Andrew C. Wallace

December 22, 2022

Nothing so harmful and destructive has ever been done to our country and its people before, not even the 2 World Wars…nothing! America’s borders must be closed and the invaders deported, or the country as we knew it is over. All of the sacrifices and deaths for the Republic since its founding will have been in vain. Only a citizen revolt or cataclysm of epic proportions could return it.

Any government official or private citizen giving employment or assistance to invaders is a traitor under the Constitution and subject to Death penalty. These traitors can be compared to Judas Escariot and Benedict Arnold!

Make no mistake—we can’t survive economically or as a nation with these invaders sucking the lifeblood and culture from our country! In the near term, an Economic Collapse of biblical proportions is expected by experts. The people will then vent their anger in the streets on the invaders and their sponsors. This will happen because the people have no other way to seek remedy and justice when their government is corrupt. People will surely blame these foreign invaders and their sponsors for their suffering.

The present relative peace before the coming storm is because 50% of the people live off government “benefits”, 50% of people are ignorant or brainwashed by schools and the media, 50% of people believe in the impossible lie of guaranteed income by the Communists, etc. These percentages are estimated and based on recent elections. This will change quickly when all government programs fail, and the people are under attack by criminals and are starving, especially in Democrat cities. This is only way the ignorant masses, regardless of their programmed “education”, will learn in the short run. They will be getting what they richly deserve.

The picture I have painted is not only possible, it is guaranteed by the failure of our Economy and its Fiat Currency. The only thing that could reverse this Economic Disaster is a return to gold and silver money, as required by the Constitution.

Securing the border is the Constitutional responsibility of the federal government, and they are guilty of treason! State governors also have the power but no balls, and they are also complicit.

I can remember a time when the fear of Deadly Force was sufficient to prevent invasions, or even looting. We must use deadly force again to protect our Republic from looters and invaders! Once it has been used, it will seldom be required. Criminals at all levels are accustomed to lack of prosecution for their crimes, especially in Democratic-run cities, and this will surely have to change!

Millions of military-age invaders are being brought into our country to form a Communist Democrat Army of Occupation, bankrupting government benefits for our own citizens, providing inexpensive servants for the wealthy, and ultimately destroying our culture and economy and our country. In the process, invaders will reduce wages for poor blacks and take their jobs. Throughout history, Democrats have especially hated Blacks, and virtually all citizens, but use the ignorant population known as “Lenin’s Useful Idiots” to further their goals.

Most Invaders are uneducated, unskilled, and don’t even speak our language. Many are criminals and spread diseases. The only way they can survive is with government handouts (which we can’t afford) and crime. Every reader KNOWS this is true!

Following is an outline of a press release by Fairus:

Leading Fight to Stop Illegal Immigration | Federation for American Immigration Reform (fairus.org)

1. States spend $11 billion to $22 billion for invader welfare.

2. $22 billion is spent on food assistance to invaders.

3. $2.2 billion is spent on Medicaid for invaders.

4. $12 billion is spent on education for invaders.

5. $17 billion is spent on American-born children of invaders.

6. $3 million is spent a day to incarcerate invaders.

7. 30% of all federal inmates are invaders.

8. $80 billion is the cost of welfare and social services for invaders.

9. American wages are suppressed $200 billion by invaders.

10. Nearly one million sex crimes are committed by invaders.

11. $338.3 billion is the total cost of invaders, or $2,500 of each citizens taxes!

Shamefully, all of these amounts are expected to double in the next year. Fairus adequately documented all 11 statements in their press release.

There is no way to forgive or forget the recent coup d’etat instituted by the Super Rich Ruling Class (major owners of corporate America) and their puppet minions in ‘woke’ corporations, government, and military flag officers. These Communists intend to hold on to their wealth and power at any cost to “WE The People” whom they despise and impoverish. The feeling is mutual. The ultimate objective of these Usurpers is the total destruction of the United States and its people to make way for the Great Reset, aka The New World Order. If the rulers were pro-American (and Constitutional!) they would replace the income tax with tariffs, which would give our citizens unlimited employment and a living wage.

Efforts by the government to remove adequate police protection, protect criminals, take away our firearms and institute digital currency (the ultimate control mechanism) are Acts of War against “WE The People” and will NOT be tolerated!

God Bless The Constitutional Republic and may the usurpers rot in hell

