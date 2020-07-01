By Cliff Kincaid

Barack Hussein Obama’s “fundamental transformation” of America is happening now. We have communist insurrection in the streets that includes the burning of churches, tearing down of historical monuments, and attacks on businesses, homeowners and police by the revolutionary mob. There is ongoing censorship of conservatives by Big Tech, coming after a Supreme Court decision by a Trump appointee that imposes transgenderism on America. It seems as if Obama is still in charge.

Meanwhile, the perpetrators of Obamagate, including Obama himself, are running free of legal accountability and are now promising a “great awakening” against the white European- Americans (“white supremacists”) who founded our nation. In Obama’s own book, Dreams from My Father, he talks about asking “Frank,” in reality his mentor communist Frank Marshall Davis, for advice when his white grandmother had been accosted by a black panhandler. Davis told Obama that his grandmother was right to be scared and that “She understands that black people have reason to hate.”

Americans are scared, with some seeing a collapse of their country and the lives of their family members in danger. They are waiting for Trump, the “Lone Warrior,” as he calls himself, to take decisive action.

At the same time, there are credible reports that “former” communist Van Jones worked with Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner on the president’s executive order on “police reform.” Jones, who had been deeply involved in a Marxist group, Standing Together To Organize a Revolutionary Movement (STORM), which sent some of its members to Cuba for brainwashing,had resigned under fire from his White House job in the Obama Administration. Blogger Trevor Loudon broke the story of Jones’ communist connections years ago, but the Trump Administration seems not to care. Jones was previously recruited by Kushner to help pass the Trump Administration’s “criminal justice reform” legislation, known to critics as jailbreak legislation.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), one of many Marxist groups currently involved in planning street protests, is ecstatic about the political crisis, noting that, at the present time, “Stability has not been restored. Massive crowds continue to come out into the streets; unions are taking strike action for Black Liberation; and a big cultural moment featured a Black Communist as the hero.”

The PSL has many communist heroes but the latter is apparently a reference to convicted cop-killer Assata Shakur, a role model for Black Lives Matter who was a member of the Black Liberation Army (BLA), a group that worked with the communist terrorist Weather Underground. Also known as Joanne Chesimard, she killed New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster “execution style” by shooting him in the head as he lay wounded by gunfire, according to the State Troopers Association of New Jersey. She was convicted of murder and went to prison, but with the help of the Weather Underground, escaped to Cuba, where she is still being protected by the communist regime.

The BLM website featured this quotation from Shakur: “It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love each other and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains.”

Shakur’s notion of “freedom” is to be found in Cuba, where there is no freedom and the dictatorship controls the movements and activities of its citizens. That seems to be their plan for the U.S.

But some Trump advisers are acting as though Trump is still going to win in November. “We’re going to finish what this president started,” Trump adviser Peter Navarro told Maria Bartiromo on her Fox program, in reference to a second term. But back in 2016, with Trump running for the presidency, Navarro said that Trump, if elected, “will break up the new media conglomerate oligopolies that have gained enormous control over our information, intrude into our personal lives, and in this election, are attempting to unduly influence America’s political process.”

Nothing has happened, except for a Trump executive order with no force of law that followed Twitter’s censorship of him. Meanwhile, with just four months to go before another presidential election, Twitter, Google and Facebook are accelerating their purge of conservative voices.

It seems we are moving beyond the fundamental transformation of America into the post-America phase of planning for the Joe Biden presidency, with Kamala Harris as the reported vice-presidential candidate and the behind-the-scenes power broker. Among other initiatives, Biden is reportedly being urged to consider endorsing marijuana legalization on a nationwide basis, which would make Harris happy. She says pot brings joy to people.

In fairness, it wasn’t all Trump’s fault. His “allies” in the GOP-controlled Senate include a few dunces. Tucker Carlson of Fox made mincemeat of a so-called conservative Republican Senator, Mike Braun of Indiana, over his support of Black Lives Matter (BLM) and an anti-police bill, the “Reforming Qualified Immunity Act,” which makes it easier to sue police. Reactions to Braun’s performance were negative, with such statements as:

Senator Braun is washing the feet of BLM. What a coward.

The sheer level of stupidity demonstrated by Braun made my brain hurt. This is why we need term limits.

As an Indiana republican voter, Braun has lost all of my respect and definitely lost my vote.

I see why this guy has never been on TV before. He’s an idiot…

Tucker took his own words and absolutely destroyed this clown…

For his part, Trump is supporting the reelection of a Colorado Republican Senator, Cory Gardner, who has been described as a “pot whore” because of his allegiance to the marijuana industry. Trump has said he would sign Gardner’s “states’ rights” legalization of marijuana bill, and Trump has family business interests in marijuana (his son-in-law’s brother, Josh Kushner, for example) and major pot donors and marijuana investors advising him such as billionaire PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel.

Trump’s own reelection is seriously in doubt, partly because his campaign manager Brad Parscale, considered a genius for helping Trump achieve victory over Hillary in 2016, is now consulting “Bush’s Brain,” Karl Rove, a former Bush strategist. Rove was also labeled “Mitt Romney’s brawn” for his role in fundraising for the failed 2012 GOP presidential candidate. Trump himself commented, “[Rove] took hundreds of millions of dollars, spent them on campaigns and didn’t win one race. Man, that is really pathetic. The whole Romney thing is such a disaster because Romney should have won that race.”

A paid Fox contributor still considered the “Party Boss” of the GOP, Rove had urged a “respectful” tone toward Obama and refused to discuss his true Marxist nature.

Romney, of course, is today a Republican Senator from Utah who voted to convict Trump on one of two charges in the impeachment trial and is now marching with the Black Lives Matter mob.

Rove, who had warned that Republicans would lose the White House by nominating Trump for president in 2016, seems not to understand the nature of the Democratic Party and how it has been taken over by Marxist forces. Now, the danger is that he is spreading this ignorance into the Trump campaign and White House.

“Trump has a secret plan” to win, conservative thinker David Horowitz assures us. His latest book, BLITZ: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win., gives conservatives hope. Trump could start by ordering Attorney General Bill Barr to arrest the ringleaders, not just the street punks, of the communist and Antifa groups devastating our cites. Trevor Loudon tells me that he has a list of the 100 or so leaders of these groups. Interestingly, some of them can be traced back to FBI raids in Chicago back in 2010 that focused on terrorist-linked political networks that spawned Obama’s political career.

Joanne Chesimard, meanwhile, continues to live in Cuba, inspiring Black Lives Matter (and Mitt Romney and Mike Braun).

