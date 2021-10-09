By John Kaminski

Tonight’s significant sound is the rhythmic thump of a chopper overhead bringing news that you never wanted to hear. As it has been for so many around the world, probably it is the one sound you will hear on the last night of your life.

As lights flash and sirens cry, the vaporization of hope, the internalization of pain, and the future that you just can’t swallow fills the night with memories you never wanted to have.

Night falls on a wondrous day that we once in our eager brightness called human civilization. With bad news from every angle, our last hopes are eroded by dismay in the betrayal of everything we hoped to believe.

As the death count everywhere rises but is suppressed, the ghoulish face of Klaus Schwab informs us of the Great Reset and the leering sneer of Bill Gates with a syringe in his hand reminds us that our time is up, if we believe what they want us to say and do what they want us to do.

It almost seems that we live in a world that no longer exists — it has already evaporated and we simply see the disappearing image of it — that the present moment is somehow a great turning in time in which everything we thought we knew is no longer the case and our doubts about the goodness of life are each day enlarged like a growing shadow, a spreading terrifying stain over our consciousness that seems to be bringing some kind of eternal night swallowing the sunlit splendor of our previously wonderful lives.

In my dream I see a young girl with a chain around her neck containing the ring of the boy she loves being taken off and given back to the boy because circumstances of the world determine that she is leaving and he is not, leaving for the Western Lands of a dream that will never be. Suddenly the image appears from a drone overhead as small figures scurry to and fro and searchers ply the underbrush, looking for somebody they can’t find, looking for that bashfully sweet lost angel who could never die.

And in that moment is a memory of a thought you don’t want to keep, the thought of that sobbing girl defending the one she loves who later left her lying cold and dead under rotting leaves for reasons no one can understand. When someone tries to tell you it’s the way of the world, you scream in protest, “No, it simply cannot be!” Yet it is.

Somehow the new world nuance is that of the merciless sound of a chopper overhead or ambulance lights flickering ominously in the foggy distance as scratchy radio reports recount an endless sequence of horrific tragedies that have become the world we know.

Way out West reports come of a young mother with two young babies who only wanted to keep teaching her kids in a fun class at school lying dead in a morgue because her bosses said she had to take a shot that she never wanted to take. Contemplating the future of those two babies and the loss of the very symbol of human life — namely, a vibrant young mother — is too tortuous to bear.

Meanwhile, there are the images from Australia of people who only wanted to be let outside and breathe fresh air being shot in the back by police ordered to be unconscionably vicious by disingenuous leaders bribed by medical super corporations to kill the very people who voted for them in the misshapen name of public health.

Then there are all those empty eyes of devoted, consistently wonderful, workers whose devotion to the duties was never even questioned suddenly ordered to stop what they’re doing and walk away from it forever because of the order from on high to stick this needle in their arms which may leave them twitching and wheezing, if not gesticulating wildly in uncontrollable paroxysms of horror because of an untested substance they were ordered to take by a government with absolutely no interest in their futures.

And all for a disease never proven to exist.

This is the secret the old have always kept from the young. You work all your life for somebody else, then get abandoned and betrayed in the end. This is the way it has always been. But it’s even worse than that.

And you’re about to find out.

•••••

Every piece of the pandemic puzzle, every unnecessary death from an untested, unapproved vaccine, continues to go unchallenged by a public bedazzled by media bullshit and political pederasty*.

*Sexual relations between a man and a boy (usually anal intercourse with the boy as a passive partner)