By Frosty Wooldridge

April 4, 2022

Part 4: Our new demographic caused by Congress

In 1965, the United States demographic consisted of 90 percent European-Americans, 7 percent African-Americans and 3 percent Latino-Hispanic-Americans.

At that time, everyone considered themselves “Americans” in the “Melting Pot” of the great American experiment of a constitutional republic.

As with every mixed racial and ethnic country in the world—racism, discrimination and prejudice flourished. Racial issues command front-page stories in 2022 with “Black Lives Matter” forming and attacking white Americans. A Latino-American killed a black American in Florida that caused tremendous unrest and demonstrations against “white” racism. (Trayvon Martin vs George Zimmerman) Mexican immigrants push African-Americans out of Los Angeles. “White flight” from rapidly advancing minority populations provides TV talking heads with endless fodder for their take on racism and inequality in America.

White liberals with bumper stickers “Celebrate Diversity and Multiculturalism” cart their kids away from inner city schools with 20 different languages in Boulder, Colorado to all white charter schools.

Not mentioned in the USA media: racism flourishes all over the world where different racial groups co-exist. Mexico supports entrenched racism. Japan manifests racism by its non-immigration stance and sense of superiority over most other races. Racism abounds in the Middle East. Same in South America!

In the final analysis, racism stems from tribal-racial-cultural differences. It’s more biological than most people realize. It flourishes in highly educated societies and expands in uneducated countries.

While unpleasant for decades, racism and racial inequality stand front and center in the political-public eye in America. We cannot stamp out racism no matter how many laws, forced integration, bussing, quotas, affirmative action and the like.

Something dramatic happened to America after 1965 with Senator Teddy Kennedy’s Immigration Reform Act. That single act dramatically changed America’s future from a dominant European tribe to a new majority that will become the new dominant ethnic group by 2042: Mexican-Latino-Hispanic.

Within a 50-year span, Latino-Americans jumped from three percent of the population to 35 percent of the population on their way to 51 percent of the American population by 2042. They will dominate in the four southern Border States. They will make enormous ethnic, religious and cultural impact in all of America.

Today, virtually every business phone answering service offers: press “1” for Spanish, press “2” for English. Another language expects to make its presence known as millions upon millions of Muslims enter America and force their language upon the landscape. Press “3” for Arabic. It’s already a reality in Detroit, Michigan also known as “Dearbornistan.”

“Islam’s borders are bloody and so are its innards. The fundamental problem for the West is not Islamic fundamentalism. It is Islam, a different civilization whose people are convinced of the superiority of their culture and are obsessed with the inferiority of their power.” ― Samuel P. Huntington

In other words, Americans allowed themselves to be transformed into another culture, language and ethos. Or, with the next 100 million immigrants arriving by 2050—a polyglot society.

“The West won the world not by the superiority of its ideas or values or religion […] but rather by its superiority in applying organized violence. Westerners often forget this fact; non-Westerners never do.” Samuel P. Huntington, The Clash of Civilizations and the Remaking of World Order

Because conquered people don’t forget, the Mexicans now migrating into America at well over 15 million in 2013, expect to enforce their language and customs onto the American landscape. They succeed daily. Classrooms in California feature Spanish as the only spoken language.

As this phenomenon advances, European-Americans flee areas that become dominated by minorities. Reverse racism advances into the workplace dominated by Mexican-Americans. If you can’t speak Spanish, you cannot secure a job. Where Mexican-Americans dominate in America in 2022, flunkout/dropout rates skyrocket. Why? Average Mexican citizens quit school by the 6th grade. In America, their minds quit even if they must attend school to age 16.

Arnold Toynbee observed that all great civilizations rise and fall, and that, “An autopsy of history would show that all great nations commit suicide.”

We stand by while our country disintegrates before our eyes

Former Colorado Governor Richard D. Lamm spelled out in his famous speech—How to Destroy America: “Here is how they destroyed their countries. First, turn America into a bilingual or multilingual and bicultural country. History shows that no nation can survive the tension, conflict and antagonism of two or more competing languages and cultures. It is a blessing for an individual to be bilingual; however, it is a curse for a society to be bilingual. The historical scholar Seymour Lipset put it this way, “The histories of bilingual and bicultural societies that do not assimilate are histories of turmoil, tension and tragedy. Canada, Belgium, Malaysia, Lebanon—all face crises of national existence in which minorities press for autonomy, if not independence. Pakistan and Cyprus have divided. Nigeria suppressed an ethnic rebellion. France faces difficulties with Basques, Bretons and Corsicans.”

As America launches on changing its ethnic identity, culture and language—does anyone understand the new reverse racism and how it will affect blacks and whites in America?

Does anyone understand the ramifications of adding 100 million immigrants in three decades? Does anyone understand what it will take to keep this civilization running with accelerating illiteracy from the new Latino-Mexican dominating tribe? Is anyone asking how we plan to water, feed and house that 100 million new immigrants that land on America?

Finally, are we ready for a complete change in language to many languages? Are we ready to see America become a polyglot nation that fails on multiple levels today in endless countries around the world as witnessed in Governor Lamm’s speech?

“It is my hypothesis that the fundamental source of conflict in this new world will not be primarily ideological or primarily economic. The great divisions among humankind and the dominating source of conflict will be cultural. Nation-states will remain the most powerful actors in world affairs, but the principal conflicts of global politics will occur between nations and groups of different civilizations. The clash of civilizations will dominate global politics. The fault lines between civilizations will be the battle lines of the future.” ― Samuel P. Huntington

We remain on course to prove historian Arnold Toynbee correct, “I have observed that all great civilizations rise and fall, and that, an autopsy of history would show that all great nations commit suicide.”

© 2022 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com