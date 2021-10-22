By Lex Greene

If you have put on a mask in the past 20-months, you did so voluntarily. If you put yourself under solitary home arrest, you did so voluntarily. If you social distanced for the past 20 months, or have taken one of the “unapproved” experimental fatal mRNA injections, closed your business, or given up your career in the past 20 months, you did that voluntarily too…

NO one has “forced” you to do anything. No one even has the legal right or authority to “force” you to do any of this, or much of anything else, certainly not any “public servant of the people” paid by YOU! Allowing any of these servants to order YOU around is like letting the house maid order the homeowner around. It’s just plain stupid!

If you think otherwise, it’s because you don’t know what it means to live in a FREE Constitutional Representative Republic, wherein ALL political power is inherent in us, THE PEOPLE, not any public servant! You must have overlooked the constitutional guarantee of a “republican form of government” in the Constitution.

Unlike any other nation on earth, The United States of America is controlled by the people, not their public servants!What happens in the USA is entirely up to us, not them.

Yes, I know your public education classroom taught you that you live in a “democracy.” They taught you a lot of other garbage that isn’t true, either. If you went to college, you likely know even less. To understand the FACTS on this matter, CLICK HERE.

In brief… Key Takeaways: Republic vs. Democracy

Republics and democracies both provide a political system in which citizens are represented by elected officials who are sworn to protect their interests.

In a pure democracy, laws are made directly by the voting majority leaving the rights of the minority largely unprotected.

In a republic, laws are made by representatives chosen by the people and must comply with a constitution that specifically protects the rights of the minority from the will of the majority.

In our case in the USA, three documents are the SUPREME LAW OF THIS LAND, known as The Charters of Freedom, including the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, and the Bill of Rights, all of which are being grossly violated all day every day under Obama’s puppet regime in Washington DC.

Contrary to what the Nazi news media has been telling us for 20 months, Biden is not the supreme dictator of the USA. His tyrannical sounding wish list (EO’s) have no force of law whatsoever, beyond employees of the Executive Branch.Even then, his unlawful, or unconstitutional dictates have no force of law over that group of citizens either.

However, in any dumbed-down society of moral and mental misfits, people are easily conned, coerced, threatened, frightened, and, or bribed into “voluntary compliance” with even the most egregious of governmental abuses of power.

How cheap will the average American sell their soul, their lives and freedom, and that of their children? Well, the average USA income today is $36,000 per year, down over 25% from 2019, due to ongoing governmental destruction of our economy. Anyone who has been “forced” (coerced) to take a fatal injection to keep their job, sold out themselves, their kids, freedom, liberty, and life itself, for an average of $700 per week…gross!

The UNVAXXED are the REAL (intelligent) Americans. They couldn’t be conned, coerced, threatened, or even bribed into compliance with Biden’s unlawful orders…and while we’re at it…

The Supreme Court, lower courts, State courts, State public servants, OSHA, The Health Department, your employer…none of them have any lawful right to inject you with anything against your will, make you wear a mask, or lose your income, over any so-called “medical mandate.”

Now, only three things have allowed this destruction of our country and its Citizens to continue for 20 months… GROSS IGNORANCE–COWARDICE – and a fatal LACK OF UNITY among more than 330-million American people, all races, creeds, and colors.

It was Thomas Jefferson who famously wrote that “if a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was, and never will be.”

The ONLY way Obama’s puppet regime continues its open assault on ALL Americans, young and old, is if 330-million Americans remain ignorant, cowardly, and divided.

The very minute that we ALL stand up together, this thing is OVER! There isn’t a power anywhere on earth that can force 330-million Americans to do anything at all. God is on our side of this fight, the Creator and grantor of Free Will. That which God has given, no man has the authority to take!

[Eitor’s Note: A couple of weeks ago SouthWest Airline cancelled most of their weekend flights. The company required all of their pilots and support staff to be vaccinated. They refused, stood together and called in sick, resulting SouthWest to cancelled most of their flights. The company backed down, drop the vaccine mandate for now, and the pilots won. The lesson here? “United we Stand, Divided we Fall”]

United, FREEDOM WINS!

Divided, WE WILL LOSE EVERYTHING!

It’s just that simple!

© 2021 Lex Greene – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Lex Greene: NWVLexGreene@gmail.com