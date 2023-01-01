By Rob Pue

January 1, 2023

I have no doubt that God’s Word gives us all the information we need to know, and nothing is hidden from us that we, as Christ followers, must understand. But the Bible is also filled with information that is not YET for us all to understand. This is especially true when it comes to Bible prophecy. There are certain things we can only speculate upon. Even as we see current world events lining up with Scripture references, there are some things we’re not ready to fully understand, and God knows that. Indeed, if we knew with absolute certainty the dates, times and events about to take place, many of our hearts would fail us for fear.

In Daniel 11, we have this: “Those who are wise will instruct many, though for a time they will fall by the sword or be burned or captured or plundered. When they fall, they will receive a little help and many who are not sincere will join them. Some of the wise will stumble, so that they may be refined, purified, and made spotless until the time of the end, for it will still come at the appointed time.”

I think this is pretty clear. We have wise Bible scholars, instructing many, and they’re being persecuted because of it. They’re being cut down by the sword, burned, falsely imprisoned and plundered. There are also those who are not sincere Christ-followers who are joining them, but only to infiltrate, cause division and bring persecution. We also read that some of the wise teachers will stumble, and this too is for God’s good purposes. It’s so that they may be refined, purified and made spotless… even the most sincere Christ-followers often need a “wilderness experience” or “character cleansing” in order to prepare us for the work ahead — dangerous work, hard work, life-and-death work that will fall on our shoulders in the last of the last days.

And of those last days, Daniel 12 tells us, “There will be a time of distress such as has not happened from the beginning of nations until then. But at that time, your people — everyone whose name is found written in the Book — will be delivered. Multitudes who sleep in the dust of the earth will awake: some to everlasting life, others to shame and everlasting contempt.”

And then, Daniel was instructed to roll up and seal the words of the scroll until the time of the end, “when many will go to and fro and knowledge will be increased.” I believe Daniel then observed Jesus Himself, clothed in linen, and standing above the waters of the river. Daniel states that the man clothed in linen lifted his hands toward heaven and stated that “when the power of the holy people has been finally broken, all these things will be completed.” Daniel wanted to know more, but it was not to be. Instead, he was told, “Go your way, Daniel, because the words are rolled up and sealed until the time of the end. Many will be purified, made spotless and refined, but the wicked will continue to be wicked. None of the wicked will understand, but those who are wise will understand.”

What can we learn from this area of Scripture? Well meaning, wise Bible teachers will attempt to instruct the lost but they will be persecuted, falsely imprisoned and killed. Their groups and assemblies will be infiltrated by ravening wolves. While this will be horrific, it will serve God’s purposes of refining these Godly ones and preparing their hearts and souls for eternity.

There will come a time of great distress, the likes of which the world has never known before. Christians will not escape persecution. In fact, we’re told here that the end will not come until the power of the holy people has been finally broken.

Regardless, the information regarding the last days is rolled up in a sealed scroll and will not be revealed until the time of the end when knowledge is greatly increased and people go to and fro.

We should understand that while knowledge will increase, that doesn’t necessarily mean wisdom will increase. The last few years have shown us the insanity of our human, so-called “knowledge.” We think ourselves to be wise, but fools rule the world. Knowledge doesn’t always translate to wisdom.

As I look at the big picture of history, it’s amazing what has taken place in just the past 100 years. A hundred years ago, most people were still riding animals — horses — for transportation. The automobile was relatively new. Most rural homes had no indoor plumbing. Only 35% of households had a telephone. Television wasn’t introduced to the public until 1926, and “talking pictures” began in 1927.

The Communist Party of China was created in 1921 and the USSR a year later. It was in 1920 that the League of Nations was founded, but the United States voted against joining. Also in 1920, instead of welcoming foreign enemies and rolling out the red carpet for them, our Department of Justice was diligent in making sure those invited to our country truly wanted to be Americans… and they arrested and deported 6,000 foreign aliens suspected of being radical Leftists, Communists and anarchists. Today, the Leftists, Communists and anarchists are running the country — straight into the ground, purposely intent on destroying it. It seems we’re not as smart as we think we are.

Knowledge has increased at an exponential rate over the past 100 years. Just think: we now have a Super Hadron Collider known as CERN located 100 meters below the surface of the earth in Switzerland, where engineers and physicists are probing the fundamental structure of the universe. Some say CERN is opening portals and black holes allowing inter-dimensional beings to pass back and forth — thus, the increased demonic activity we’re seeing every day now. We don’t understand what we’re messing with.

In 2016, a video emerged from the CERN site showing a group of people wearing dark robes, standing in front of the statue of the goddess Shiva, which adorns the entrance to the facility, stabbing a woman in a satanic death cult ritual. A CERN spokesman said the incident was merely a prank orchestrated by people who had “badge access” to the site. But why would a so-called scientific facility ever do this? And how will we ever know for sure what this really was? With what we already know for sure about the Globalist, demonic agenda, are these not legitimate questions?

We’ve “progressed” so far in our human relativism, that satanic ritual abuse and killings have now become very, very real — and children are particular targets. We set up statues of the demon “Baphomet” for young children to sit on Satan’s lap and have their picture taken. We honor Satan in every major public event. You may accuse me of being a “conspiracy theorist.” That’s fine. Not so long ago, everything we know today about the origins of ‘COVID’ and the purposes of the masks, lockdowns and jabs were called “conspiracy theories” too. Funny how all those theories turned out to be actual, real conspiracies — and they’re still going on, and we’re still being mocked by government, media, social media and health officials. But the truth — like the cat — is impossible to stuff back in the bag once it’s gotten out.

One thing that should concern us all these days especially is the advancement of technology, the abundance of cell phones, and in particular, “SMART” phones.

Mobile phones first made their appearance in the 1970s, and only the rich and famous had them. But by the early 1990s, the first real “cell phone” was released to the general public. I remember because I was doing a lot of traveling for my work in those days, and my wife was pregnant with our first child. Normally, I would check in with her several times a day, using a roadside phone booth. But I became concerned, because what if she needed to reach me in the middle of the day while I was working and nowhere near a phone? How would she contact me? What if I was traveling?

We decided to bite the bullet, and for the sake of safety, get a cell phone. A horrendously heavy thing that came in a bag with a battery that lasted an hour if you were lucky, and cost a fortune to operate. You were given an allotted number of minutes’ use per month, and woe to the one who would go over their minutes. Indeed, you would only make such a mistake once. The service was spotty, and the price was crazy.

But cell phones continued to advance. It wasn’t long before you could not only make phone calls on your cell phone, you could also send text messages, and then things called “emails.”

I remember in the mid-1990s, having a “flip phone,” which looked remarkably like Captain Kirk’s “communicator.” Surely the future had arrived. You’d raise a little plastic antennae, flip your phone open and hope for the best. Usually you needed to be in a city, next to the cell tower to get any reception. I remember wandering around in my driveway trying to catch a connection so I could have a conversation. Remember those old TV ads, “Can you hear me now?” No, in most cases you couldn’t.

But the technology wasn’t stopping and the infrastructure continued to be built. In 2007 the first iPhone came out, making “SMART” phones the most advanced the world had ever seen. The iPhone was the first hand-held mini-computer that integrated a telephone, a touch-screen emailer, a text-messager, an electronic scheduler/calendar, a camera, a place to buy and store digital music, and access countless other computer applications.

The iPhone was the pinnacle of convenience; service was much improved and with a nearby internet connection you could even browse the Worldwide Web. It wouldn’t be long before you wouldn’t even need an internet connection — you’d just use your cellular data.

Today, there are more than 3 million mobile apps for cell phones and the average cell phone has 80 of them installed. With your SMART phone, you can watch the weather and world-wide weather radar, you can purchase and listen to music, book hotels and airline flights, do your banking, pay your bills, order food delivery, shop for anything in the world, purchase and watch movies, control your home appliances, send emails, browse the internet, interact on countless social media sites, shop for cars, play an endless variety of online games, navigate traffic and travel routes, monitor your health, have video calls with people on the other side of the world — with NO long distance charges, and yes, even read the Bible, if you’re so inclined. For what it’s worth, guess which “app” is the least used on any cell phone today? You guessed it: the PHONE!

Today, 91% of the world’s population owns a cell phone and of those, 85% are SMART phones. Now some may think that the word ‘SMART’ simply means a much more advanced type of cell phone. Few understand that it’s actually an acronym for: “SUSTAINABILITY,” “MONITORING,” “ASSESSING,” “RATING,” and “TRACKING.” This is what “SMART” actually stands for. Again: Sustainability , meaning it will be reliable and able to be counted on to work as intended for a lengthy amount of time; Monitoring , meaning that your SMART device — and there are many now that should concern us — not just phones, will monitor what you, the user do on your device; Assessing , meaning that someone is going through the data they’re monitoring to assess your personal habits, likes, dislikes, even your thoughts and ideas; Rating , meaning that after they assess you, they’ll give you a “rating” — whether you’re a good, obedient Globalist peasant or a trouble-maker; and Tracking , meaning that wherever you go, they’ll be watching you and there’ll be no escape.

Sustainability; Monitoring, Assessing, Rating, Tracking. In other parts of the world, we’ve already seen social credit scores and carbon footprint tracking in use for a while now, which is done through assessing and rating. It’s coming here as Big Tech monitors everything we do on our SMART devices, which listen to and watch us even when they’re turned off. Tracking was a key rollout during the COVID scamdemic. And the coming One-World Digital Currency would not be possible without our slave trackers — our SMART phones, which we voluntarily take everywhere with us. Unfortunately, one day, perhaps soon, even those reluctant to do so will need to make the decision to smash their phones or join the Beast system. Those not connected to the system will be outcasts, unable to buy, sell, trade or travel. But I believe we’ll find ourselves more free than our so-called “SMART” counterparts.

Indeed, knowledge has increased tremendously. Even to the point some of us think we are our own gods. But there is ONE God, our Creator, who will return at the appointed time, unseal the scrolls and show us we’re not as smart as we think we are.

