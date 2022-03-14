By Frosty Wooldridge

March 14, 2022

May God bless the people of Ukraine, and please God, save all those young men on both sides of that stupidly insane war. As Lennon said, “Give peace a chance.” May Putin rot in hell for eternity.

From my comment about Putin a week ago, several readers responded.

M. said, “Did you know that Russia is the only major country in the world that will not allow a Rothschild, Cabal controlled central bank into their country. Have you noticed how the MSM has finished with the U. S. and started focusing on Russia? They don’t even care about the virus anymore!? They are out to get rid of Russia. The real last hold out for the One World Order! Quit drinking their cool-aid man! The U. S. is done. We have crumbled to the New World Order! Now they are working on Russia!

“I sent you a message. I hope you will listen to it and learn what is really going on in Ukraine. The corrupt government they have was set up by the Bidens. The Ukrainians that are loyal to that government have been bombing and killing the Ukrainians that have been holding out. The ones holding out look to the Russian troops as liberators. The Russians are removing the Biolabs and the corrupt government, set up by the Bidens. The Bidens have setup 15 Biolabs in Ukraine! Would you want that close to your border? Neither does Putin!!!!! As much as I hate communism, Putin is not the bad guy here! Biden is!!!!! And NATO!”

Are those bio-labs what Hunter Biden was doing in Ukraine and being paid $50,000.00 a month for his services as Vice President Joe Biden’s son? I don’t have a doubt that Joe Biden is as corrupt as any of the presidents before him such as Lyndon Baines Johnson, Bill Clinton and G.W. Bush.

So, who do you believe in 2022? Reality check: none of us really know what’s going on over in Ukraine, or, really, anywhere else for that matter. I stopped trusting the U.S. Government in 1968 after I discovered the lie of the “Gulf of Tonkin Incident” that launched the Vietnam War. LBJ, McNamara, Westmoreland, Nixon…all of them a bunch of liars, cheats and thieves. More followed with G.W. Bush and his “Weapons of Mass Destruction” lie, and Rumsfeld, and now Joe Biden’s lifetime of lying.

We Americans, who pay our taxes, abide by our laws, and live decent lives—cannot get a straight answer out of Washington DC’s corrupt, career, political criminals. Do you trust House Speaker Nancy Pelosi? Answer: she’s got to be one of the biggest criminals in DC.

I did some digging:

Victoria Venk, www.seemorerocks.is

23 Apr 2020

She reported: On April 14, 2020, people’s deputies from “Opposition Platform for Life” wrote the leaders of Ukraine: President Zelensky, Prime Minister Shmygal, Head of the SBU Bakanov, and Minister of Healthcare Stepanov.

In an appeal with reference to Serbian and Bulgarian media, it is reported that the US has more than 400 bacteriological laboratories around the world, including at least 15 in Ukraine.

They are exclusively American ones, and they are financed at the expense of the US Department of Defense. The laboratories are located in Odessa, Vinnytsia, Uzhgorod, Lvov (three), Kiev (three), Kherson, Ternopol, and near Crimea and Lugansk.

People’s deputies note that the functioning of American biolaboratories in Ukraine started during the presidency of Viktor Yushchenko and the premiership of Yuliya Tymoshenko – August 29th, 2005.

What totally warps my mind stems from the fact that our representatives in Congress provided our tax dollars for all these nefarious labs and God only knows how many other secret laboratories. Why would anyone in their right mind support experiments into creating bioweapons that not only kill other people, but kill your own people?

One of the nightmares that I have spoken about over the past 30 years stems from the fact that humans keep crowding closer and closer to one another as we overpopulate the globe. Within 28 years, we’ll see another 2.2 billion humans as “resource competitors” for water, energy and resources around the globe. It can’t help but become horribly nasty. We’re fighting for resources to live. At some point, the earth won’t provide the resources of enough water, energy and resources. That guarantees conflict, really nasty conflict.

What Have The Last Two Years Taught US As To George Floyd? Racial Justice? Racial Conflict? Racial Tranquility?

Where are we as a nation headed with Antifa, Black Lives Matter, endemic racial anger, and now Ukraine’s fight for survival?

My friend Gary Gobel gave his perspective when he said, “What does history actually teach us about ethnic diversity in nations? I know what the current mantra is, what the current PC story is. There have indeed been examples of extremism in maintaining a cohesive culture and in most cases, extremism is historically bad and to be avoided. That said, what does history actually teach us about ethnic diversity?

“Best example out there right now seems to be Europe. Germans, French, English, Italian, Russian, Scandinavians, etc. Europe has experienced centuries of wars about everything and anything through the ages, and now has formed a European Union of ethnic diversity. There have been coalitions and alliance over and over in Europe……allies have become enemies and borders have been redrawn and kings and warrior emperors have come and gone….but, Europe has always been ethnically diverse…… Is this strong? Does strength lie in ethnic diversity as we are being told today or does strength lie in unity? What does history teach us? Forget the PC and the propaganda, what have we seen of socialism, ethnic diversity, actual human conduct over the centuries?”

For certain, America’s racial conflict continues to play out daily in our major cities where blacks and whites mingle. It’s painful to watch. It’s ugly on every level. Worse, racism is a biological condition that cannot find a solution. Different races, much like in Europe, simply go to war with each other. Or, like in America, it’s always an uncomfortable situation. You can see that reality play out all over America where different races self-segregate in housing areas, bars and social clubs.

Civilization walks a very thin line of civility when races intermingle.

So, is Putin the Hitler of the 21st century? Is he wrong? Did the writer W.M. quoted at the beginning of this column, call it correctly? Is Biden just as guilty of other treacheries?

Do any of us know what’s really going on with the leaders of different societies? Different races? Different cultures? Different realities?

All I know stems from the fact that children, mothers and old people face death daily from an invasion of Ukraine. Additionally, those young conscripted Russian boys die like flies. Those young and old Ukrainian men die by the thousands. Over 2,000,000 refugees flee to surrounding countries. What’s to become of them? Who is right? Who is wrong? Is Putin a hero? Is he a monster?

History books will sort out the nightmare. In the meantime, I am sad for all humanity here in the spring of 2022.

