By Rob Pue

April 5, 2022

In case you missed the REAL news recently, here are a few stories that you should know about. As we’ve warned for months, despite skepticism and derision from many, as it turns out, we were right about the serious dangers of the COVID jabs. Doctors around the world are now reporting they’re seeing a shocking increase in the number of AIDS patients who’ve been double- and triple-jabbed.

Dr. Elizabeth Eads has been treating patients who’ve been seriously injured by the jabs and has now come out and stated that the COVID injections are actually injecting people with AIDS. Quote: “That is exactly what I am telling you. That is what the Spike Protein Lentivirus is. It is made up of HIV and AIDS along with SARS and MERS. That’s why the vaccinated and boosted are so sick. That’s why they dominate the hospitalizations regarding COVID illness as well.” Further, because the immune system is depleted after taking the jabs, many kinds of disease, such as cancer, can spread like wildfire. Another physician, Dr. Ryan Cole, says he’s seeing cancer up as much as 2,000% — from the vaccines.

We’re also now hearing that the official sickness and death rates put out by health officials and the mainstream media were massively inflated. Of course, we all knew this all along, but now, they’re finally letting the truth out. In England, the Daily Mail reported that health chiefs have admitted the numbers they put out were only an approximation, and the PCR tests on which “cases” were based have been proven to be inaccurate. Here in the US, the CDC has admitted that only about 6% of the recorded COVID deaths were actually from COVID. And in Italy, a study found only 2.9% of the people with ‘COVID 19’ on their death certificates had no underlying conditions which caused their deaths.

Now a Wall Street analyst is saying that the experimental COVID shots are the “greatest fraud in history.” Edward Dowd discovered that the Millennial generation has suffered a ‘Vietnam War event’ with more than 61,000 excess deaths due to the jab between March 2021 and February of this year.

Meanwhile, the mandatory COVID jabs are devastating our military. Seth Harp, a writer for, of all things, Rolling Stone magazine, reported in January that in just the first six months of the jab rollout, 83 soldiers at Fort Bragg were found dead in their bunks, from “unknown causes.” The latest information on this is from June of 2021; since then the Army is no longer talking.

The COVID planned-demic and the subsequent jab mandates have now been revealed to be pure fake propaganda, and now we know the Biden administration paid the mainstream media $1 Billion dollars to push the COVID jab. In response to a Freedom Of Information Act request, Biden’s Health and Human Services department revealed that it purchased advertising from all the major news networks to promote “vaccine” propaganda. These outlets, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, the New York Post, the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Newsmax and hundreds of local newspapers and TV stations were also secretly ordered to publish a steady stream of articles and video segments promoting the jab. Now we know. And as I’ve stated before, there is nothing hidden that will not be revealed.

Clarion News reported that in California, “Governor Gavin Newson’s abortion council dropped a legislative bombshell. The group of policy makers intend not only to codify the killing of unborn children throughout all nine months of pregnancy but to decriminalize killing newborns days or weeks after birth.

“New language added to AB 2223…revealed the disturbing intent. The proposed legislation would shield a mother from civil and criminal charges for any ‘actions or omissions’ related to her pregnancy, ‘including miscarriage, stillbirth, or abortion, or perinatal death.’ Although definitions of ‘perinatal death’ vary, all of them include the demise of newborns seven days or more after birth.”

Infanticide is not just a dream of California lawmakers. Democrat Senator William Smith proposed new legislation in Maryland that would legalize so-called “abortion” up to 28 days AFTER a baby is born. Senate Bill 669, also called the “Pregnant Person’s Freedom Act of 2022” proposes that a newborn baby can be left to die for up to a month after being born in the event that the “mother” decides she no longer wants to keep it. The mainstream media will not report on this. But there is nothing hidden that will not be revealed.

And we’ve all known how “woke” the Disney corporation has become but hopefully this next bit of information will wake up many “Christians” who still think Disney is nothing but pure, wholesome family entertainment. The Polk County Sheriff’s office recently arrested 108 Disney employees and others with close ties to Disney on human trafficking, prostitution, child pornography and child sex trafficking charges. Disney Corporation has a long history of pushing the sodomite agenda, adding homosexual characters to their movies, celebrating “Pride Month,” and opening up their parks exclusively for homosexuals on special days. The mainstream media will not report on this. But there is nothing hidden that will not be revealed.

Including, FINALLY, the truth behind the Hunter Biden laptop. In April of 2019, Hunter Biden took his water-damaged laptop in to a Delaware repair shop, and then forgot about it. The computer repairman was able to restore the computer and retrieve the data from it. When he saw the shocking materials the laptop contained, he turned it over to the FBI, which did NOTHING with it, except actively suppress the information…until now. Indeed, when news of the laptop surfaced shortly before the 2020 election, the Biden’s and mainstream media claimed it was a “conspiracy theory,” a product of “Russian Disinformation,” and an attempt to derail Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. It was summarily dismissed as a hoax by so-called “fact checkers” who knew better. Now, irrefutable evidence has shown the laptop and it’s hard-drive contents to be absolutely legitimate, and the contents of the computer are damning.

In addition to a 12-minute video showing Hunter Biden smoking crack while engaged in raunchy sex with an unidentified woman, there are many other sexually-explicit photos, photos of Biden smoking crack, passed out in a drug-induced stupor, as well as emails and text messages showing the younger Biden used his father’s credit card to pay thousands of dollars for prostitutes. Not to mention PROOF of Hunter receiving nearly $100,000 a month from a Ukrainian energy company, with 10% of that given to his father. There were also archived communications found showing Joe Biden had threatened to withhold $1 billion dollars from the Ukrainian government, when he was Vice President under Obama, if Ukraine did not immediately fire a Ukrainian prosecutor. The laptop also holds proof of multiple instances of Joe Biden (under Obama) selling special access to the White House to corrupt, communist leaders for millions of dollars — and that went on for years.

Time will tell if justice will be served to the Biden Crime Family, but currently, a significant amount of Hunter’s financial records — including his domestic and international dealings with Ukraine, Russia and China — have been turned over to federal investigators for the FBI and IRS. Attorneys have stated they expect Hunter Biden to be indicted — for at least tax fraud. Peter Schweizer, author of ‘ Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win ’ has stated, regarding the current occupants of the White House, “…it’s very clear that when it comes to the issues related to the tax evasion and money laundering and the other issues wrapped up with it, they are extremely concerned Hunter Biden’s going to be indicted.” Nothing hidden that will not be revealed.

But for two years now, the whole world has been mesmerized by the COVID-19 scam. As I’ve explained many times before, COVID has been the biggest hoax ever perpetrated in the history of the world. I’ve also explained how the JAB was NOT made for COVID, but rather COVID was made for the jab — a means to an end; the end being a perpetual cash-cow for the globalist elites and Big Pharma, a method by which to do away with national sovereignty, usher in a global digital currency as well as a totalitarian One-World, New-World Order, known as The Great Reset.

Lately, as the truth has started to emerge about all these things and the fact that the Global Elites, Big Pharma, the Healthcare Industrial Complex, the Mainstream Media and countless useful idiots have been lying to us for years, their veil of lies has been wearing thin. And as Saul Alinsky stated in his book, “ Rules For Radicals ,” rule number 7 is, “A tactic that drags on too long becomes a drag.” And so we’re now seeing the pressure valve of COVID open a little — COVID has seemingly taken a back seat to the next tactic. But make no mistake, it’s never going away. While the tyrants may seem to be loosening their grip a tiny bit right now, they’ll soon clamp down on us again, harder than ever. Two steps forward, one step back. As we speak, at least 23 states are quietly implementing COVID passport systems. And more American states are gearing up for this every day, in preparation for the coming “cashless society,” where cash becomes worthless, gold and silver become illegal, and all our finances become digital — AND able to be switched on and off at the whims of the tyrants who seek total control of all us peasants.

Currently, the “big news” is Russia and Ukraine. Many have asked me my opinion on this situation. I admit I don’t know all the details and doing research has become an exercise in futility, because it’s impossible to know which, if any, news sources can be trusted. However, here’s what I DO know: any time the ENTIRE mainstream media, ALL of social media, AND our US government are all parroting the same message, you can be 99% certain it’s fake propaganda.

Everywhere we turn, we hear “Russia BAD, Ukraine GOOD.” The new “virtue signaling” has been unilateral, unlimited support for Ukraine, a supposed innocent victim of the big bully Russia. While I’m saddened to hear of anyone suffering the ravages of war, I’m certainly not going to fall for lies propagated by the same people who have lied to us BLATANTLY for the past two years and covertly for who-knows-how-long. We do know that the Ukrainian government is a cesspool of corruption, and that the New World Order Globalists are up to their eyeballs in corruption, with Ukraine at the center of it all. We also know that the US — and other countries — have funded and operated bio-weapons labs in Ukraine for several years, and many of these have been destroyed by Russia.

I’m not necessarily saying that Putin is the good guy in all this. But I AM saying that as usual, what we’re being allowed to see by the media and our government, we’re being allowed to see for a purpose, and it’s definitely NOT truthful or accurate. Once again, I believe we’re being purposely lied to by nefarious forces with a planned agenda.

Of course, the Globalists will certainly never let a good crisis go to waste, and this includes the Russia/Ukraine situation. Already, Biden has used Russia as an excuse for the skyrocketing cost of gas and oil — even though that’s been a direct result of his cancelling of American energy independence, which began long before the current conflict. But I believe something even worse may soon be taking place here in America — and Russia will be blamed for it.

Biden has already stated we should be vigilant of a Russian cyber attack. And FEMA has published guidance as to what we should do in case of a nuclear explosion (go to our basements, wear our masks and practice social distancing while we’re down there). Nothing is off the table for these lunatics. But should such a disaster take place and Russia is blamed, don’t be too quick to go along with the official narrative. Our own government has deliberately harmed — and killed — American citizens many times before, to facilitate their agenda. They certainly wouldn’t think twice about doing so again, and a cyber attack, a nuclear blast or dirty bomb, blamed on Russia, might be just the thing they need to fast-track their planned new MANDATORY digital currency. The fact is, only God knows what’s coming next. But time will tell…because there’s nothing hidden that will not be revealed.

Audio CDs and text versions of this message are available when you call me at Wisconsin Christian News, (715) 486-8066. Or email Rob@WisconsinChristianNews.com. Ask for message number 354.

© 2022 Rob Pue – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Rob Pue: Rob@WisconsinChristianNews.com