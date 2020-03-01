Lee Duigon

Winston Churchill said, “Never give in, never give in, never, never, never, never in nothing, great or small, large or petty, never give in except to convictions of honour and good sense. Never yield to force; never yield to the apparently overwhelming might of the enemy.”

I’m a story-teller, and I consume other people’s stories. It’s fuel. I need it like a car needs gasoline. So, in addition to reading stories, I watch stories online, movies and TV shows.

Lately it’s become almost impossible to find a show or a miniseries that does not subject the viewer to one or more commercials for homosexuality. Some recent examples:

In “Brokenwood,” a New Zealand cop show, the best and wisest man in town is, of course, openly “gay” and proud of it. He’s the mayor, too. And police officers counsel a lesbian not to break up with her girlfriend because “love” is love, blah-blah. So no more “Brokenwood” for us.

“Murdoch Mysteries” (Canadian) recently aired its 200th episode. That’s quite a successful series. The hero, Murdoch, is a devout Catholic and a man of high moral character. But this season they have decided to turn one of the regular characters into a homosexual, for no reason I can see. Maybe the government leaned on the producers: for diversity, you know.

In some Irish thing we watched, the loving mother says to her son, “Why don’t you find a nice young man and settle down?” If anyone has ever said this in real life, our species is in trouble.

And the other night, in “Father Brown,” of all places, we were treated to a budding lesbian romance.

There are more, but enough is enough.

Legions of viewers passively absorb these commercials. The purpose here is to tear down our culture by tearing down the family, so the Far Left Crazy can build a brand-new culture on its ruins—something much more to their liking, with themselves in charge of it.

We are losing our culture. Oh! And we’ll also lose our republic and our freedom, too, if the cabal of schemers and corrupt spies and bent cops who tried to undo the 2016 election and take out our president are not punished so severely, and publicly, that no one ever tries to do it again.

Now is not the time to give in. It’s never time to give in. Here are some things we can do instead of surrendering.

Cling to the cross of Jesus Christ, and to the Bible. It’s God’s word, and it will not return to Him defeated.

Pray several times a day, and keep a store of hymns handy.

Stick together and encourage, comfort, and support each other. On my blog we have a Christian fellowship. Many more of them need to be created. Let’s use this dazzling communications technology to build a truly universal Church.

Never go along to get along. More mischief has been done by that than by any other means that I can think of.

Speak the truth, stand up for it. Too many people change their core beliefs just because they’re told to. We must not. No matter how many times they tell us we should. What do they know? Who anointed them? Don’t listen.

The enemy’s might does seem overwhelming. They come at us all day, every day, from all directions. But even the weakness of God is stronger than they are; and the foolishness of God is wiser than men (1 Corinthians 1: 25). It is required of us to keep the faith.

No one ever faced a more daunting, a more hopeless challenge than Winston Churchill did in 1940. He refused to be daunted. He refused to give up hope. And when the smoke cleared in 1945, Churchill was still standing tall and Hitler was dead.

Never give in.

I have discussed these and other topics throughout the week on my blog, http://leeduigon.com/ . Stop in for a visit; a single click will take you there. My articles can also be found at www.chalcedon.edu/ .

© 2020 Lee Duigon – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Lee Duigon: leeduigon@verizon.net