I’ve been criticized for mocking leftists, being mean, calling them names. “We’re better than that!” So don’t throw water on the fire? Thanks, but I’ll take a pass on that.

Elijah mocked the prophets of Baal (1 Kings 18). They were false prophets of a false god, the Democrats and humanists of their day. If Elijah had tried to be… I believe the word is “winsome”… they would have killed him. All for his own good, of course.

Today false prophets, representing a plethora of false gods, have a certain trump card (if you’ll pardon the expression) that they always play: “We’re smarter than you, so shut up!” The leftid that you’re trying to have a conversation with may have an IQ only slightly higher than a chair’s, but he still relies on his superior intelligence as a given. After all, he’s been to college! He’s learned real smart things from real smart people! And he can recite them flawlessly, even while he’s busy burning down a dollar store in a Mostly Peaceful Protest. You must be nuts, to think he could be wrong.

Besides, how many times have his professors, and celebrities, and noozies told him how profoundly wise he is? How many times has he been told “Good job!” You’re not going to convince him that he’s no smarter than an ashtray; but the presumption of his superior intelligence is the balloon that must be burst. And why?

Because so many people have heard it so many times, they actually believe it, as ridiculous as it is. They need to be there when the bubble bursts. They need to see these dunces laughed off the stage.

How dumb, how ignorant, how clueless are they—even leftids who’ve been given, or stolen, high positions in the government?

Let one example, out of many thousands, illustrate the point.

Christians Engaged, a non-profit group in Texas, recently applied to the Infernal Revenue Service for tax-exempt status—and got turned down. You’ll never guess why.

According to some gibbering dolt at the IRS, Christians Engaged can’t be tax-exempt because—wait for it—“the Bible’s teaching is affiliated with the Republican Party.

Does he not realize that he’s just branded his beloved Democrats the Anti-Bible Party? Does he really think Noah, Abraham, Isaiah, St. Paul, and Jesus Christ Himself… were Republicans? He has plumbed new depths of ignorance. What’s he using for a bathysphere?

Does he even know what a Republican is? Good grief. If the GOP is the best the Bible can do, we’re all in trouble. Who does he think wrote the Psalms—Donald Trump? Mitch McConnell? Does he think the Ten Commandments were handed down to Ron DeSantis at the last Republican convention? The Republican Party wasn’t even founded until 1854. Augustine, Aquinas, Calvin, Luther—does he think they were Republicans?

This is pure silliness of a very high order.

But that’s the reason the IRS gave for denying tax-exempt status to Christians Engaged.

We are probably racists for pointing that out.

Because they truly believe in their own superior mental powers, which is quite a serious delusion, Democrats say a lot of funny things that deserve to be mocked. We offer mockery as a service to the public, in hopes that the American people, once they realize what dimwits their self-anointed betters are, will just stop listening to them.

And the libs will really hate it when that happens.

