenge Against Marines Who Say, “NO”

Admiral David D. Porter, who died in 1891, said, “A ship without Marines is like a garment without buttons.” There will be plenty of Marines missing from ships and combat in the future. Marines who were smart enough to claim religious exemptions from this experimental COVID vax and those who learned of the dangers from their families, friends and physicians/scientists resisted the “warp speed” jab for a virus whose recovery is 99.8% for healthy people under age 70.

And just what happens to Marines who turn down this experimental jab? Following is a personal story a young Marine told his grandmother; she sent the following to me:

I thought you might be interested in this story.

Our grandson, who joined the Marines the day he turned 18 and whose only goal was to be a Marine, made it home from the Marines (a goal he’d been working on and hoping for since he had refused the clot shot) this week! He did get to come home for the holidays and was expecting to be discharged within a few weeks – definitely before February. But the Marines were in revenge mode.

They had “special ” discharge protocols for those getting out because they wouldn’t take the shot. And, also, “special” treatment during the time he waited for the discharge. He realized it was a mind game that he had to endure.

He had to give back his uniforms (that he had purchased). He gave belts, shoes, etc. to Marines who could use them. When he handed in the uniforms, he found out they meant he had to hand in “everything,” (remember – he had purchased them). So, they charged him and withdrew over $1700 from his account to pay them back for the items he’d given away.

Much earlier they had told him he would not get any of his 401K – not even what he put in. And, because he was in a hurry to save money, he’d been putting in a lot of every check. (Perhaps this was just a threat to make him change his mind, I don’t know how that stands as of now.)

He was made to do nothing but clean toilets for a long time. The last two days, he was made to sit in a Sgt. office but was allowed to eat and go to the toilet. (He didn’t realize how much worse it could have been because he knew nothing about the Jan 6thprisoners.)

He roomed with a “vaccinated” Marine who got Covid and was very sick for almost a week but he never got the least bit sick. He did ask superiors how they could explain that.

He did finally get out in March with a “General” discharge and he hopes to get it revised to “Honorable” because his record was impeccable.

And, he learned some valuable lessons – #1 you may not be rewarded for good behavior and #2, you may be punished for doing what’s right.

So, the military IS being weakened (physically with the shot) and thinned out with (noncompliant). Those who would not comply are being discharged, those who intended to re-up did not and some who planned to join have not.

Oh, and he didn’t get his last two pay checks. It’s anyone’s guess if he’ll get them; he does not expect them.

This miscarriage of justice will unfortunately stand because our military is run by the likes of the Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, a man who would rather consort with his communist Chinese counterparts than obey his Commander in Chief. I consider him a traitor and everyone else who is demanding these deadly injections be taken by our fighting forces, and that includes the illegitimate President Joseph Biden.

Military Vax Mandates

In January of 1991, a lawsuit against the military by a soldier and his wife, who argued that the unapproved drugs could not be legally administered without the prior “informed consent” of the military personnel, was shot down by US District Judge Stanley Harris.

The FDA had not approved some of the drugs which included formulas designed to counteract the effects of nerve agents and a vaccine to prevent bacterial poisoning during biological warfare.

In rejecting amotion for a preliminary injunction, U.S. District Judge Stanley Harris said, “The court declines to second-guess the Defense Department’s decisions regarding how to equip and prepare the armed forces for the war with Iraq.” (President George H.W. Bush oversaw the Persian Gulf War.)

A Pentagon official said, “We are obviously pleased by the outcome. We believe the request made of the FDA and its subsequent approval of our request was both medically and legally defensible. It appears that the legal process has found that to be the case as well.”

Now the COVID-19 “vaccines” are being forced on the military by the White House, saying they could opt out with religious and medical exemptions. However, exemption requests have rarely been honored. The Military’s COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate states that service members previously infected with C-19 are not considered “fully vaccinated” despite natural immunity being much stronger than vax immunity. Yes, they want every soldier jabbed with this poison.

Cellular DNA and DMED Proof

A new study is out: Intracellular Reverse Transcription of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line.What it is saying is: lab studies show that mRNA vaccine DOES integrate itself into human cellular DNA. This means that a shot of the Pfizer vaccine, taken even once, permanently changes the DNA of affected cells. Read the abstract here. A follow-up article showed that the changes occurred in the liver and caused a huge uptick in cancers.

Attorney Thomas Renz shocked listeners when he told Senator Ron Johnson what was really happening. Mr. Renz stated, “In the 9/28/2021, Project Salus Weekly Report, Project Salus is a Defense Department Initiative where they report and they take all this data that doesn’t exist, supposedly, and they give it to the CDC. They’re watching these vaccines. On that date, and around that date, I have numerous instances where Fauci and that entire crew were saying, “It’s a crisis of the unvaxxed; it’s 99% unvaxxed in the hospital.”

In Project Salus, in the weekly report, the DOD document, says specifically, 71% of new cases are in the fully vaxxed and 60% of hospitalizations are in fully vaxxed. This is corruption at the highest level. We need investigations; the Secretary of Defense needs to be investigated; the CDC needs to be investigated…” Here is the power point from Dr. Dreddy proving what Attorney Renz has stated.

In the letter Senator Ron Johnson wrote to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, he stated:

Based on data from the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED), Renz reported that these whistleblowers found a significant increase in registered diagnoses on DMED for miscarriages, cancer, and many other medical conditions in 2021 compared to a five-year average from 2016-2020. For example, at the roundtable Renz stated that registered diagnoses for neurological issues increased 10 times from a five-year average of 82,000 to 863,000 in 2021. There were also increases in registered diagnoses in 2021 for the following medical conditions.

Renz also informed me that some DMED data showing registered diagnoses of myocarditis had been removed from the database. Following the allegation that DMED data had been doctored, I immediately wrote to you on January 24 requesting that you preserve all records referring, relating, or reported to DMED. I have yet to hear whether you have complied with this request.

Military Evisceration

In a lawsuit filed in United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, attorneys for America’s Frontline Doctors et al v. the United States et al, a supplement to the plaintiff’s brief shows data from the Defense Medical Surveillance System (DMSS) Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) DoD Data – January 2022 with documented increases in diseases and injuries after receiving the COVID-19 injections. Link

The File reveals that prior to the commencement of vaccination within the DOD with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, the incidence of certain diseases and medical conditions among DOD personnel was predictable and constant at a certain level over a number of years from 2016 to 2020; however, after the commencement of vaccination within the DOD with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in 2021, the incidence of these diseases and medical conditions among DOD personnel spiked dramatically.

As the months pass, the percentages of diseases and injuries are rising exponentially.

Conclusion

Our military has lost one-third of our fighting force because they’ve refused the jab.

Some who have received the injections can no longer function in the military, others may have negative effects down the road, but one thing remains clear, our soldiers are being experimented on, injured and sometimes killed by injections that long ago should have been pulled in disgrace from the market for all humanity.

Post Script: Dr. Lee Merritt, 10 years as Navy orthopedic surgeon says, “Soldiers who have not taken the COVID jab need to stay ready. They may be called to defend our nation.”

