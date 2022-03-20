By Rob Pue

March 20, 2022

“For what partnership has righteousness with lawlessness? Or what fellowship has light with darkness?” (2nd Corinthians 6). There can be NO compromise with evil. None.

Unfortunately, in today’s politically-correct America, that’s all we have, is compromise. Compromise with evil. “Go along to get along,” “Don’t make waves,” “See something, say nothing.” Of course, this is all fear-generated. We’re fearful of losing our lives of luxury and ease, we’re fearful to getting in trouble with the “law,” we’re fearful of offending the ignorant and therefore we’re fearful of speaking the truth. But as Christians, we have not been given a spirit of fear, but of power, love and a sound mind. Do you understand that? As followers of Christ, with the Holy Spirit dwelling inside us, WE are the ones who have power. We are the ones who have love. We are the ones with sound minds.

While the rest of the world wallows and writhes in fear, doubt and confusion, driven to the brink of insanity, we don’t have to join them in their despair. In fact, it’s a sin if we do; a direct rejection of God’s Word. Power and love and a sound mind. That should be us. For WAY too many, it’s not.

It should be evident to all by now, that America has become a wicked, evil nation, with a wicked, evil government, and streets filled with God-hating, self-centered, fearful and wicked people. For nearly fifty years now, Americans — including CHRISTIAN Americans — have looked the other way while 70 million babies have been murdered through the savage act of abortion. Perhaps fifty years ago, we may have had an excuse, because of our ignorance. We can no longer claim that excuse. There can be no doubt anymore: life begins at conception, the baby in the womb is the most innocent and most helpless of all people. Yet, as Christians, we offer nothing but lip service to a “pro-life” movement that has failed in every regard at ending this holocaust in our nation. The judgment of God that has now fallen on our nation is due, in part, because our streets have become rivers of the blood of the innocent, and we have not demanded an abrupt end to this. Instead, we’ve compromised. We’ve compromised with evil. And we are without excuse.

Most Americans — including most Christians AND their pastors — are oblivious to the thousands upon thousands of women and children who are victims of human trafficking and worse. What’s happening though the floodgates of illegal immigration in our country is much more than just rendering humanitarian aid. It seems to me that if we were interested in rendering humanitarian aid to people, we would start first with securing the well-being of our own homeless children, our senior citizens and military veterans. ANY country with a heart for its own people would see to that…as well as the security of its borders. But the millions of illegals entering this country are useful for the so-called “Elites” — they’re useful as sex-slaves and playthings. They’re useful as new, dedicated Leftist voters. They’re useful as “useful idiots.” Some DO know what’s going on regarding human trafficking and illegal immigration, but have chosen to ignore it. More compromise. But no excuses.

When the Supreme Court rendered the abomination of so-called “legalized same-sex marriage,” we heard not a peep from our pastors, and today, 73% of professing “Christians” now believe that sodomy — which used to be rightly determined to be a mental disorder, and same-sex “marriage” was unthinkable because it was such an abomination, even to non-Christians — today, 73% of professions “CHRISTIANS” agree this is a constitutional right and simply another alternative lifestyle, wholly equal to traditional marriage between one man and one woman… just a different “choice.” More compromise. But still no excuses.

I’m so frustrated at the lack of courage and conviction among Americans, and especially among church-goers and their pastors. Even though we know our public schools and colleges are actively and deliberately indoctrinating our children with anti-Christ demonic lies, pushing for perverted sex education from the youngest of ages, encouraging our kids to try sodomy for themselves, because it just might be “right for them,” and not to mention the “transgender” agenda, “drag queen story time,” and “Critical Race Theorgy.” And now even as they’re telling parents they have no right to know what their kids are being taught, still almost nobody shows up at school board meetings to voice their opposition — because if they dare speak any truth, they’re shouted down by everyone else in the room, ostracized by the community and labeled as “domestic terrorists.” More compromise, at the expense of the souls of our own children. There’s no excuse for that.

We also allowed our last presidential election to be clearly and blatantly stolen by Leftist lunatics bent on the dismantling of our economy, our food supply, our energy sources, our banking system, our healthcare system…pretty much everything. Even though, in state after state after state, evidence was clear and obvious of the most fraudulent election in our history, nothing has been done about it. Yes, we had a million people show up in DC on January 6th of ‘21 to present a redress of grievances. Grievous grievances. But that turned out to be a trap and hundreds of patriots were caught in that trap and now our capital is surrounded by tall fences and barbed wire — to keep the people OUT of the house they pay for. Now the patriots have gone home, too afraid to return, lest they, too, end up in the Gulag. So we just accept that this is the way things are now. But there’s no excuse for that.

The COVID plandemic exposed so much. The “pharmakea” (sorcery) of Big Pharma; the evil schemes of the World so-called “elite,” bent on world domination and subjegation of the ALL the world’s people; the insanity of forced mask-wearing, forced “social distancing,” the forced closure and destruction of stores and churches, and worst of all, the forced jabs of experimental DNA-altering gene therapy. We now understand this was all just dramatic theater, designed to make people fearful and keep them fearful, so that they would comply. We also know that despite untold thousands of injuries and deaths from these jabs, governments and health officials world-wide refused to stop REQUIRING them for everyone. They’re now pushing to inject even newborn babies. Every soul on planet earth is the goal, and they’re well on their way.

Big businesses compromised and cooperated in this scheme — even though they never had to — and it became “no jab, no job.” A staggering number of people have died as a result of all this. Our supply chain has also been deliberately sabotaged. A couple months ago, I predicted oil would soon hit $100 a barrel and I was ridiculed by so many, who told me this would never happen. “How ridiculous and irresponsible,” of me, they said. Well, today, oil is at $126 a barrel and gas at the pump is $4.89 a gallon where I live — and moving higher.

There’s much more I could mention, but you get the idea. There can be no compromise with evil. God’s Word is clear in Ephesians 5, “Let no one deceive you with empty words, for because of these things the wrath of God comes upon the sons of disobedience…try to discern what is pleasing to the Lord. Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them.” But you know what? Living on the side of righteousness and standing for what is good, and exposing the unfruitful works of darkness is going to cost you something, as the Canadian truckers found out.

The Canadian Freedom Convoy made an impact on the whole world because those people fearlessly stood up to the tyrant — and that inspired others to do so too. It caused a shockwave among the Globalist New World Order crowd, and now, as you see, you don’t hear a whole lot about COVID anymore. Now, we’re being trained to fear World War 3 with Russia and Ukraine. I’m not down-playing the seriousness of that situation, but mark my words, none of us understands all that’s going on there. But one thing I do know, it makes a very convenient distraction to keep us in fear, while the next chess piece is moved into place and the shackles tighten a little bit more around each of our ankles.

When the People’s Convoy here in America was announced, I predicted that it would not have anywhere near the impact as what we saw in Canada. Because Americans, for the most part, have been kept ignorant and dumb. Sorry, but it’s true. Ignorant and dumb makes for compliant and numb. Apathy. And I don’t want to rain on anybody’s truck parade, but I knew, as plans were announced for the Convoy here in the States, that it would end up as a waste of time. Organizers stated up front that they were not going to enter DC or go near the Capital; they WERE going to work with local police and make sure they didn’t impede traffic or cause any commotion. In short, they were going to hold a “protest” but they were going to compromise and make sure nobody was inconvenienced in any way.

But that’s not how you effect any sort of change. For a couple weeks now, the People’s Convoy has held patriotic rallies, and driven around the DC beltline, but that’s pretty much it. I’ve tried hard to find anything of significance from this convoy in the news. But there is nothing — not even in the reliable, alternative media I often rely on. This event is still going on, but having NO impact, no effect. They haven’t had any impact on Congress or the illegitimate administration or the mandates and rules they’ve sought to put an end to.

They can wave as many flags as they like and hold all the rallies they like — on private property, away from public view. But nothing will change because they’ve decided to compromise, break no “laws,” no matter how toothless or unlawful those “laws” may be. I suspect it will all be over soon, going out with a whimper, when they can no longer afford the price of diesel. Because while the Canadian movement was able to raise $10 million dollars TWICE, this movement has not even been able to raise $2 million. Because it’s been wholly ineffective. Because of compromise.

You see, in order to be effective in fighting wickedness, evil and darkness, you have to be willing to give something up. You have to be in it to win it. You have to be “all in.” There can be no compromise with evil. In Acts 5, we read about Jesus’ disciples being arrested and confronted by the religious leaders. Here’s what happened: “And when they had brought them, they set them before the council. And the high priest questioned them, saying, ‘We strictly charged you not to teach in this Name, (Jesus’ name) yet here you have filled Jerusalem with your teaching, and you intend to bring this Man’s blood upon us.’ But Peter and the apostles answered, ‘We must obey God rather than men.’”

When we stand for righteousness, we also need to be ready for persecution. 1 Peter 4:12, “Beloved, do not be surprised at the fiery trial when it comes upon you to test you, as though something strange were happening to you.” No, we should expect persecution. Not run from it, and certainly not compromise with evil to avoid it. And we need to be ready to give up the fleshly desires and luxuries of this world. James 4:4, “Ye adulterers and adulteresses, know ye not that the friendship of the world is enmity with God? Whosoever, therefore, will be a friend of the world is the enemy of God.”

And Psalam 119, “Joyful are people of integrity, who follow the instructions of the Lord. Joyful are those who obey His laws and search for Him with all their hearts. They do not compromise with evil, and they walk only in His paths.”

I do not SEEK persecution, but I know that if I’m going to have any impact for truth and righteousness and if I’m going to be of any use to God in this life at all, I’m not going to be well liked and popular. If we belong to Jesus, He’s assigned each of us a cross to carry. Cross-carrying isn’t fun. But compromise is not an option.

When we compromise with evil, when we go along to get along, when we are politically correct, biting our tongues in order to be “non-offensive” to those who are ignorant, dumb, deceived or part of the wicked world system, we cease to be salt and light and until we gather the courage to “love not our own lives, even unto death,” we will always remain utterly useless to God. “Let the dead bury the dead.” There can be no compromise with evil.

