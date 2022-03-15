By: Devvy

March 14, 2022

Fear and uncertainty are covering this country like a deadly storm. Instead of doing the one thing that would have stopped maniacal Vladimir Putin explained on February 24, 2022, by one very smart lady, the lunatics in the illegitimate Biden administration have shown this country they don’t know their arse from their elbow. But then again, they take their marching orders from the real traitors behind the curtain.

K.T. McFarland was the former deputy national security adviser under President Trump. I am quite familiar with McFarland having been in the trenches the past three decades literally seven days a week. That was Feb. 24th. She is right and that horrible disaster likely would be all over with by now.

“KT McFarland, warned sanctions will not deter Vladimir Putin since his “coffers” are full, and he has “political leverage over Europe.” McFarland joined “Fox & Friends” to discuss the Biden administration’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, arguing the best thing President Biden could do is unleash the American energy industry to counter the rise in energy prices and swipe Putin of his leverage.

KT MCFARLAND: The single most important thing that President Biden can do, forget the sanctions and all the others he could… tell the American people, I am reopening the American energy industry. In fact, Providence has given us the greatest stockpile and supplies of oil and natural gas of any other region in the world. I’m going to open that up, and then he could go to the Germans and the Europeans and say, I’m going to give you energy security.

“Buy cheap, clean American natural gas. Forget about the Russians. He could then go to the Asians and say, I’m going to supply you with energy as well. Not only would that take away the leverage of Russia and China, it would also drive the prices of energy down and bankrupt Russia. They need high revenues from oil, or they can’t pay for anything else.” You can watch her interview here.

Mine: “Russia is oil. How many Americans have any idea what’s been going on over there regarding pipe lines and Putin’s very cozy relationship with the Butcher of Bejiing and one of Satan’s favorites: Xi Jinping? The commies need oil, Russia is their pipeline along with other countries along the route. This is nothing new and like all whores, China doesn’t care who they sleep with:” Rest at link.

Listening to various talk shows the past few weeks, many callers work in the oil industry all saying the same thing: This whole mess is completely unnecessary. America has enough oil for the next 200 years. So what was Biden’s message to America: We’re begging for oil from foreign countries and that bastard has shut down OUR production resources! Right now he’s begging for oil from Venezuela. I live in the Permian Basin here in W. Texas which is oil rich for the next century. The prostitute media has done their part in making sure the ‘climate change’ imbicilesae getting their stupidity out there: They are absolutely thrilled with you paying $5 – $7.00 for a gallon of gas. Save the planet! This is so ‘woke’, ya feel me?

Their solution is throwing even more gasoline on the bonfire: Biden suspends oil and gas leasing in slew of executive actions on climate change, Jan. 27, 2022. Yep. The solution is for YOU to run out and buy a $70,000 electric vehicle that depends on electricity to charge the battery those saviors of the planet! Only a brain-dead fool would agree with the nonsense in that propaganda piece by the prostitute media.

Oh, and let’s not forget the cost of replacing one of those EV batteries: $1,000 – $6,000 bux. Not to mention the cost of GASP – charging the battery overnight in your garage using – GASP – electricity. And, oops…you use coal to convert to electricity.

If you’re unfamiliar with ANWAR, do take the time along the way to read a column I wrote at least a dozen years ago which will give you a factual history and war over drilling there. The Republicans under Trump finally did what should have been done ages ago but China’s pimp, Biden, put a stop to that oil supply for US on the very day he was illegally ‘sworn in’ as the new president. Biden blocks drilling in ANWR, among his first acts as president, Jan. 20, 2021

Moving on from the Russia/Ukraine disaster, I’m seeing the same thing we saw starting in early March 2020 when the COVID-19 plandemic smacked the American people (and the world) right in the face. Americans again are worried and afraid for their future. Right now, a whopping 64% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck.

The CDC (Center for Disease Creation) & the FDA (Federal Death Administration) were all genuflecting at the feet of one of the worst, most corrupt unelected individuals this country has ever seen: Anthony Fauci who seems to be MIA the past few months as the truth about COVID and the deadly injections being passed off as vaccines has spread world-wide thanks to the Internet and talk radio. A lot going on there I will cover soon.

America was then slapped in the face again with the open, brazen stealing of a presidential election. “2020 Election Fraud Is No Longer a Theory – It’s a Fact” – Emerald Robinson Reports on the 2020 Election in Green Bay Run by a New York Attorney in the Hyatt Hotel, March4, 2022

In came a career crook well into advanced dementia and one of the biggest embarrassments for our republic playing VP, ‘Legs in the air’ Kamala Harris. Not only is that woman not very intelligent, her incompetence is a joke world-wide. Is it any wonder the only way she advanced her political career was on her back?

The destruction of our economy over that weaponized flu (COVID-19) should never have happened but, that wasn’t the plan. Now Americans are once again being screwed because of total incompetence by the fake Biden administration. If you thought most of Trump’s cabinet picks were swamp dwellers, Biden’s are freaks, immoral perverts and individuals so incompetent, they don’t know what the hell they’re doing from day to day. Some call them crazies. I call them damn dangerous.

Now reality is again kicking the American people in the gut. Choice: Filling the gas tank to go to work or putting food on the table.

Depression became epidemic over the unnecessary COVID lock downs increasing domestic violence, tons more consumption of booze, suicides, divorce and drug use. As someone who spends a great deal of time on the Internet doing research and sorting through the lies and propaganda as well as emails from readers, Americans again are becoming terribly depressed. They are seeing their money disappear because inflation is eating them alive. They don’t know what to believe from some bobble-head on the nightly “news” or ill-informed talk radio hosts on issues like COVID.

Americans are once again worried about their job, stopping the moral destruction of a once Christian nation, the price of gas and food. It simply is the talk all around town and not just where I live. Most ask, what can I do?

Quite frankly I was ecstatic to see the out-of-nowhere push back by parents over forcing their children to be muzzled by those useless (but highly profitable for the Communist Chinese who manufacture them) masks and the critical race theory BS introduced to keep dividing our melting pot of citizens instead of us being united. It took too long, but one person stood up, word spread and now parents across this country are out by the hundreds in the face of arrogant, ignorant, egotistical school boards, city councils and county commission meetings. Virginia Parents Confront School Board Members Over CRT, Chant ‘Racist’ at Them, March, 12, 2022

The evil doers want you depressed, broke and just giving up because you feel you’re alone. The rot and corruption in this country for decades continues to divide families and friends. Tens of millions of Americans are what I call The Unreachables. Those are people who absolutely refuse to believe truth over lies and are so brain washed, if God stood in front of them and said global warming/climate change is a big, fat lie, they still wouldn’t believe it.

Then there’s the do-nothings will go about their day as if a child at the playground. Many are too mentally “fragile” to even think about the destruction going on around them. Hey, God is in charge so I’ll just enjoy life while I wait for Him to save me. They forget the very old saying: God helps those who help themselves. Tens of millions walk around (or while driving) with those ridiculously expensive phones glued to their ears (in line at the post office so we can all hear about how blabber mouth hates her sister-in-law), millions do nothing – including not even bothering to vote.

Forget the The Unreachables. It’s sad but we have generations of Americans who are simply lost. Stop wasting your time on people who aren’t worth your time or effort. If that sounds “mean”, too bad. If you care so little about saving your country and our children’s future in a free nation, you aren’t worth my time, get out of the way.

We must continue to put big fires (never mind a little heat) right in the faces of elected politicians who make laws which have become so draconian over the past few decades, the Constitution and our state constitutions are all but dead. That’s why the upcoming primaries are so critical. More on election fraud has surfaced since my column last week. (See below in Related.)

Huffines and Prather who should have forced a run-off with our POS governor, Abbott and Gohmert who should have crushed Paxton on March 1st – not a peep out of any of them. I told you this was going to happen in a recent column, it did and I promise you it’s just the tip of the iceberg if a full forensic audit were done by Jovan Pulitzer: Massive Fraud Identified in Latest Texas Election – 15% of All Mail-In Ballots Rejected, March 12, 2022. Here’s a question for you but I’m not going to give you my hypothesis right now as this column is long already but I think you’ll find it quite interesting: Think it was Democrat operatives?

Going back to ONE. For millions of Americans who do love what America used to be, it can be awfully lonely. I encourage you to read this column written by my dear friend, Dr. Edwin Vieira; he is spot on: Defeatism Ensures Defeat, Sept. 14, 2013

But, I’m only one person, Devvy. What can I do? Well, that depends on what you’re willing to do to save this country. In 1776 only about 3% of the colonials were for declaring independence from the British Crown. The rest were either too scared or depended on the Brits for money.

Today our numbers continue to grow thanks to readers like you. One book that should be mandatory reading for 8th graders – and adults – is a history of being One, sacrifice and determination. Samuel Adams: Father of the American Revolution by Mark Puls. Read what ONE man did and never gave up to birth this republic. Back then the freedom fighters did it with far fewer tools than we have today. The Revolutionary War spilled millions of gallons of blood. We cannot, we must not let up for one minute in this fight. They didn’t and we won’t.

Let me tell you a true story about what ONE determined woman did only to be laughed at, ridiculed and said her accusations were baloney.

Way back in (I think 1996), a woman named Jody Waters, a mother of four teens did at home research for a living. She discovered a deadly, cheap gas additive called MTBE was contaminating the ground water throughout the state of California. It was leaking from underground gas lines at gas stations. Taking all her research Jody walked the halls of the state legislature in California knocking on doors only to have them closed in her face.

But word started to spread “over the backyard fence”. Jody went on talk radio and was attacked. Big newspapers like the LA Times rag all labeled her a nut case. But, word was spreading, people started paying attention – especially when it started to affect Lake Tahoe. Oh, boy, that caused a political earthquake because gorgeous Lake Tahoe is the playground and permanent residence for very wealthy people. Fund raisers were held to help Jody with expenses. Someone burned down her house, but Jody never gave up.

Then two rallies at the state capitol. We were there in the thousands and that’s no exaggeration. At the second one, homeowners whose small cities (I forget the ones down in So Cal as it’s been so long), could no longer drink the water, property values went into the toilet; it was a disaster. The residents, some dying from drinking the water (one poor grandma in a wheel chair) were all there and so was the media.

I was there and was absolutely floored when Jody and volunteers tried to enter the capitol with baby bottles filled with the filthy, dirty tap water people in some of those smaller towns down in So Cal were expected to drink. Jody and volunteers wanted to deliver one of those baby bottles filled with that contaminated water to every legislator and governor inside the capitol. That didn’t sit well with the capitol police who threatened to arrest everyone.

Oh, boy, it blew the whole thing wide open because the 5:00 news used optics quite well. Dying grandma in a wheel chair with crying grand daughter pushing her, an older man using a walker – all the victims of greed. To save the big oil companies a few pennies.

Jody took on the big oil companies, the media whores, the EPA, and the governor. Then scientists started looking at the science and destruction and agreed with Jody’s research. In the end after all the CYA, meetings with the EPA and continued pressure from the people, MTBE was banned in California. One courageous woman stood her ground. We had her back.

One thing everyone needs to remember: We outnumber them and they know it. What MUST happen is getting our voting system back to the most basic method. We need to turn ONE into millions. As I’ve written before, I joined the Howard County GOP club, oh, close to three years ago; I am not registered as any party but vote straight GOP and have for the past 55 years. Tonight, our meeting is at the home of our GOP club’s president and her husband. Speaker is a former judge running for mayor. Everyone is welcome; it’s not a voter registration drive. It’s all about voters meeting a candidate and what he sees are the problems here in Big Spring that haven’t been fixed which is why he’s running for mayor.

Our members take time out of their lives to work together in doing our part in not just local “politics” but saving this country. Not only do you get to know the people in your city or town, we can turn ONE into an army nationwide focusing on the most critical cancers killing this country. Our seventh president, Andrew Jackson, said one man with courage makes a majority.

One person can make so much difference. While I disagreed with a couple of things Jackson supported, he, ONE man, stood his ground and won for the American people.

Andrew Jackson took on the bankers: “The greatest party battle centered around the Second Bank of the United States, a private corporation but virtually a Government-sponsored monopoly. When Jackson appeared hostile toward it, the Bank threw its power against him.

“Clay and Webster, who had acted as attorneys for the Bank, led the fight for its recharter in Congress. “The bank,” Jackson told Martin Van Buren, “is trying to kill me, but I will kill it!” Jackson, in vetoing the recharter bill, charged the Bank with undue economic privilege.

“His views won approval from the American electorate; in 1832 he polled more than 56 percent of the popular vote and almost five times as many electoral votes as Clay.”

You are not alone. It’s just a matter of getting organized and most of all making a commitment to be consistent, determined and overcome the defeatism depression. We are in the biggest fight with “our government” (the federals) as well as state governments since the Revolutionary War. If we do nothing, nothing will get done.

Don’t let our internal enemies mess with your head – especially the liars in the media. Let us stay focused and keep educating our fellow Americans who don’t know what we do. Then we go after our state legislators as they must use the powers they have to fight off the crooks, liars and globalists in DC who are doing the bidding of global elite billionaires who want you dead. Who want to steal every last penny you have and control your life from cradle to grave.

One of the most effective tools is nullification which I covered in past columns. Nullification: Get to your state legislators now, 7-21-14 and March 8, 2021: H.R. 1 vs States Rights – VERY important.

The Democrat/Communist Party USA don’t just talk, they have their armies of ignorant fools out there doing their dirty work. It’s up to us to defeat them.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions. [Order two books and save $10.00. Give one to a friend or relative]

© 2022 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net

Related:

Here’s truth and hard facts about ‘green energy’ and hiding the truth from the American people: Unreliable and creating an environmental dumping ground and nightmare.

Texas Disaster – What Americans Need to Know, Feb. 22, 2021

Renewable Energy IS Causing an Environmental Wasteland, March 1, 2021

Texas county elections administrator resigns after voting mishaps, including 10,000 uncounted mail-in ballots

Here it is! ‘Widespread election fraud’ revealed in report, March 3, 2022

IO Episode 103 – Interview With Garland Favorito Of VoterGA.org – ‘We Found Electronic Manipulation Of Votes’, March 12, 2022

More On How The 2020 Election Was RIGGED, Jan. 22, 2022 – “#5: Amistad litigation and investigation have revealed that a handful of partisan billionaires funneled funds through a collection of left-leaning nonprofits directly into the counting centers of the urban core of swing states.”

More to add from my column last week: Confirmed: 200,000 ballots from 2020 counted with ‘mismatched’ signatures, Feb. 28, 2022 (AZ)

BREAKING: Georgia Investigators have ‘Ballot Trafficker’ Who Is Talking — Admits to Being Paid THOUSANDS in 2020 Election Ballot Boxes Ballot Harvesting Scheme — 242 Ballot Traffickers Detected, Jan. 4, 2022

Samuel Adams: Father of the American Revolution– Winner of the 2007 Fraunces Tavern Museum Book Award!

“Samuel Adams is perhaps the most unheralded and overshadowed of the founding fathers, yet without him there would have been no American Revolution. A genius at devising civil protests and political maneuvers that became a trademark of American politics, Adams astutely forced Britain into coercive military measures that ultimately led to the irreversible split in the empire.

“His remarkable political career addresses all the major issues concerning America’s decision to become a nation — from the notion of taxation without representation to the Declaration of Independence. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams all acknowledged that they built our nation on Samuel Adams’ foundations. Now, in this riveting biography, his story is finally told and his crucial place in American history is fully recognized.”