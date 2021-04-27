By Kelleigh Nelson

Socialism is an alternative to capitalism as potassium cyanide is an alternative to water. —Ludwig von Mises, Human Action: A Treatise on Economics

If you can convince people that freedom is injustice, they will then believe that slavery is freedom. —Stefan Molyneux

Communism is the final logic of the dehumanization of man. —Bishop Fulton J. Sheen

Communism has never come to power in a country that was not disrupted by war or corruption, or both. —John F. Kennedy

Freedom for the wolves has often meant death to the sheep. —Isaiah Berlin, British Philosopher

The jury in the Chauvin case came back with a guilty verdict on all counts, second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in a case that had sparked nationwide riots over the death of George Floyd.

Of course, they did.

Jurors were terrified that BLM and Antifa Marxist mobs would come to their homes and splatter pig’s blood on their doors or burn their homes to the ground or worse. Alternate juror, Lisa Christensen admitted same to reporters when she stated she didn’t want to go through the rioting.

Just like the cowards on the Supreme Court who refused to hear so many valid cases regarding the illegitimate and treasonous 2020 elections, fear overruled their duty.

There is no fair system of “law and order” in America. There is only the arbitrary application of power for political purposes. Mob rule has taken over America; law and order are dead, and the Constitutional right to due process has been shredded beyond recognition. The mobs are incited to tamper with juries and judges by the press arm of their media comrades and with the full weight and backing of the communist infiltrated governing establishment.

Derek Chauvin was never going to receive a fair trial.

MPD Neck Restraint Training

George Floyd was 6’6” and weighed 223 pounds and his violent criminal history went back decades. When he was arrested in Minnesota for passing a counterfeit twenty-dollar bill, he refused to get into the police car claiming he had claustrophobia, although he had just been pulled out of a vehicle with several people, including a drug dealer who refused to testify for fear of incriminating himself.

A Minneapolis use-of-force trainer testified that officers are instructed that people under the influence of certain drugs can “become stronger” than they normally would be. And even with three officers, they couldn’t contain Floyd; the ingested drugs were working on him.

Here’s the kicker though…the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) training materials show knee-to-neck restraint similar to the one used on Floyd. The training materials specify: “the maximal restraint technique shall only be used in situations where handcuffed subjects are combative and still pose a threat to themselves, officers or others, or could cause significant property damage if not properly restrained.” Well yes, Floyd would not get into the police vehicle and was combative. However, there is a slide with a photo that states officers should “place the subject in the recovery position to alleviate positional asphyxia.”

An attorney for officer Thomas Lane, who was present at the scene, stated, “The training material supports that neck restraint was something taught to officers who, although new to the job, knew that officers are allowed to use reasonable force when needed. Based on Floyd’s actions up to this point, the officers had no idea what he would do next – hurt himself, hurt the officers, flee, or anything else, but he was not cooperating.” Lane had asked Chauvin if they should turn Floyd on his side, and Chauvin said to leave him where he was until the ambulance arrived.

After the BLM/Antifa communist riots and destruction in Minneapolis, the MPD eliminated the neck restraint hold. Meanwhile Derek Chauvin had followed training and is now labeled a felon by the mob motivated jurors.

Officer Chauvin was trained to use this technique by the MPD. He heard Floyd say he couldn’t breathe earlier, and that would infer that he should not have held subject Floyd in this manner for very long. However, the size of George Floyd and his former combative stance against getting into the police car could have made the decision to continue the restraint a valid one. No one knows.

Defense witness, Barry Brodd, a former Santa Rosa, California police officer, said he did not believe that the responding officers’ actions, pinning Floyd to the pavement while he was handcuffed facedown with Chauvin’s knee on his neck for what prosecutors have said was 9 minutes, 29 seconds, qualified as a use of force. He said that he believed it was a “control hold” and that he did not think Chauvin was inflicting any pain on Floyd. Link

“I felt that Derek Chauvin was justified and was acting with objective reasonableness, following Minneapolis Police Department policy and current standards of law enforcement, in his interactions with Mr. Floyd,” Brodd said.

No proof was ever offered that Chauvin’s knee killed George Floyd, because no such proof could ever be offered. The very notion was ridiculous. Floyd died from a lifetime of health-destroying decisions coupled with the lethal number of drugs in his system. If Floyd hadn’t died on camera, nothing would have happened. Instead, for political expediency, Chauvin was made into a human sacrifice. He was disowned by the state he served and the public he protected.

Even the president of the Fraternal Order of Police, Patrick Yoes said, “The trial was fair and due process was served.” Really? Is the sacrificing of an officer to appease the communist mob’s American justice? (BLM/Antifa still rioted.)

Chauvin was never going to receive a fair trial.

Other Factors

Everyone who saw the videos of Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck jumped to the conclusion that officer Chauvin killed Floyd via excessive force; even Rush Limbaugh made accusatory statements that never should have been uttered. Despite the juror’s verdict, this appears to be invalid.

If people were to see the entire video, America would know that officer Chauvin’s knee was on Floyd’s shoulder, not his neck…but America’s comrades want a blood sacrifice of a police officer doing his job. During cross-examination, the Chief of Police admitted that Chauvin’s knee was on George Floyd’s shoulder blade after he was shown the body cam video from another perspective side-by-side.

Regardless of your views on the death of George Floyd, we know three things are true.

George Floyd had a long violent criminal history and he had enough illicit drugs in his system to do grave damage. An autopsy found methamphetamine and enough fentanyl in Floyd’s system at the time of his death to kill him, along with heart disease. Investigators also found pills containing methamphetamine and fentanyl inside Floyd’s SUV and the backseat of a squad car officers tried to push him into.

Floyd had been sentenced to five years in prison in 2009 for aggravated assault stemming from a robbery where Floyd entered a woman’s home, pointed a gun at her stomach and searched the home for drugs and money, according to court records.

Dr. David Fowler, a former chief medical examiner for the state of Maryland and now a member of a consulting firm, testifying for the defense in the murder trial of officer Chauvin told the court that George Floyd died of a cardiac arrest combined with drug use, and not low oxygen as several prosecution witnesses claimed.

“Any of the sounds Mr. Floyd is making requires you to take air in … and out …,” Dr. Fowler said of bystander and police body camera videos showing Floyd pleading to breathe as three officers restrained him. “You cannot make sound unless you’re … moving air and your mouth is open.”

He said the fentanyl and methamphetamine in Floyd’s system, and possible carbon monoxide poisoning from auto exhaust from a nearby patrol car, were contributing factors. The pathologist listed a multitude of factors: Floyd’s narrowed arteries, his enlarged heart, his high blood pressure, his drug use, the stress of his restraint, the vehicle exhaust, and a tumor or growth in his lower abdomen that can sometimes play a role in high blood pressure by releasing “fight-or-flight” hormones. He testified that the manner of death was “undetermined” due to the combination of factors.

Dr. Fowler is being repaid for his testimony by having all of his reports of deaths in police custody, during his tenure as chief medical examiner, reviewed according to representatives from the offices of Governor Tim Walz (D) and Attorney General Keith Ellison (D).

Communist revolutionary enemies of America used Floyd’s death to advance their hostile political agenda and gain deeper control of the narratives used to destroy America and her justice system.

Officer Chauvin was never going to receive a fair trial.

Biden, Pelosi and Waters

Prior to the verdict, Biden stated that he was praying for the right verdict and he phoned the family of George Floyd to say he was in prayers with them and was praying for a guilty verdict. This is grounds for appeal, and should have been grounds for mistrial.

After the verdict of guilty on all counts came in, Biden made another inflammatory statement regarding Officer Chauvin’s trial and kowtowed to his BLM/Antifa comrades. He said, “It was a murder in full light of day, and it ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see the systemic racism the vice president just referred to. The systemic racism that’s a stain on our nation’s soul. The knee on the neck of justice for black Americans.” Disgraceful!

Andrea Widburg’s recent American Thinker article stated, “Think about that: a police officer in one city follows the rules for dealing with an overdosing person, while surrounded by a large, threatening mob, and that suddenly becomes the symbol of a stain on the soul for all of America. Really?”

Please…there was no systemic racism until the Democrats promoted it, along with their comrades, BLM/Antifa and the deceitful and treasonous media.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi probably made one of the most offensive and odious statements about George Floyd. During a news conference, she stated, “Thank you, George Floyd, for sacrificing your life for justice, for being there to call out to your mom, how heartbreaking was that, and because of you … your name will always be synonymous with justice.” She later added this, “His family’s calls for justice for his murder were heard around the world. He did not die in vain. We must make sure other families don’t suffer the same racism, violence and pain, and we must enact the George Floyd #JusticeInPolicing Act.”

The city of Minneapolis on March 12, 2021 agreed to pay $27 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of George Floyd over his death in police custody.

Don’t forget that Pelosi presented the folded flag to Floyd’s brother, a flag that represents an honor of service to the country. This was symbolic of hatred for the men and women who give their lives in service to this country…and a slap in the face to every military veteran.

Asked how protesters should respond if Chauvin isn’t found guilty, Maxine Waters said: “We’ve got to stay on the street. And we’ve got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Really Maxine? More rioting, arson, looting and vandalism of American businesses is just fine with you? Her words are still active on FB and Twitter, but President Trump is not.

Waters’ statements seem to be in violation of House ethics rules that require members to conduct themselves “at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House.”

Maxine should be ousted from Congress, but her fellow comrades will support her vindictive and evil invectives. Her statements alone should overturn this trial.

Officer Chauvin was made a human sacrifice to the Marxist mobs by America’s “public servants.”

Ashli Babbitt

Here’s the real rub. On January 6th, unarmed 14-year high-ranking Air Force veteran and patriotic Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt was savagely gunned down by the U.S. Capitol Police while peacefully protesting the illegitimate executive seizure of power by the Democrats through Manchurian candidate Joe Biden.

US Capitol special agent David Bailey, who killed Ashli Babbitt, is allegedly a Brazilian Immigrant and Black Lives Matter militant. According to reports, he threatened to kill Trump supporters on Facebook for months. Why does he still have a job as a capitol agent? DOJ officials determined there wasn’t enough evidence to support a criminal prosecution. Marxist BLM members are apparently not to be violated, criticized, or tampered with.

Tucker Carlson reports that Samuel Montoya, the man who filmed the video showing Ashli Babbitt being shot, has been arrested and sits in jail. His crime? Apparently trespassing. Two-tiered justice, police state!

Hypocrisy

A year before the death of George Floyd, which inspired months upon months of protests across America, The Dallas Morning News (DMN) reported on the then-three-year-old story of a man with a case very similar to Floyd’s.

Tony Timpa, a 32-year-old man from north Texas, reportedly called 911 after having driven his car into a shady parking lot in a bout of drug-fueled panic and fear. According to a video released from DMN, Timpa told the dispatch officer he wasn’t taking his mental health medication and “had taken drugs.”

Just an hour later, Timpa was dead. He was white, no charges were brought against the officers.

Barring a miracle, officer Chauvin will spend his life in prison.

Conclusion

Americans should be completely purged of the illusion that a fair justice system still exists that will protect them from the predatory actions of the Deep State. There is no fair system of “law and order” in America. There is only the arbitrary application of power for political purposes. General Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, Carter Page and so many others know this well.

The rule of law, truth, justice, righteousness and liberty are being destroyed incrementally by those who hate our God given freedoms. America has long been infiltrated with the evil godless tentacles of hardcore communism. This is why we saw such hatred and venom against the 45th President who by himself stood against this demonic onslaught, with little help from his own party.

The most important thing for America’s police is to protect, and the commies don’t want us protected. If you think Minneapolis will never turn into Mogadishu – it’s coming. The police are leaving cities in droves…and the Marxists in government want our guns. Private property, protected by police departments, will be a thing of the past. It starts in our own backyard, in our home, in our small group, in our community. Stand up! Fight! Take the country back!

George Washington had only a small percentage of Americans who fought with him for independence, God protected him and led him to victory and He will protect us.

We have patriotic warriors who are dedicated to saving our Republic from communist revolutionaries wishing our annihilation. Help these organizations with your donations and work with them.

And having done all, TO STAND!

