By Andrew C. Wallace

Those who don’t want to bother with the truth and refuse to support our Constitutional Republic are by definition ignorant and apathetic. This describes Lenin’s “Useful Idiots”, and all of those really stupid people who think that this faux administration, or any administration, can support the unemployed by increasing taxes and printing worthless fiat money forever. It is a proven economic impossibility. It just can’t be done, period.

In 1971, all Constitutional controls of our currency by gold were removed. The value of our dollar is now only four cents, a 96% decline since 1971. The PSRRC (The Parasitic Super Rich Ruling Class) controlling the government then printed fiat (faux) money to finance useless no-win wars (of no vital importance to the United States) for their profits (and stars for flag officers). The resulting inflation impoverished many of our people by transferring wealth to PSRRC and their minions. I could give you details, but that would take time and change nothing.

My career as an economist qualifies me to tell you with absolute certainty that you are being treated like stupid lab rats in all respects. They are promising people a guaranteed income and deceiving them with all kinds of benefits now, benefits that can’t continue, while at the same time stealing from these very same people with the increased prices (and inflation) it causes. The inflation, of course, makes the PSRRC and their minions even richer at your expense and the destruction of the country. But I promise you, and challenge anyone to prove me wrong, that they will be stopped by well-established and proven economic laws. This is what they want: a total economic collapse resulting in the PSRRC being your absolute Communist dictators. I can further guarantee that under these circumstances it will be impossible to feed and protect the people (which include their most brainwashed Black supporters) in the communist inner city plantations. After burning and looting they will either starve or be killed by their Communist politicians.

Anyone who seeks further proof of our ongoing economic disaster from recognized experts should read the September 5, 2021 articles by Michael Snyder and David Stockman in Lew Rockwell. You would read about major factory shutdowns, encouragement to buy now while you can, GM closing most plants, Ford down 33%, supply chains failing, Christmas in ruins, economy seems to be in reverse…and this is but the beginning of the end.

If you can’t handle the truth stop reading now.

Our founders came to America to escape life in Europe, now our major cities ARE Europe, and the Communists want all of America to be like our major cities. Not going to happen on my watch. This is why we fight. We are Americans, and our traditional values and ethics and morals and culture define us!

The Parasitic Super Rich Ruling Class (PSRRC) control this country with an iron fist, and own most of it. The PSRRC own and control government officials of both parties, CEOs, DOJ, FBI, SCOTUS, Judges, Flag Officers and everyone with power. If they cannot control you through bribery or blackmail, you are not allowed to hold any influential position. These “elite officials” are not our rulers, they are the servants (minions) of the PSRRC. Government officials are supposed to be OUR servants. It is time to correct this upside-down world!

Senior Citizens, called “Useless Eaters” by the Communists, are going to be denied medical care and the proper purchasing power of the Social Security Program they paid into their entire lives. This is being done with malice by inflation and bankrupting the program by extending benefits to anyone who crosses the border (mostly illegally!). Guaranteed medical care for everyone means rationing, and then no one gets care. As an 87-year-old on a fixed income and requiring medical care, I would likely be dead of starvation or lack of medical care…and that is part of their plan.

Everything the PSRRC and their Communist minions want to do is ridiculous, impossible or designed out of malice to destroy our Constitutional Republic. They have Zero Constitutional Authority in our Republic now, and they will never get it. They control through the outright ‘owning’ of all politicians and corporate boards.

I think (from long experience) that it is impossible to inform ignorant and apathetic people of the truth. As a group, they are as dumb as a box of rocks. And they refuse to acknowledge any evidence to the contrary. Let me try one more time. Most of them didn’t take an oath to defend our Constitution, but many of us did, and we will . But I don’t think we will have any desire or obligation to defend lazy, ignorant would-be communist slaves, they just aren’t worth the effort, and deserve what they get.

The truth is there to see. If you are old, you are considered a “useless eater” and will die for lack of medical care and /or starvation.

If you are of working age you will own nothing, the American Dream will be dead. You will have no Constitutionally-protected rights. If you have no skills you will be lucky to work for starvation wages along with all the non-English-speaking illegals with no skills. If you have a skill you will be lucky to get Chinese-level pay, otherwise you work as farm labor. The PSRRC are destroying our country with illegals for cheap labor and votes.

The proceeding happy scenario can only come about if you live through the economic collapse with no food in the stores, no fuel, no government benefits, money is worthless, banks are closed, burning and looting are rampant, and you are in the middle of a civil war. If you can’t defend yourself you will probably be dead. It is impossible to feel any pity for the snowflakes and pus – – -s of either sex, who detest firearms and those who use them for self-defense. These useless, hopeless people will mostly die like sniveling dogs at the hands of Communist thugs.

Don’t you think it would be much better if people learned the truth, and helped take back your country from the parasitic super rich ruling class and their powerful Communist minions, before they kill you, and destroy everything we cherish?

Now do you know your real enemy?

