By Roger Anghis

During WWII Great Britain had become Hitler’s next target. He attacked Britain from the air night after night but Churchill saw to it that there was a defense against him ans was the first nation to resist and succeed in repelling the attacks. Churchill’s mindset was simple, never give up! This is the mindset that we must have for this election.

There has been so much evidence of fraud that the courts refuse to hear the cases because they will only have one choice and that’s declare the election void. I believe that the evidence will still prevail and the rightful man will stay in the White House. But we have seen just how corrupt D.C. is and who is involved with that corruption. Lindsey Graham has shone himself to be a traitor to our Constitution as have most of the Democrat Party. That was obvious. No one seems to bring up that when all these ballots are ‘found’ they are always for the democrat candidate. The obvious is obvious.

In reading through a daily prayer app directed specifically at this election, GiveHim15.com, today Dutch Sheets stated a quote from George Washington during the Revolutionary War: “The fate of unborn millions will now depend, under God, on the courage of this army. Our cruel and unrelenting enemy leaves us only the choice of brave resistance or the most abject submission. We, have, therefore, to resolve to conquer or die.” It is this spirit of never give up that we must have today.

The future of this nation, it’s freedoms, our Constitutional rights, our ability to defend ourselves, the future for our children and their ability to grow up in the greatest nation God ever placed on this planet is what is at stake. Thomas Paine stated during the beginning of the Revolutionary War: “I prefer peace. But if trouble must come, let it come in my time, so that my children can live in peace.” Do not kid yourself, we are at war for the heart of this nation. The Democrats have stated what they want to do to America and that’s turn it into a banana republic. If this election stands, they have done just that! America will be lost.

The prophets have stated that Trump will serve his 2nd term this time. Not in 2024. Everyday we see something that makes that look impossible. Every day we see supporters giving up. Remember Guideon started with 30,000 soldiers against 165,000 of the enemy and God said: “You have too many”. That 30,000 was whittled done to 300 and God wrought a great victory defeating that 165,000 with only 300. I believe that we are seeing God whittle down Trumps supporters so that only those that believe are standing with Trump. No one that doubts but only those with faith for what is right.

I will be one of those that stands. We have to walk by faith and not by sight. God told the prophets Trump will win. I stand with them. God always works with the remnant. Be part of the remnant and never give up!

