By Lex Greene

October 3, 2022

The whole world knows that Biden and Harris were chosen by the global communist cabal simply because they are both expendable useful idiots easily controlled by their puppet masters, and easily disposed of when they are no longer useful. Both are total simpletons who made their way to the top lying, cheating, sleeping, and stealing their way there. Now that we can all see the consequences, can we try a much lesser evil now?

Biden won the DNC 2020 nomination with only 30% support within his own party. Harris dropped out of the 2020 presidential DNC primary with less than 1% support from her own party. Yet, useful idiot voters still believe they defeated the most popular president since Ronald Reagan in the 2020 general elections, who received over 11-million more votes in 2020 than in 2016.

The only Americans who still support Biden and Harris, or Schumer and Pelosi, are those who are not even as smart as these morons.

Clearly, there is nothing at all common about common sense these days. Only bassackwards people can’t see just how bassackwards everything is under the failing leadership of Biden and Harris. People who think socialism works but can’t name an example of it actually working or can’t even figure out if they are male or female, also think Joe and Kamala are running the country, when they clearly can’t even read a teleprompter right.

Last week, Kamala gave a speech about what a wonderful long-term ally the USA enjoys with North Korea. She was supposed to say South Korea… Joe, the mindless bumbling stooge that can’t find his own ass using both hands and a GPS, has never been able to get through a teleprompter speech correctly even once in the past five years.

Joe and Kamala were “installed” to office (not elected) no different than how Obama installed his puppet governments, like replacing Mubarak with Morrisey in Egypt, installing Zelensky in Ukraine, and Macron in France, all being removed by their citizens since.

Democrats have labeled republicans “warmongers” for decades, even though, throughout modern history, it has consistently been democrats who led the USA into endless wars. U.S. military forces were at war for all eight years of Obama’s tenure, the first two-term president with that distinction.

Obama launched airstrikes or military raids in at least seven countries during his two terms: Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, and Pakistan. Obama was attacking sovereign nations, deposing leaders, and installing his own puppet regimes throughout all of his time in the Oval Office. Now Obama continues that global agenda with Biden and Harris as his puppet regime in the USA.

Since Obama’s puppet regime was installed in the USA in January 2021, our country and the entire world has been set ablaze. Never in human history have we witnessed so many “coincidental” catastrophes in a constant steady storm of unlikely crisis after crisis.

COVID19

THOUSANDS OF VACCINE INJURIES AND DEATHS RISING

RECORD U.S. INFLATION

ECONOMIC CALAMITY, RECESSION HEADED TOWARDS DEPRESSION

WAR WITH RUSSIA IN UKRAINE

VERGE OF WAR WITH CHINA, IRAN, AND NORTH KOREA

FAKE ELECTIONS

MASS BORDER INVASION

DRAINING U.S. ENERGY RESERVES, ROLLING BLACKOUTS

DRAINING U.S. MILITARY READINESS

CORRUPT FBI, IRS, CIA, NSA, AND EVERY EXECUTIVE BRANCH AGENCY

SKYROCKETING VIOLENCE

DESTRUCTION OF SCIENCE AND MEDICINE

DESTRUCTION OF U.S. ENERGY INDEPENDENCE

DEEP DIVISIONS BASED ON RACE, RELIGION, GENDER, SEXUAL PERVERSIONS

TARGETING INNOCENT CITIZENS FOR THEIR POLITICAL BELIEFS

PROTECTING CHILD PREDATORS AND TRAFFICKERS

DESTROYING THOUSANDS OF SMALL INDEPENDENT BUSINESSES AND JOB

PROTECTING ILLEGAL ALIENS WHILE ATTACKING LEGAL CITIZENS

UNDERMINING EVERY SECTION OF THE CONSTITUTION AND BILL OF RIGHTS

PANDERING TO BLM AND ANTIFA TERRORISTS

CRISES ON EVERY CORNER, ON AND ON

Everything on this list is visible today for all who can see. All who can see are called to defeat this evil with good. Good can win over evil, but only so long as good men and women do the right things, guided, and protected by faith alone. The crises we witness today are merely the natural consequences of evil working much harder than good.

1 John 5:4

“For every child of God defeats this evil world, and we achieve this victory through our faith.”

But we must remember that “faith without works is dead.”

James 2:20

“How foolish! Can’t you see that faith without good deeds is useless?”

Those without faith, cannot see truth. They speak as if they are the creators and arbiters of truth, yet they can see and hear no truth at all. Here’s why…for all who selfishly vote in greed, for free gifts from government, and by these means, are merely “bribed.”

Exodus 23:8

“Take no bribes, for a bribe makes you ignore something that you clearly see. A bribe makes even a righteous person twist the truth.”

Romans 12:21

“Don’t let evil conquer you, but conquer evil by doing good.”

If you are a person of faith, then you can see and hear evil and you know what must be done. If you are not a person of faith, then you can’t even tell up from down, much less right from wrong. Don’t bother disagreeing with me on this, you won’t change what I know to be true.

We have to accept the reality that some will not be saved. They don’t want to be saved, they don’t think they need to be saved, and they will never stop voting strictly on the basis of what they think government can do for them.

But the rest of us must unite now, no matter race, creed, color, religion, or gender. All who believe in the gift of Freedom and Liberty, must now meet this evil with overwhelming good. We must direct the future of our country despite the selfish whims of those who have been sold a socialist diet without knowing what they are doing to themselves, much less everyone else.

To my evangelical and ecumenical brothers and sisters, you too have been misled from the pulpit in your faith. The “one world religion” movement you are part of, is merely a religion based global socialist movement within the Christian church and that’s why they teach you to merely “love” and “pray” and otherwise, do nothing good on earth.

In the event that the USA is able to have an election on November 8th, the 74% of Americans who say the country is headed in the wrong direction, will have an opportunity to reverse the direction of the country, peacefully. To accomplish this, we must ALL do three simple things…

We need a 100% IN-PERSON ON ELECTION DAY voter turnout of the 74% who know that the country is headed in the wrong direction. We must vote united behind the best viable candidates on the ballot. Now is not the time to divide our voting power across dozens of 3rd party candidates, which always allows the “greater evil” to prevail. This time, we must truly “vote our conscience,” not based on emotional knee jerk reactions to trouble in both parties, but focused on the final outcome of the election, based on the best viable candidates available to replace the trash that must be removed. If we can do #1 and #2, then #3 is to influence the people we just elected after the election, after we took the trash out. This is critical, in that what we do after an election to make sure the people we hire do their job right, is much more important than who we hire. It’s all about accountability!

No business hires new employees and then walks away to go play. Left to their own without leadership and management, the employees will bankrupt the business in days.

It is our job to take out the trash and then manage the people we hire to replace them. Citizens all over the world are doing this in their countries as we speak, replacing global socialists with new conservative leadership. We must do it too now.

If we don’t do this together, I assure you, there is no peaceful solution to the hell we face today. The most wicked enemy the USA has ever faced is within the gates and currently in control of our government.

It is entirely up to us what happens next. What the evil global cabal fears more than anything else on earth, is a UNITED American People! No evil on earth can overcome a UNITED America!

© 2022 Lex Greene – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Lex Greene: NWVLexGreene@gmail.com