Andrew C. Wallace.

September 23, 2022

We must resist this unconstitutional occupation by a private, foreign corporate entity pretending to be our National Government in every LAWFUL way! The following is what I am doing. I pray that American Citizens have the courage to emulate me. Our failure to resist will lead to destruction of all we hold dear, and will result in massive bloodshed, as History has proven.

I WILL NOT COMPLY with any Presidential Executive Orders, for they have no Constitutional authority over me.

I WILL NOT COMPLY with Common Law unless it has Constitutional compliance with my Protected Rights.

I WILL NOT COMPLY with Judicial rulings at any level that attempt to make law, as this is the role of the Legislative Branch.

I WILL NOT COMPLY with laws made by unelected bureaucrats who have no authority over me.

I WILL NOT COMPLY with a majority of Federal Laws that are unconstitutional because they are beyond the scope of the Limited and Enumerated Powers in our Constitution.

I WILL NOT COMPLY with unconstitutional edicts requiring me to submit to faux vaccine injections or other protocols.

I WILL NOT COMPLY if unconstitutionally ordered to surrender my firearms, nor will I relinquish the right to use deadly force in defense of life and property.

HOWEVER, I WILL HONOR MY OATH OF ALLEGIANCE AND COMPLY WITH ALL CONSTITUTIONALLY-COMPLIANT LAWS. THE PURPOSE OF THE CONSTITUTION IS TO PROTECT OUR RIGHTS!

GOD BLESS AMERICA

