Joan Swirsky

Here’s an old, irrefutable chestnut: If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging!

But Regressives refuse to learn that lesson and are yet again falling into the chasm of a trap President Trump has set for them.

Listen to the uproar the mostly-leftist media bleat every minute of every day: Why aren’t the president and his Republican colleagues saying anything, doing anything about all the destruction and madness that the [Democrat-approved] anarchists are wreaking throughout the country––the arson, smashed windows, destroyed businesses, separatist zones in Seattle and NY City, defund-the-police initiatives, out-of-control thuggery, on and on?

Yet the silence persists. Does even one person on the planet think this is a coincidence? A fluke? A historical aberration?

THE MEME THING

Just as Democrats send out daily talking points––remember the Dick Cheney “gravitas” meme that every media person echoed ad nauseam and then never said the word again after Bush 2 was elected?

Same thing today after Regressives learned that the word “defunding” polled badly so they uniformly switched to “reimagining” police reform.

I’m imagining that the president or his surrogates sent the Republicans and Conservatives a memo to refrain from addressing the vast destruction we’ve been witnessing for weeks. Because even in this Age of Communication––where instant text messages and emojis and YouTube videos and Instagram pictures invade the airways literally billions of times a day––doing nothing and saying nothing can still be more powerful!

A BIRD’S-EYE VIEW

By letting the 24-7 TV pictures speak for themselves, President Trump is providing all 330-million people in America––and the other eight-billion people around the world––an up-front bird’s-eye-view of what leftism/liberalism/regressivism is all about.

All those people are watching the president faithfully adhere to the U.S. Constitution’s mandate to allow the states to conduct their own affairs. He is giving those states the rope he knows will hang them, as is already obvious in the imploding cities of Seattle, Manhattan, Baltimore, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Portland, and all the other Democrat-run cities and states where chaos reigns.

He’s allowing all the world to see the startling incompetence and hypocrisy of the Democrat Mayor of Seattle, Jenny Durkan, who embraced Antifa and Black Lives Matter when they commandeered and blockaded a six-block area of the city and entitled it CHOP (Capitol Hill Organized Protest). Then she told the police force to stand down and, in essence, to ignore the escalating pillaging, rapes and murders. But when the protestors approached her own home, what did she do? She called the police!

The president is providing a front-row seat for the world to witness the aberrational behavior of the man who NY Post columnist Michael Goodwin calls Mayor Putz. That would be Democrat NY City Mayor Bill DiBlasio who just slashed $1 billion dollars from the police budget and put his America-loathing Democrat wife Chirlane in charge of the destruction of historic statues––she who cannot account for another billion she was given for mental-health programs.

In the same way, the president is allowing America and the world to see the ongoing––for years––black-on-black carnage that takes place every week in Chicago, and to wonder why clueless Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot is so busy with her platform platitudes of Equity *Diversity & Inclusion* that she personally makes it appear that Black Lives Don’t Matter at all in Chicago.

Not to omit the first-hand look the entire world is getting at the way in which California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom––who is fighting a recall vote––has let the major cities in his state, Los Angeles and San Francisco (Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s turf), to become meccas of homelessness, with thousands of crude tents and cardboard shanties lining street after street after street, while tens of thousands of mentally ill and addicted people lie in the gutters, used needles and disease-carrying filth are everywhere,and there are piles of animal and human feces every few feet.

STILL THE SMARTEST GUY IN THE ROOM

All of the above––and hundreds of other equally shameful and sordid examples––is what Democrat leadership actually looks like. Not to be outdone, to be sure, by the aspiring “leader” of the free world, who remains sequestered in his basement, the true victim of a heartless and ambitious wife and a ruthless former boss who is directing his lackeys to continue to prop up the place-holder while he makes sure that is second try at rigging a presidential election will not fail as it did in 2016.

Meanwhile, President Trump can take full credit for issuing the Executive Order on Protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues––with a mandatory penalty of 10 years in prison––as well as combating recent criminal violence.

Now, on this glorious July 4th weekend, full credit also goes to President Trump for opening up America and seeing:

The U.S. economy add an incredible 4.8 million jobs in June–– beating estimates by 1.7 million jobs––the largest monthly increase ever recorded!

The addition of an amazing 7.5 million jobs over the past two months.

The unemployment rate also fall to 11.1%!

That the nation has now recovered roughly one-third of the 22 million jobs it lost to the pandemic.

The DOW have the best quarter in 33 years (up 17.77%).

NASDAQ up 30.63% in 90 days!

The bottom line is that except for the clinically insane politicians on the East and Left coasts, the vast majority of American citizens want to pursue their careers, raise their families, and have money in their pockets, peace in their hearts and safety in their homes.

President Trump knows this in every fiber of his being. But not one single Democrat has a clue.

© 2020 Joan Swirsky – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Joan Swirsky: joanswirsky@gmail.com

Website: http://www.joanswirsky.com