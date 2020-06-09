By Greg Holt

It seems to this writer that Obama has forgotten he is no longer president – and that he is part of the problem, not the solution.

It seems that the “protect and serve” mantra of the police is long gone with yesterday’s wind. It seems that way because that is how the lamestream media portrays it. There are bad cops just like there are bad teachers, bad bosses, and bad attorneys. The point is that there are bad people in every walk of life. That doesn’t make all people bad now does it? Most cops are decent people who do serve and protect.

The problem is that negative stories about police get instant airtime; the positive stories rarely see the light of day. Then there are those who inflame the situation and sway public opinion against the police, people like Barack Obama, who just happened to have been the president.

Obama was widely seen as anti-police by many, and justifiably so – this was the president who was seen as instigating a “war on cops.” This is the same president who supported (and still does) Black Lives Matter, and was also an avid supporter of radical Islam – a look at his choices in staffing confirms that along with Obama’s giveaway to Iran at America’s expense.

After five officers were murdered in Dallas, Obama had this to say:

“‘There are legitimate issues that have been raised, and there’s data and evidence to back up the concerns that are being expressed by these [Black Lives Matter] protesters. And if police organizations and departments acknowledge that there’s a problem and there’s an issue, then that, too, is going to contribute to real solutions. And, as I said yesterday, that is what’s going to ultimately help make the job of being a cop a lot safer. It is in the interest of police officers that their communities trust them and that the kind of rancor and suspicion that exists right now is alleviated.’

So he is justifying—even fanning—the resentment that impelled psychopaths to murder two officers in New York, five in Dallas, and now three more in Baton Rouge.” (Source)

When five reporters were murdered at the Capital Gazette, the media was quick to blame Trump, just as they have been quick to blame Trump for the George Floyd situation and the resulting fallout. Did the media hold Obama accountable for the murdered police officers mentioned above? Nope.

From USA Today:

“It did not help that during the first six years of the Obama administration, the anti-police incendiary Rev. Al Sharpton, according to The Washington Post, visited the White House 72 times. What kind of message did that send to the police?”

Indeed.

When Trayvon Martin was killed, Obama instantly sided with him. When Michael Brown was killed in Ferguson, Obama’s pal Al Sharpton was front and center in Ferguson instigating the people of the city. Did Obama do anything to rein him in? Again – NOPE.

Interestingly enough, a search on Google for “Obama seen as anti-police,” reveals a heavy slant in Obama’s favor. The same search on Yahoo reveals plenty of reports of Obama’s negative attitude towards police. Imagine that, Google manipulating search results to favor Obama. Just like Facebook is actively destroying my traffic and that of many other conservative sites because we dare to speak out against the liberal/progressive/socialist mantra.

Flash forward to today and Obama’s hoity-toity town hall address concerning the death of George Floyd. While I sympathize with Floyd’s family and absolutely condemn what the officer did in kneeling on his neck and contributing to his death – there is a definite air of deception and wholesale manipulation not to mention heavy duty exploitation of Floyd’s unfortunate and wrongful death.

Obama in his “town hall” and more specifically in the article he penned for Medium makes it clear where his priorities are – that the aftermath of Mr. Floyd’s death needs to be used for gain, to affect changes Obama deems necessary, and the troops need to be front and center; keep up the pressure to “make people in power uncomfortable.” The problem is that when you read the article, it becomes instantly clear that nothing has changed. Obama is advocating for black people and their rights, and basically the hell with the rest of us.I’m sorry if that offends your sensibilities, but nonetheless – it is the truth.

While Obama deserves credit for denouncing the violence associated with the protests, his assertion that “most” of them have been peaceful is misleading. Just check the news, violence in one city after another, after another…

Obama even set up a “dedicated site” dealing with all of this. The site’s opening paragraph contains this statement:

“…the loss of far too many Black lives to list, have left our nation anguished and outraged.”

Agreed, and what about the white lives, the Hispanic lives etc.? Or do those lives not matter because they are not black?

Here is some information for those who erroneously think blacks are targeted so much more than others are, you know, like white people.

Police are more likely to shoot a white person than a black one.

“James’ study is a follow-up to one in which she found active police officers, military personnel and the general public took longer to shoot black suspects than white or Hispanic suspects.” (Source)

Hmmmm, I wonder why that is? Maybe because they know that shooting anyone that is black for any reason may well result in being strung up and hung out to dry, legitimacy of the shooting does not matter. They are black, that’s all that matters, and you are toast, extra crispy.

“Protestors” in Minneapolis were heard shouting, “Shoot the white folk.” Nice.

White police officers are actually less likely than non-white officers to shoot and kill non-white suspects. Add to that, 90% of black homicides are committed by – other blacks. But it’s not “politically correct” to reveal these facts.

Listen to Tucker Carlson’s take on all of this:

Lastly, consider the following:

George Floyd killed by police, INSTANT reaction nationwide.

Justine Damond, murdered by police. Took 8 months to arrest the officer. NO national media coverage.

John Geer, killed by police. Took 23 months to arrest the officer. NO national media coverage.

George Floyd is black.

Justine Damond and John Geer are white.

Any questions?

Let’s all continue to fight political correctness, indoctrination, Leftist propaganda, liberalism, and keep sharing the truth – knowledge is power. Until next time…

