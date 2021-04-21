By Bradlee Dean
“Four scathing federal studies, including two by congress, one by the U. S. Senate, and one by the HHS Inspector General, paint CDC as a cesspool of corruption, mismanagement and dysfunction with alarming conflicts of interest suborning it’s research, regulatory and policy making functions.” -Robert Kennedy Jr.
A couple of weeks ago, the tyrant Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was cheerleading the people to take their vaccinations so that things can go back to normal (Matthew 7:13). By the way, Tim Walz extended his unconstitutional emergency powers for the 13th time this week.
“Big Pharma is among the nation’s largest political donors, giving $31 million last year to national political candidates. It spends more on political lobbying than any other industry, $3.0 billion from 1998 to 2014—double the amount spent by oil and gas and four times as much as defense and aerospace lobbyists.” -Robert Kennedy Jr.
I wonder if this has anything to do with it (Deuteronomy 16:19).
The carrot that was set before them was the freedoms being offered back to the people if they did what it was that they were told to do (Psalm 94:20).
Just for the record, my rights do not come from the state, they come from the Lord (2 Corinthians 3:17). Furthermore, those that work for me derive their just powers from the consent of the people, not the other way around (The Declaration of Independence).
