“Four scathing federal studies, including two by congress, one by the U. S. Senate, and one by the HHS Inspector General, paint CDC as a cesspool of corruption, mismanagement and dysfunction with alarming conflicts of interest suborning it’s research, regulatory and policy making functions.” -Robert Kennedy Jr.

A couple of weeks ago, the tyrant Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was cheerleading the people to take their vaccinations so that things can go back to normal (Matthew 7:13). By the way, Tim Walz extended his unconstitutional emergency powers for the 13th time this week.

“Big Pharma is among the nation’s largest political donors, giving $31 million last year to national political candidates. It spends more on political lobbying than any other industry, $3.0 billion from 1998 to 2014—double the amount spent by oil and gas and four times as much as defense and aerospace lobbyists.” -Robert Kennedy Jr.

I wonder if this has anything to do with it (Deuteronomy 16:19).

The carrot that was set before them was the freedoms being offered back to the people if they did what it was that they were told to do (Psalm 94:20).

Just for the record, my rights do not come from the state, they come from the Lord (2 Corinthians 3:17). Furthermore, those that work for me derive their just powers from the consent of the people, not the other way around (The Declaration of Independence).

With that said, here is the short video that should be shared with every person in this country. Enjoy.

