By Ron Ewart

“It is remarkable how easily children and grown-ups adapt to living in a dictatorship, organized by lunatics.” —A. N. Wilson, an English writer and newspaper columnist

“Dictatorship naturally arises out of democracy, and the most aggravated form of tyranny and slavery out of the most extreme liberty.” —Plato (428 to 348 BCE) 2,500 years ago

Sure! We know you have been told otherwise. You thought you were free because your rights are natural rights, a gift from the almighty. Those rights aren’t derived from the power of government. That would be contrary to all of the utterances of philosophers since Plato and Aristotle.

But just because a bunch of well-heeled white men set up a framework of government a couple of hundred years ago that established individual rights, doesn’t change the fact that for the last 100 plus years or so you have been hoodwinked, conned and lied to about where your rights were derived. Perhaps it was just all a dream with no substance, to back up the false claim that somehow you are actually free of the yoke of government because God granted you certain unalienable rights. What is the real truth?

The fact is, government owns you lock, stock and barrel and you can’t do one damn thing about it, short of going to war. You are an indentured slave but you just don’t know it. In 245 years that framework of freedom designed by some pretty bright white men has been so bastardized by socialist Democrats (Progressives) as to be essentially unrecognizable. It was a joke anyhow, wasn’t it, really? (See: “Yes, White Men Built America. It’s A Fact”)

If you still believe you are “free” you are living in a fantasy world of your own making. Government has constrained you. Government regulates everything you do. Government steals your earnings through the legalized theft of taxation. Government tells you what you can do and where you can do it. Government regulates your money, your land, your water, your health care and your life. It regulates what you can drive, who can drive and where you can drive.

If you want to drive a car run by gas, government tells you that you must drive a car run by electricity and raises the price of gasoline to force you to drive an electric car. In the process government mandates that gasoline-driven cars have to go, along with all fossil fuels and then proceeds to limit the electricity that runs your electric car by forcing intermittent wind and solar upon you. On top of that government requires you to subsidize the wind and solar power with your tax dollars. Energy prices have and will skyrocket under these conditions.

Just wait until your electric car runs out of charge in the middle of the highway. You won’t be able to walk down the road to an electric charging station for a gallon of electricity to re-start your electric car. You will have to wait for a charging truck and then you will have to wait while the charging truck charges up your batteries. That could take hours. We prefer the instant energy of the miracle of gasoline and we should have that choice. You would be wise to ask, “who are the dumb ones here?”

Government says that you are polluting the planet with your CO2 emissions and they have the right to tax and regulate you to death to “save the planet”. Of course it is a lie, based on nothing but computer model guesses, but you believe them anyway because the government-paid scientists say that it is so. Perhaps you might change your mind if you read our “Climate” page.

Government states that you are killing certain species (Endangered Species Act – ESA) and you must sacrifice, at your expense and the relinquishing of your property and unalienable rights, to save the species, even though thousands of species are naturally going in an out of extinction every day, throughout the world. But at your own peril, you believe them. Governor Inslee of Washington State wants the taxpayers to spend $1.1 Billion to save 73 killer whales in Puget Sound, or $15,100,000 per whale. That’s insane!

Government tells you that you must lock yourself up in your home to bend the curve against the Coronavirus and you believe them, even though one state is locked up and one state is wide open but the Coronavirus rages on in both states at the same rate. Duh!

Democrats also try to convince you that it is OK to let in millions of illegal aliens that take your jobs. You get to pay for their education, food, housing, health care and welfare and get very little in return except a Democrat voter. Meanwhile you stand by and let them do it.

Democrats tell you it is the humane thing to do while they lock you up and make you prisoners in your own home but let the Coronavirus-infected illegal aliens go free in the general population and commit crimes against and infect legal Americans. By a strange twist of logic your government says America can’t deport the sick ones or the criminals and many cities, towns and states form shields around the illegal aliens by declaring sanctuary for them. And you still say you are free and that your rights come from God? Just how dumb can you be? Is your sanity and your intellect still in tack? How is it that you just look the other way and let the chips fall where they may, even if those “chips” work against you? The Colonials declared independence from England in 1776 for far less grievances than what Americans are facing today from their government.

It gets worse. Your benevolent government forces upon you socialized medicine in what is called ObamaCare, named after an illegitimate socialist, African king we euphemistically called president. A turncoat U. S. Supreme Court Justice rules, with the four other flaming liberals on the court, that ObamaCare is constitutional when even the dumbest American saw through the smoke and mirrors government used to sell the idea with in-your-face lies about keeping your doctor and keeping your health care and the price would go down. You watched your private health care insurance go up in smoke, your doctor fade into the dark reaches of the deep state and your health care premiums go out of sight. But alas, you let it pass. And you still say you have God-given, unalienable rights? What mirror are you looking into? What shimmering mirage are you seeing on the horizon? What dream are you living? Have you forgotten that individual rights, God-given or not, are meaningless unless defended?

And why are Democrats poking their collective noses into our gender and signing executive orders or passing legislation to mess with and upset the natural biological order of man vs. woman? Why, to pander to the LGBTQ community of course. At most, only 0.014% (0.00014) of the population is afflicted with gender dysphoria. For this minute minority Democrats have literally destroyed women’s sports and have rendered womanhood and her wonderful biological differences from man, irrelevant.

Socialist Democrats also want to drastically change the rules in their favor. From voting rules (HR 1), to forcing upon us socialized medicine under Medicare For All, to eliminating the Electoral College, to eliminating the Senate filibuster rule, to packing the U. S. Supreme Court and to make Washington DC and Puerto Rico the 51st and 52nd states, they intend to stack the deck against Republicans. In effect, they are trying to orchestrate one-party rule. They are very close to completing those goals and they now have the political power to do it. Just watch what happens in the next two years. Even God won’t be able to save you.

Ladies and gentlemen, what you ARE NOT seeing is a “Shining City On A Hill.” What you ARE seeing, that is if you can truly see, is a garbage dump of shattered dreams and the once-free remnants of a great civilization heading for Hell, perpetrated by a bunch of elite socialist Democrat oligarchs that are 10 cards short of a full deck and who never saw a tax or a regulation they didn’t like.

And somehow it doesn’t seem to bother you that public education and even higher education have morphed into public indoctrination for such things as racism, social justice, radical environmentalism, climate change and global government? Forget about math, reading, writing, geography and American history. Just how did Americans let this happen? By not paying attention, that’s how.

Oh and you conservatives. Do you think that the Republicans are going to save your butts, your freedom and the Constitutional Republic? What planet do you live on? Most of these Republicans are in it for the money, the prestige and the glory, just like the Democrats. You are second, third, if not fourth on their list of priorities. Did you ever send a letter to your representative sharing a grievance of some kind, only to receive a canned response as a hollow, empty, worthless answer to your concern?

Democrats stick together and vote as a block. Republicans are fractured and prone to stick their finger in the air to test which way the wind is blowing ….. in their favor, even if it means voting with the Democrats. Why won’t Republicans fire Cheney, Romney, Collins, Murkowski, Sasse, Toomey, Burr and Cassidy, all who voted to impeach President Trump?

Sadly, representative government, as envisioned by the Founding Fathers, is pretty much dead. The idea that government has an absolute duty to protect your individual freedom and unalienable, constitutional rights went out the window over 100 years ago with the birth of Progressivism. Every right in the bill of rights is under attack by government, mostly by socialist Democrats. Property rights, gun rights, religious rights and the right to speak freely are their favorite targets. Democrats invented the cancel culture to silence conservatives forever. If you conservatives are worried about being cancelled, it’s too late. You have already been cancelled.

We can hear some of you say that we are being too negative. Things can’t be as bad as the picture we have painted. Oh, but they are. The people just refuse to believe what they are seeing with their own eyes and what they know to be true. Why else would your government turn the Capitol of America into an armed camp with fences and barbed wire around Congress? You’d think the British were coming again, in a replay of the second revolutionary war of 1812! But no, Democrats are afraid that those nasty, White Supremacist Trump supporters will attack the Capitol ….. again!

You may think your rights come from God but the reality is, government is trampling all over those rights and telling you what you can and cannot do, almost to the point of the absolute power of a dictator. That’s not freedom ladies and gentlemen. That’s tyranny. That’s slavery.

But just as long as powerful corporations keep us mesmerized and hypnotized by high tech gadgets, we’ll just look the other way and pray that the government doesn’t reach out and “touch” us one day ….. in our own homes. Good luck with that. They have already reached out and “touched” you with their virus lock downs. They have forced you to close your businesses and forced many out of business for good. Tens of millions have lost their jobs and their livelihood. But you just rolled over to their demands like compliant robots. Only a few courageous individuals have fought back and have paid a terrible price for so doing.

You say, what happened to freedom? We say you willingly gave it up for the mirage of anonymity, comfort, safety and security. America has become a floating crap game of fools while the socialist Democrats rip to pieces what’s left of a once-free America. Americans killed America, not some foreign power.

What we have relayed here is both sad and tragic. But what is even more tragic is, it was preventable.

© 2021 Ron Ewart – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Ron Ewart: info@narlo.org

Read over 500 powerful conservative articles like this one HERE.