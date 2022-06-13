By Lex Greene

June 14, 2022

When any government tells its people they don’t need or have any right to keep or bear arms, especially within the USA, or that “our Bill of Rights is not absolute,” they are really telling you that you will soon need every weapon you can lay your hands on…

Contrary to what the idiot in the Oval Office said last week, the 2ndAmendment is indeed “absolute,” just like every other amendment in the Bill of Rights and every word in the Charters of Freedom. As it relates to the 2nd Amendment specifically, it’s the single inalienable natural right of every legal U.S. Citizen to keep and bear arms, that protects everything else in the Bill of Rights and Constitution.

Sadly, too many contemporary Americans have no idea what the Charters of Freedom say or mean. Too many think they are up for discussion and negotiation, easily amended by so-called scholars changing the definition of words, courts issuing opinions at odds with the Supreme Law of the Land, unconstitutional laws from a legislature and unlawful Executive orders.

In reality, the constitutional amendment process is purposefully complex, difficult, expensive, and very time consuming. With clear intent, it’s not at all easy to amend the U.S. Constitution and contrary to the con-game played by Mark Meckler’s Convention of States scam, it cannot be amended by a State’s Convention. But Mark’s scam has been highly profitable, conning money out of unsuspecting believers.

Much better we stick with what already exists and learn how to enforce it…

The Second Amendment Text

“A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Again, contrary to popular nonsense propaganda on the subject, the 2nd Amendment as stated, exists for one sole purpose and it is NOT hunting. “BEING NECESSARY TO THE SECURITY OF A FREE STATE!” This is the sole purpose of the 2nd Amendment. The type of weapons cannot be limited (regulated), as they must be adequate to protect ourselves and our country from all enemies, be they foreign or domestic.

Under what conditions might necessity require a society to keep and bear arms? The Declaration of Independence answers that question.

“That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.” Declaration of Independence

Words have specific “absolute” meaning. To “keep” means to freely own and possess. To “bear” means to carry. “Shall not be infringed” means, “untouchable” by any governmental body, for any purpose.

Who is guaranteed this inalienable natural Right protected by the 2nd Amendment?

It is “the right of the people;” – all legal law-abiding Citizens of the United States, no matter within which state they reside. No governmental body anywhere in the USA has any legal or constitutional authority whatsoever, to “infringe” upon(aka regulate) this Right of the people.

To “infringe” means to “actively break the terms of (a law, agreement, etc.):” or “act so as to limit or undermine (something); encroach on:” in any fashion.

To “contravene · violate · transgress · break · breach · disobey · defy · flout · fly in the face of · ride roughshod over”

One of the things established in the famed legal case Marbury v. Madison, is the fact that any legislation, court opinion or executive order which is repugnant to the Constitution and Bill of Rights is null and void on arrival. Certainly, any effort by any governmental body to infringe upon the 2nd Amendment is indeed, repugnant to the Constitution and a direct violation of the People’s inalienable Right to Keep and Bear arms.

In recent years, anti-gun and anti-freedom so-called scholars, lawyers, and politicians, have set out to debate the meaning of “well-regulated militia” in their effort to disarm all law-abiding legal Citizens of the USA.

However, the true meaning of “well-regulated militia” is quite simple.

In contrast to a Military, a war body in the employment of the Federal or State government, paid by a government with the constitutional intent to “provide for a common defense” of the USA, all member states, and to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States; a “militia” is a volunteer fighting force made up of, by and for the people, as in, the militia that fought the American Revolutionary War to free our country from British rule, creating a free independent sovereign nation governed not by mere politicians, but rather by the Supreme Law of the Land.

“Well-regulated” simply means trained in the proper use of weapons, and somewhat organized as a fighting unit. In today’s cancel culture, when we see the FBI and other federal agencies involved in acts of entrapment and false flag events, organizing a militia in the open is a challenge. All true “patriots” of our country have been falsely labeled “domestic terrorists” and “extremists.” Best not get your name on those lists today.

I think it’s impossible to look at all the many ways American Citizens have been under attack from their own rogue government and not conclude that our current government has become entirely “destructive of freedom, liberty, peace, and tranquility, as well as our national sovereignty and security.” This is the sole reason why the 2nd Amendment exists, and why this Right of the People “shall not be infringed.”

No one has the legal or constitutional authority to “infringe” upon any Rights protected by the Constitution and Bill of Rights. Yet, our current Federal government performs as if completely unrestrained by these protections.

When Americans feel like they need to flee the USA in search of freedom and liberty elsewhere, it’s time to replace the entire government. And when history presents this challenge once again, to free itself from tyrannical governments, we will need every weapon we can lay our hands upon, to protect ourselves and loved ones from tyrants. Any law repugnant to these foundations, is not a law at all.

© 2022 Lex Greene – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Lex Greene: NWVLexGreene@gmail.com